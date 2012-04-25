版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 26日 星期四 05:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Ontario Power Generation 'A-' rating

April 25 - Overview	
     -- We are affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and 'A-1(Low)' 	
Canada scale commercial paper ratings on Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG).	
     -- Our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the shareholder (the 	
Province of Ontario) would provide timely and sufficient 	
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress has not changed 	
despite our outlook revision on the province April 25, 2012. 	
     -- We link the ratings and outlook on OPG and those on the province 	
through our government-related entity methodology; accordingly, changes in the 	
rating or outlook on OPG would result from certain combinations of changes in 	
the ratings or outlook on the province or the stand-alone credit profile of 	
OPG, or as a result of any change in the relationship with and likelihood of 	
support from Ontario.	
     -- All else being equal, we don't expect a one- or two-notch downgrade on 	
the province to affect the ratings on OPG.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' 	
long-term corporate credit and 'A-1(Low)' Canada scale commercial paper 	
ratings on electricity generator Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG). The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
We affirmed the ratings despite the outlook revision on the utility's owner, 	
the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to negative from stable April 25. 	
(For more information, see "Province of Ontario Outlook Revised To Negative 	
From Stable On Risks To Fiscal Plan," published April 25, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Our view that there is "high" 	
likelihood the province would provide extraordinary support in the event of 	
financial distress has not changed. 	
	
The ratings on OPG reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the regulatory 	
oversight of the company's baseload nuclear and hydroelectric assets; a 	
diverse generation portfolio; and dominant market position in Ontario. Weak 	
cash flow metrics and operational and nuclear technology risk offset these 	
credit strengths, in our view. Exposure to merchant electricity prices and 	
volume related to OPG's unregulated business further constrain the stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP), although partially mitigating this is the contingency 	
support agreement, which has brought more revenue stability to the coal-fired 	
generating facilities. The company borrows about 91% of its C$4.3 billion 	
reported consolidated debt as of Sept. 30, 2011, from the government 	
shareholder, through Ontario Electricity Financial Corp. (OEFC).	
	
We base the 'A-' rating on OPG's SACP, which we assess at 'bbb', and our 	
opinion that the ratings on the company and Ontario are linked. We assess that 	
there is a "high" likelihood that the government would provide timely and 	
sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. This 	
reflects our views that OPG's role is "important" to Ontario; that the utility 	
plays a major role in the government's energy policy; and that the link 	
between the utility and the province is "very strong", reflecting ownership 	
relationship, ongoing financial support from OEFC, and the province's strong 	
influence in the company's investment decisions. 	
	
We believe OPG's stand-alone financial risk profile is significant. We also 	
believe the company's stand-alone cash flow metrics are generally weak, 	
partially as a result of the material postretirement benefit adjustments and 	
modest return on investments. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) interest 	
coverage was 3.0x and FFO-to-total debt was 10.8% for the 12 months ended 	
Sept. 30, 2011. Adjusted FFO, in our definition, deducts the contribution to 	
nuclear waste and decommissioning funds, which we regard as a cost of ongoing 	
operations. We expect any improving trend that might emerge in the next three 	
years to be gradual.	
	
Liquidity 	
OPG's liquidity is adequate, as per our criteria, and should be sufficient to 	
cover cash uses in the next 12 months. Standard & Poor's bases its liquidity 	
assessment on the following factors and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that the company's liquidity sources of about C$3.5 billion 	
will exceed uses about 1.8x in the next 12-18 months. 	
     -- Available cash resources include our expectation of annual cash flow 	
from operations of about C$1.0 billion, and available credit facilities of 	
C$2.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011. The committed and available credit 	
facilities comprise a C$500 million tranche maturing May 2013, a C$500 million 	
tranche maturing May 2015, a C$1.6 billion OEFC credit facility to support the 	
Niagara Tunnel project, and a C$700 million bank credit facility to support 	
initial construction of the Lower Mattagami project.	
     -- Projected uses of cash in the next year include a sizable capital 	
expenditure of about C$1.6 billion and maturing debt of about C$670 million. 	
 	
Our expectation that the utility will not pay out dividends in the foreseeable 	
future and future debt maturities do not present a material concern, given the 	
government's practice of refinancing notes payable at their due dates.	
	
Outlook 	
The stable outlook reflects our view of regulatory support, which brings with 	
it better assurance of more timely recovery of prudently incurred costs. In 	
our view, OPG's financial measures are weak for its SACP. Therefore, we 	
believe that the SACP could face pressure if the company's adjusted 	
FFO-to-total debt falls and stays below 10% or FFO interest coverage weakens 	
to below 3x. This could result from weakened cash flow due to unfavorable rate 	
decisions, operational issues resulting in unexpected outages in its 	
generation facilities, or a move toward a more aggressive financial policy. 	
For the SACP to move a notch higher, we believe OPG would need significant 	
improvement in its overall cash flow strength. This could come from equity 	
injections from the province or material improvement of regulated returns, 	
although we do not expect either to happen in the near term. The ratings on 	
the utility and those on Ontario are linked through our government-related 	
entity methodology. Improvement in the province's credit risk profile would 	
likely result in a one-notch upgrade to OPG, assuming no change in the 	
likelihood of extraordinary support and the company's SACP. A one or two-notch 	
downgrade on the province is unlikely to affect the ratings on OPG. A change 	
in the relationship with the government shareholder, which includes changes in 	
ownership, could move the rating in either direction. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ontario Power Generation Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                A-/Stable/--       	
 Commercial paper	
  Canada scale                          A-1(Low)           	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

