版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 03:30 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Calpine Corp senior secured notes B1

Sept 20 Moody's rates Calpine Corp senior secured notes B1; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐