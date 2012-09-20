TEXT-Fitch rates Tampa Electric's senior unsecured notes 'A-'

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Tampa Electric Company, Inc.'s (Tampa Electric) new $250 million issue of 2.6% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The new senior unsecured notes will rank equally with Tampa Electric's existing senior unsecured obligations. Net proceeds will be used to repay short- and long-term debt and for general corporate purposes. RATING DRIVERS Solid Financial Performance: The ratings recognize Tampa Electric's consistently strong financial results driven by effective cost management and base rate increases in 2009 and 2010.Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water CompaniesParent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.