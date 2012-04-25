TEXT-S&P affirms Ontario Power Generation 'A-' rating

April 25 - Overview
-- We are affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and 'A-1(Low)'
Canada scale commercial paper ratings on Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG).
-- Our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the shareholder (the
Province of Ontario) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress has not changed
despite our outlook revision on the province April 25, 2012.
-- We link the ratings and outlook on OPG and those on the province
through our government-related entity methodology; accordingly, changes in the
rating or outlook on OPG would result from certain combinations of changes in
the ratings or outlook on the province or the stand-alone credit profile of
OPG, or as a result of any change in the relationship with and likelihood of
support from Ontario.
-- All else being equal, we don't expect a one- or two-notch downgrade on
the province to affect the ratings on OPG.
Rating Action
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-'
long-term corporate credit and 'A-1(Low)' Canada scale commercial paper
ratings on electricity generator Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG). The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
We affirmed the ratings despite the outlook revision on the utility's owner,
the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to negative from stable April 25.
(For more information, see "Province of Ontario Outlook Revised To Negative
From Stable On Risks To Fiscal Plan," published April 25, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Our view that there is "high"
likelihood the province would provide extraordinary support in the event of
financial distress has not changed.
The ratings on OPG reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the regulatory
oversight of the company's baseload nuclear and hydroelectric assets; a
diverse generation portfolio; and dominant market position in Ontario. Weak
cash flow metrics and operational and nuclear technology risk offset these
credit strengths, in our view. Exposure to merchant electricity prices and
volume related to OPG's unregulated business further constrain the stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), although partially mitigating this is the contingency
support agreement, which has brought more revenue stability to the coal-fired
generating facilities. The company borrows about 91% of its C$4.3 billion
reported consolidated debt as of Sept. 30, 2011, from the government
shareholder, through Ontario Electricity Financial Corp. (OEFC).
We base the 'A-' rating on OPG's SACP, which we assess at 'bbb', and our
opinion that the ratings on the company and Ontario are linked. We assess that
there is a "high" likelihood that the government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. This
reflects our views that OPG's role is "important" to Ontario; that the utility
plays a major role in the government's energy policy; and that the link
between the utility and the province is "very strong", reflecting ownership
relationship, ongoing financial support from OEFC, and the province's strong
influence in the company's investment decisions.
We believe OPG's stand-alone financial risk profile is significant. We also
believe the company's stand-alone cash flow metrics are generally weak,
partially as a result of the material postretirement benefit adjustments and
modest return on investments. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) interest
coverage was 3.0x and FFO-to-total debt was 10.8% for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2011. Adjusted FFO, in our definition, deducts the contribution to
nuclear waste and decommissioning funds, which we regard as a cost of ongoing
operations. We expect any improving trend that might emerge in the next three
years to be gradual.
Liquidity
OPG's liquidity is adequate, as per our criteria, and should be sufficient to
cover cash uses in the next 12 months. Standard & Poor's bases its liquidity
assessment on the following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect that the company's liquidity sources of about C$3.5 billion
will exceed uses about 1.8x in the next 12-18 months.
-- Available cash resources include our expectation of annual cash flow
from operations of about C$1.0 billion, and available credit facilities of
C$2.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011. The committed and available credit
facilities comprise a C$500 million tranche maturing May 2013, a C$500 million
tranche maturing May 2015, a C$1.6 billion OEFC credit facility to support the
Niagara Tunnel project, and a C$700 million bank credit facility to support
initial construction of the Lower Mattagami project.
-- Projected uses of cash in the next year include a sizable capital
expenditure of about C$1.6 billion and maturing debt of about C$670 million.
Our expectation that the utility will not pay out dividends in the foreseeable
future and future debt maturities do not present a material concern, given the
government's practice of refinancing notes payable at their due dates.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of regulatory support, which brings with
it better assurance of more timely recovery of prudently incurred costs. In
our view, OPG's financial measures are weak for its SACP. Therefore, we
believe that the SACP could face pressure if the company's adjusted
FFO-to-total debt falls and stays below 10% or FFO interest coverage weakens
to below 3x. This could result from weakened cash flow due to unfavorable rate
decisions, operational issues resulting in unexpected outages in its
generation facilities, or a move toward a more aggressive financial policy.
For the SACP to move a notch higher, we believe OPG would need significant
improvement in its overall cash flow strength. This could come from equity
injections from the province or material improvement of regulated returns,
although we do not expect either to happen in the near term. The ratings on
the utility and those on Ontario are linked through our government-related
entity methodology. Improvement in the province's credit risk profile would
likely result in a one-notch upgrade to OPG, assuming no change in the
likelihood of extraordinary support and the company's SACP. A one or two-notch
downgrade on the province is unlikely to affect the ratings on OPG. A change
in the relationship with the government shareholder, which includes changes in
ownership, could move the rating in either direction.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Ontario Power Generation Inc.
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--
Commercial paper
Canada scale A-1(Low)
