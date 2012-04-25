TEXT-Fitch may cut Watson Pharmaceuticals rating on planned Actavis deal

April 25 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings for Watson Pharmaceuticals
Inc. (Watson), including the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on
Rating Watch Negative. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this
release. The ratings apply to approximately $1.1 billion in debt outstanding as
of Dec. 31, 2011.
Earlier today, Watson announced that it plans to acquire Actavis Group
(Actavis), a privately-held global generic pharmaceutical company, for an
upfront payment of Euro 4.25 billion (approximately $5.65 billion) plus
additional consideration, contingent upon Actavis achieving negotiated levels of
certain 2012 performance targets. The contingent payment, if fully earned, would
result in the delivery of up to 5.5 million shares of Watson common stock in
2013. The company expects to complete the transaction by the fourth quarter of
2012 (4Q'12). Fitch expects that debt funding of the acquisition will drive
total-debt-to-EBITDA to above a level consistent with the 'BBB' IDR.
Fitch anticipates that Watson will finance almost 100% of the cost of the
acquisition with debt. This will increase the total debt level to about $6.8
billion from $1.1 billion. Pro forma gross debt leverage is therefore
anticipated to rise to 4.0 times (x) at the end of 2012 from 0.9x at Dec. 31,
2011.
Fitch will resolve the Negative Watch prior to the closing of the acquisition.
If the transaction proceeds as planned and Watson finances it entirely with debt
proceeds, Fitch expects to downgrade the IDR by one-notch to 'BBB-'. The senior
unsecured notes and bank debt ratings are also anticipated to be downgraded to
'BBB-'.
Fitch expects to maintain Watson's ratings at investment grade despite the
increased debt leverage to fund the Actavis acquisition based on company's track
record of rapid debt pay-down following its last two major acquisitions, the
$1.75 billion purchase of Arrow Group in 2009 and $1.9 billion purchase of Andrx
Corp. in 2006. Fitch expects that debt repayment will be Watson's top priority
for cash deployment following the Actavis acquisition, as opposed to additional
acquisitions or returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases.
Maintenance of an investment grade rating will depend upon total debt-to-EBITDA
falling to at or below 3.0x by the end of 2013. Fitch projects that the combined
company's EBITDA will approach $2 billion in 2013. This expectation is supported
by incremental sales from Actavis supporting performance following the expected
dramatic drop in Watson's sales of the authorized generic Lipitor in May 2012.
Fitch's 2013 EBITDA projection does not assume the realization of significant
synergies post the acquisition, which is a source of potential upside. However,
Fitch also notes that there is integration risk inherent in the combination of
two companies the size of Watson and Actavis, which currently are the fourth and
sixth largest generic pharmaceutical firms ranked by global sales.
Assuming the combined company produces about $2 billion of EBITDA in 2013, Fitch
expects that Watson will have to apply about $800 million of cash to debt
pay-down to reduce total debt leverage to 3.0x. Debt reduction could be
supported by ample free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital
expenditures and dividends). Watson produced FCF of $505 million, representing a
healthy 11% FCF margin, in 2011. FCF in 2011 was somewhat pressured by higher
than historical capital expenditures as Watson invested in expansion of
manufacturing capacity. Fitch expects the combined company to initially generate
around $800 million of FCF annually.
Watson's next significant debt maturities are $200 million of mandatorily
convertible (payable in cash) preferred stock in 2012, and $450 million of
senior notes due August 2014. A new $500 million five-year revolving credit
facility, executed in September 2011, has a maximum leverage covenant of 3.5x.
Fitch expects Watson's leverage will exceed the covenant level as a result of
the funding of the Actavis acquisition, requiring a waiver from its bank group.
At Dec. 31, 2011, Watson's liquidity was provided by $209 million cash on hand,
$500 million in availability on its bank credit revolver and latest 12 month FCF
of $505 million.
Guidelines for Further Rating Actions:
An upgrade will not be considered until the company significantly reduces the
anticipated high leverage resulting from the purchase of Actavis. A reduction in
gross debt leverage to near 2.0x would warrant positive rating action.
Negative rating pressure would result from leverage above 3.0x at the end of
2013. Failure to achieve this leverage level could arise from stressed
profitability due to an inability to execute the integration of the new business
or from failure to apply cash to debt reduction.
Fitch currently rates Watson as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Rating Pharmaceutical Companies - Sector Credit Factors', dated July 19,
2010.
