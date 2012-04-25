版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Hydro One outlook to negative

April 25 - Overview	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Hydro One Inc. to negative from stable.	
     -- We are also affirming our ratings, including our 'A+' long-term 	
corporate credit rating, on Hydro One.	
     -- The outlook revision reflects that on the Province of Ontario.	
     -- Despite the revision, our view that there is a "high" likelihood that 	
the province would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the 	
event of financial distress has not changed. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
electricity transmitter and distributor Hydro One Inc. to negative from 	
stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including 	
its 'A+' long-term corporate credit rating on Hydro One. 	
	
The outlook revision reflects the outlook revision on the utility's owner, the 	
Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to negative from stable April 25, 	
2012. (For more information, see "Province of Ontario Outlook Revised To 	
Negative From Stable On Risks To Fiscal Plan," published April 25, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) However, despite the outlook 	
revision, our view that there is "high" likelihood the province would provide 	
timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress 	
has not changed. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Hydro One reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's 	
low-risk monopoly electricity transmission and distribution assets; secure and 	
relatively predictable regulated cash flows; and the support of its owner, the 	
province. We believe the utility has an excellent business risk profile and 	
view its financial risk profile as significant on our expanded risk matrix. 	
The company had C$8.0 billion in reported total debt outstanding as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
We base our 'A+' rating on Hydro One on our assessment of the company's 	
stand-alone credit risk profile (SACP) of 'a' and our opinion that there is a 	
"high" likelihood that the province would provide timely and sufficient 	
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We view the 	
company's role as "important" to the province and the link between it and the 	
province as "very strong." 	
	
In our view, Hydro One has a significant financial risk profile. We believe 	
its cash flow strength relative to its debt obligations has weakened in the 	
past few years due to a material capital expenditure program. The company's 	
annual capital expenditures were C$1.5 billion in 2010 and 2011, exceeding its 	
internal cash flow generation (C$1.1 billion in adjusted funds from operations 	
 in both 2010 and 2011). Because Hydro One has budgeted annual capital 	
expenditures of about C$1.8 billion in each of the next two years, we believe 	
that it will continue to face significantly sizable negative free operating 	
cash flow in the next few years. 	
	
Liquidity 	
The short-term rating on Hydro One is 'A-1'. We believe the company has 	
adequate liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of 	
unforeseen earnings declines. Standard & Poor's assessment incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- Hydro One's liquidity sources, including liquid short-term 	
investments, FFO, and credit facility availability, will likely exceed its 	
uses 1.2x or more in the next 12 months. 	
     -- Liquidity sources include an expectation of about C$1.3 billion of 	
FFO, access to C$1.25 billion of the company's committed revolving credit 	
facility with a syndicate of banks, and C$228 million liquid short-term 	
investments as of Dec. 31, 2011. The C$1.25 billion credit facility was fully 	
available as of Dec. 31, and will expire in June 2014. Hydro One remains well 	
within its banking covenant of 75% total debt-to-total capital.	
     -- Liquidity uses include C$600 million of maturing debt in 2012, an 	
estimated dividend payment of approximately C$300 million, and about C$1.8 	
billion of capital expenditures, of which about C$400 million is 	
discretionary. 	
     -- The company has what we consider good relationships with its banks and 	
good standing in the debt market. We understand that the utility also holds a 	
C$250 million note issued by the province that matures in 2014, which it could 	
liquidate if needed. It could also reduce its dividend payment to help satisfy 	
its cash requirements. The company's debt maturities are well spread, in our 	
view, with annual scheduled repayment in the next six years averaging about 	
C$600 million. 	
	
Hydro One provides the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) with 	
C$325 million in parental guarantees in lieu of prudential support. If all the 	
ratings on the utility were to fall, the IESO's prudential requirements would 	
likely increase. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the outlook revision on Ontario. Based on our 	
criteria for government-related entities, given a high likelihood of 	
extraordinary support, an 'a' SACP for Hydro One and our 'AA-' rating on the 	
province, a one- or two-notch downgrade on the province would affect the 	
ratings on Hydro One, but likely not more than one notch given the company's 	
underlying credit strength. We still consider Hydro One's performance to be 	
consistent and expect continued predictable regulatory support despite its 	
large capital expenditure program and negative free operating cash flows. In 	
the event of lower-than-expected cash flows and earnings, we expect the 	
company to maintain its leverage within the deemed capital structure of 60% 	
reported debt-to-capital, AFFO-to-debt of about 12%, and AFFO interest 	
coverage of about 3x, by curtailing its capital spending and additional debt 	
financing. In our view, there is no cushion for Hydro One to deteriorate from 	
our expectations on its key credit measures to maintain the ratings. A 	
material adverse regulatory ruling or market restructuring (such as the 	
assumption of the obligation to supply, not just deliver, electricity), or any 	
deterioration of financial measures beyond our expectation, could lead us to 	
lower the existing 'a' SACP and consequently the ratings, regardless of any 	
changes to Ontario. An improvement in the company's SACP is unlikely without 	
the assurance of a much stronger balance sheet, and deeper cash flow-interest 	
and debt coverage. A change in the relationship with the province that leads 	
us to reconsider the likelihood of Hydro One receiving support could also move 	
the ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Outlook Revised To Negative	
	
                                   To                      From	
Hydro One Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating           A+/Negative/A-1         A+/Stable/A-1	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Hydro One Inc.	
 Senior unsecured debt             A+	
 Commercial paper	
  Global scale                     A-1	
  Canada scale                     A-1(Mid)	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

