TEXT-Fitch affirms Raytheon ratings

Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Raytheon Company's (RTN)
ratings at 'A-' and 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. These ratings cover
approximately $4.7 billion of debt. A full ratings list appears at the end 
of this release.

 

RTN's ratings are supported by the company's competitive position in the defense
industry; good product diversification; a large portion of revenues derived from
international sales; strong liquidity; and large backlog. Healthy free cash flow
(FCF) generation and increasing international demand also support the ratings. 

Concerns include U.S. government budget deficits and their impact on defense 
spending after fiscal year (FY) 2012 including the potential for an additional 
$500 billion of reductions to the Department of Defense (DoD) budget starting in
January 2013; the large pension deficit and its impact on cash flows; cash 
deployment strategies that include increasing dividend payout and sizable share 
repurchases; and to a lesser extent, some pending legal issues, including one 
with the U.K. Home Office for the termination of the e-Borders program.

RTN's credit metrics have deteriorated over the past two years due to bond 
issuances that doubled the company's debt from $2.3 billion at Sept. 26, 2010 to
approximately $4.7 billion in principal at July 1, 2012. Of the $2.4 billion 
additional debt, RTN used $1.5 billion for discretionary pension contributions. 
Fitch views RTN's credit metrics adequate even after the debt issuances due to 
high level of  international sales, high product diversification with low 
exposure to any given defense program, solid liquidity and strong cash 
generation. Fitch notes that RTN's cushion to withstand negative developments at
the 'A-' level is reduced due to increased leverage., the most relevant part of the budget for defense contractors, is down 
4%, the third consecutive annual decline by Fitch's calculations. The overhang 
of potential automatic cuts beginning in early 2013 related to the 
'sequestration' situation, as well as the presidential election, add to the 
uncertainty faced by defense contractors in the current environment. The U.S. 
defense outlook will be uncertain and volatile over the next one to two years, 
and program details will be needed to evaluate the full effect on RTN's credit 
profile. 

Fitch would not expect modest declines in defense spending to lead to negative 
rating action, because RTN's exposure to DoD spending is mitigated by good 
liquidity, diversification of its product line, and high percentage of sales to 
foreign customers all of which comprise lower risk fixed price contracts. RTN's 
sales are not tied to any major program and its largest program is Patriot 
Missile Long-Range Air-Defense System, one of the most funded and sought after 
systems worldwide. RTN does not have a single contract which represents more 
than 5% of the company's revenues.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action:

Despite increased leverage and concerns regarding the U.S. budgetary 
environment, RTN's liquidity position and strong cash generation afford the 
company some cushion to withstand negative developments at the current ratings. 
Fitch may consider a negative rating action should there be a dramatic change in
U.S. defense spending policies, poor execution on a number of key contracts, 
and/or a major change in the company's financial strategy.  A positive rating 
action is unlikely in the near term given increased leverage, company's cash 
deployment strategies and the current uncertainty surrounding U.S. federal 
budgets.

Fitch affirms RTN's ratings as follows:

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; 
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Bank facilities at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper programs at 'F2'.

