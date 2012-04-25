TEXT-Fitch affirms affirms Banc of America Large Loan 2010-UBER3

April 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms Banc of America Large Loan, Inc. (BALL)
Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER3, commercial mortgage certificate-backed certificates,
series 2010-UBER3 as follows:
--$79,257,750* class A-4A-1 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$31,592,250* class A-4B-1 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$110,850,000** class EXCH-1 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$60,413,882* class A-4A-2 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$24,069,243* class A-4B-2 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$84,483,125** class EXCH-2 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$54,597,680* class A-4A-3 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$21,784,077* class A-4B-3 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$76,381,757** class EXCH-3 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--$35,713,545 class A-4A-4 'AAA'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch does not rate the $14,242,455 class A-4B-4, the $49,956,000 class EXCH-4
or the residual class R.
*Exchangeable REMIC certificates
**Exchangeable certificates
These classes are backed by four underlying bonds in four transactions, three of
which are rated and recently reviewed by Fitch: Banc of America Commercial
Mortgage Trust 2007-3 class A-4, COBALT CMBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C3
class A-4, Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C33 class A-4 (not rated
by Fitch), and Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C30 class A-4. Fitch
reviewed the underlying collateral and performed loan level stressed analysis,
reflecting cash flow and value declines under the criteria described in
'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed Rate CMBS' dated Dec. 21, 2011.
BALL 2010-UBER3 Re-Remic Trust is a resecuritization of ownership interest in
four commercial mortgage-backed certificates which total $321.7 million. The
transaction consists of four re-REMIC bond groups backed by four underlying
bonds. Principal and interest from the underlying commercial mortgage-backed
certificates pass through to the respective senior and junior re-REMIC bonds in
sequential order. Losses will be applied in reverse sequential order.
The following commercial mortgage-backed securities, in order of size, are
collateral for the re-REMIC securities:
BACM 2007-3 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificate: 10.9% interest in
the class A-4, in the amount of $110,850,000. The underlying class A-4 has
33.12% credit enhancement. The underlying transaction is backed by a pool of 143
multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has a remaining principal balance
of approximately $3.1 billion.
CWCI 2007-C3 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificate: 10.8% interest in
the class A-4, in the amount of $84,483,000. The underlying class A-4 has 29.25%
credit enhancement. The underlying transaction is backed by a pool of 117
multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has a remaining principal balance
of approximately $1.95 billion.
WBCMT 2007-C33 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificates: 7.7% interest
in the class A-4, in the amount of $76,381,757. The underlying class A-4 has
30.12% credit enhancement. The underlying transaction is backed by a pool of 154
multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has a remaining principal balance
of approximately $3.47 billion.
WBCMT 2007-C30 Commercial Mortgage Trust, class A-4 certificates: 25.6% interest
in the class A-4, in the amount of $49,956,000. The underlying class A-4 has
32.79% credit enhancement. The underlying transaction is backed by a pool of are
backed by a pool of 240 multifamily and commercial mortgage loans and has a
remaining principal balance of approximately $7.04 billion.
The on-going Trustee Fee is paid out of available interest on a monthly basis.
If available interest is insufficient, reimbursements will roll to the next
distribution date. Extraordinary trust fund expenses incurred by the trustee
will be paid first out of a $250,000 reserve and then from available interest.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011);
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Feb. 23, 2012).
