TEXT-S&P revises Hydro One outlook to negative

April 25 - Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on Hydro One Inc. to negative from stable.
-- We are also affirming our ratings, including our 'A+' long-term
corporate credit rating, on Hydro One.
-- The outlook revision reflects that on the Province of Ontario.
-- Despite the revision, our view that there is a "high" likelihood that
the province would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the
event of financial distress has not changed.
Rating Action
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
electricity transmitter and distributor Hydro One Inc. to negative from
stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including
its 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on Hydro One.
The outlook revision reflects the outlook revision on the utility's owner, the
Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to negative from stable April 25,
2012. (For more information, see "Province of Ontario Outlook Revised To
Negative From Stable On Risks To Fiscal Plan," published April 25, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) However, despite the outlook
revision, our view that there is "high" likelihood the province would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress
has not changed.
Rationale
The ratings on Hydro One reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's
low-risk monopoly electricity transmission and distribution assets; secure and
relatively predictable regulated cash flows; and the support of its owner, the
province. We believe the utility has an excellent business risk profile and
view its financial risk profile as significant on our expanded risk matrix.
The company had C$8.0 billion in reported total debt outstanding as of
Dec. 31, 2011.
We base our 'A+' rating on Hydro One on our assessment of the company's
stand-alone credit risk profile (SACP) of 'a' and our opinion that there is a
"high" likelihood that the province would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We view the
company's role as "important" to the province and the link between it and the
province as "very strong."
In our view, Hydro One has a significant financial risk profile. We believe
its cash flow strength relative to its debt obligations has weakened in the
past few years due to a material capital expenditure program. The company's
annual capital expenditures were C$1.5 billion in 2010 and 2011, exceeding its
internal cash flow generation (C$1.1 billion in adjusted funds from operations
in both 2010 and 2011). Because Hydro One has budgeted annual capital
expenditures of about C$1.8 billion in each of the next two years, we believe
that it will continue to face significantly sizable negative free operating
cash flow in the next few years.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Hydro One is 'A-1'. We believe the company has
adequate liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of
unforeseen earnings declines. Standard & Poor's assessment incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- Hydro One's liquidity sources, including liquid short-term
investments, FFO, and credit facility availability, will likely exceed its
uses 1.2x or more in the next 12 months.
-- Liquidity sources include an expectation of about C$1.3 billion of
FFO, access to C$1.25 billion of the company's committed revolving credit
facility with a syndicate of banks, and C$228 million liquid short-term
investments as of Dec. 31, 2011. The C$1.25 billion credit facility was fully
available as of Dec. 31, and will expire in June 2014. Hydro One remains well
within its banking covenant of 75% total debt-to-total capital.
-- Liquidity uses include C$600 million of maturing debt in 2012, an
estimated dividend payment of approximately C$300 million, and about C$1.8
billion of capital expenditures, of which about C$400 million is
discretionary.
-- The company has what we consider good relationships with its banks and
good standing in the debt market. We understand that the utility also holds a
C$250 million note issued by the province that matures in 2014, which it could
liquidate if needed. It could also reduce its dividend payment to help satisfy
its cash requirements. The company's debt maturities are well spread, in our
view, with annual scheduled repayment in the next six years averaging about
C$600 million.
Hydro One provides the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) with
C$325 million in parental guarantees in lieu of prudential support. If all the
ratings on the utility were to fall, the IESO's prudential requirements would
likely increase.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the outlook revision on Ontario. Based on our
criteria for government-related entities, given a high likelihood of
extraordinary support, an 'a' SACP for Hydro One and our 'AA-' rating on the
province, a one- or two-notch downgrade on the province would affect the
ratings on Hydro One, but likely not more than one notch given the company's
underlying credit strength. We still consider Hydro One's performance to be
consistent and expect continued predictable regulatory support despite its
large capital expenditure program and negative free operating cash flows. In
the event of lower-than-expected cash flows and earnings, we expect the
company to maintain its leverage within the deemed capital structure of 60%
reported debt-to-capital, AFFO-to-debt of about 12%, and AFFO interest
coverage of about 3x, by curtailing its capital spending and additional debt
financing. In our view, there is no cushion for Hydro One to deteriorate from
our expectations on its key credit measures to maintain the ratings. A
material adverse regulatory ruling or market restructuring (such as the
assumption of the obligation to supply, not just deliver, electricity), or any
deterioration of financial measures beyond our expectation, could lead us to
lower the existing 'a' SACP and consequently the ratings, regardless of any
changes to Ontario. An improvement in the company's SACP is unlikely without
the assurance of a much stronger balance sheet, and deeper cash flow-interest
and debt coverage. A change in the relationship with the province that leads
us to reconsider the likelihood of Hydro One receiving support could also move
the ratings.
