TEXT-S&P revises Dole Food outlook to positive

Overview
     -- Westlake Village, Calif.-based Dole Food Co. Inc. announced it has 
reached an agreement to sell its worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh 
produce businesses, and apply a portion of the almost $1.7 billion of proceeds 
to debt reduction.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Dole and revising 
our outlook to positive from developing.
     -- The outlook revision reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the 
next year if Dole is able to strengthen its financial risk profile through 
debt reduction and sustained improvement in operating performance of its 
remaining business following this proposed divestiture. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its corporate 
credit rating on Dole Food Co. Inc. at 'B', and revised its rating
outlook to positive from developing.

The outlook change follows Dole's recent announcement that it has signed a 
definitive agreement with ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2) for the sale of its 
worldwide packaged foods and Asia fresh produce businesses for $1.685 billion 
in cash. This proposed transaction is subject to Dole stockholder approval and 
customary regulatory approvals in multiple countries. Dole has indicated it 
will apply cash proceeds from the transaction to debt reduction, to pay 
deal-related expenses, and for restructuring and other corporate purposes. We 
believe a divestiture of these businesses will result in a weaker business 
risk profile given our opinion that this would reduce Dole's product diversity 
and profitability as the surviving, commodity-like produce business will be 
characterized by more-volatile earnings. However, we believe the company's 
planned debt reduction will result in a stronger financial risk profile. We 
will assess the impact of this planned debt reduction on Dole's financial risk 
profile and overall corporate credit rating as more information becomes 
available. We would withdraw the issue-level ratings on any currently 
outstanding debt that is repaid as part of this transaction.

Dole had about $1.7 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 16, 2012, the 
end of its second fiscal quarter. 

Rationale
The ratings on Dole reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile 
is "highly leveraged" and business risk profile is "weak." Key credit factors 
in our assessment of Dole's business risk profile include the company's 
participation in the competitive, commodity-oriented, seasonal, and volatile 
fresh produce industry, which is subject to political and economic risks. We 
also consider the benefits of Dole's strong market positions, good 
geographical, product and customer diversification (which we believe will 
diminish if the anticipated divestiture is completed), and its well-recognized 
brand name. It is our opinion that Dole's planned divestiture of its worldwide 
packaged food and Asia fresh produce businesses would likely weaken our 
assessment of the company's business risk profile to "vulnerable."

Dole is currently one of the world's largest producers of bananas and 
pineapples, and a major marketer of packaged fruit products, value-added 
packaged salads, and fresh-packed vegetables. Dole is geographically 
diversified, with about 60% of its sales outside of the U.S., and has leading 
positions in several markets, including the No. 1 share in bananas in North 
America and Japan; the No. 1 share in packaged fruit products in the U.S.; and 
the No. 2 global share of fresh pineapples. However, we believe operating 
performance is susceptible to uncontrollable factors such as global supply, 
world trade policies, political risk, currency swings, weather, and crop 
disease. Dole is less dependent on volatile banana sales (29% of total 2011 
sales) than its major competitors, although we believe this concentration in 
bananas will increase following the planned divestiture, and its top 10 
customers currently represent about 34% of total 2011 sales. Dole's diversity 
of end markets, commodity produce supply sources, and product offerings enable 
the company to more effectively compete in the fresh produce industry, yet 
following this proposed divestiture we believe diversity will be substantially 
reduced. 

Operating results continue to reflect the inherent volatility of the produce 
industry. For the second quarter of fiscal 2012, Dole's reported revenues 
decreased about 10.3% relative to the comparable period in 2011 (excluding the 
impact of Dole's European divested businesses and SunnyRidge Farms 
acquisition, sales were flat), with lower sales in the fresh fruit segment 
partly offset by higher sales in Dole's fresh vegetables and packaged foods 
operating segments. Lower banana pricing in North America during the quarter 
reflected, in part, the absence of the force majeure surcharge in effect 
during the second quarter of 2011. Adjusted EBITDA as reported by the company 
(excluding the effects of unrealized hedging activity and gains on asset 
sales) decreased about 18% (to $132 million) in the second quarter of 2012, 
relative to the same period in 2011. Adjusted operating segment EBITDA (before 
corporate expenses) declines of 20% in fresh fruit (to $104 million) and 25% 
in packaged foods (to $24 million) during this period were only partly offset 
by a 60% improvement in fresh vegetables (to $16 million). It is our opinion 
that Dole's profitability as the surviving, commodity-like produce business 
following the proposed divestiture will be characterized by more-volatile 
earnings.

Dole's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the company's 
significant debt obligations. Its ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total 
debt to EBITDA of about 6.1x for the 12 months ended June 16, 2012, compares 
to 4.9x in the comparable prior-year period, and remains within our "highly 
leveraged" indicative ratio range of greater than 5x. We estimate the ratio of 
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 12.1% for the 12 
months ended June 16, 2012, compared to 18.4% in the prior year, and now 
closer to the indicative ratio range of below 12% for a highly leveraged 
financial risk profile. However, we also consider average credit measures in 
our analysis because of the seasonality of the business and inherent 
volatility of the fresh produce industry. We estimate rolling four-quarter 
averages of pro forma lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total 
debt were about 5.7x and 12.7%, respectively, for the 12 months ended June 16, 
2012. 

Our forecast of Dole's financial results is based on the company in its 
current form and does not assume any major divestiture of operations, 
recapitalization, or application of sale proceeds to reduce debt. Key 
assumptions in our fiscal 2012 forecast include:

     -- Continued volatility in operating results and commodity input costs, 
with increases in many raw material costs and produce procurement costs 
continuing to pressure margins.
     -- Revenue growth of about 1.0% in 2012, reflecting decreased sales 
growth rates on all segments.
     -- EBITDA margin of about 4.5%, reflecting lower operating margins for 
the fresh fruit and fresh vegetables segments.
     -- Capital expenditures of about $110 million. 
     -- Potential for nontransformational acquisitions and continuing sales of 
noncore assets. 

We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term, 
including projected average adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6x and average FFO 
to total debt above 10% at the end of fiscal 2012. However, based on 
preliminary information we estimate that with a substantial reduction in 
existing debt levels and loss of about 40% of Dole's EBITDA following the 
divestiture, adjusted leverage could decline to closer to 4x or less in 2013, 
resulting in leverage more consistent with indicative ratios for either an 
aggressive or significant financial risk profile, depending upon the amount of 
debt reduction that occurs. 

Liquidity
We believe Dole's liquidity is currently "adequate," and we believe it will 
likely remain adequate following the proposed divestiture, with sources of 
cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of 
Dole's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, 
and factors, although this analysis is based upon Dole's current liquidity 
position as information about Dole's future credit facilities is not yet 
available:

     -- We believe cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the 
next 12 months.
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. (We also test a 50% decline 
in EBITDA from current levels because of the inherent volatility of the 
produce industry, and we believe net sources of cash remain positive at this 
level of decline for Dole in its current format.) 
     -- Maintenance financial covenants were eliminated as part of Dole's July 
2011 refinancing of its senior secured credit facilities. Information is not 
yet available about financial covenants subsequent to this transaction. 
     -- We believe the company has sound relationships with banks and a 
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

Cash sources include revolver availability and cash flow from operations. As 
of June 16, 2012, Dole reported about $94 million in unrestricted cash on its 
balance sheet and had $239 million of availability on its undrawn $350 million 
asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL revolver). The ABL revolver's 
borrowing base was $320 million at that date, of which approximately $91 
million was used by outstanding letters of credit. 

The ABL revolver agreement contains a springing covenant in the form of a 
minimum 1x fixed-charge coverage ratio, which becomes effective if 
availability under the facility falls below the greater of (i) $35 million and 
(ii) 12.5% of the lesser of the total facility commitment and the borrowing 
base. This springing covenant has never been effective and we do not expect it 
to become so given the current and expected amounts outstanding on the 
company's facility. 

We believe Dole will maintain adequate cash balances and availability on its 
credit facility to fund seasonal working capital needs and its debt service 
requirements. Peak working capital needs typically occur in the first quarter. 
Amortization payments under the term loans are less than $10 million annually, 
and the company's next debt maturity occurs in July 2013 for $155 million of 
notes, although this maturity schedule could change subsequent to the 
divestiture and corresponding repayment of debt. During the second quarter of 
fiscal 2012 Dole reduced its outstanding term loan debt by approximately $21 
million, using cash proceeds from the sale of its German subsidiary.

Recovery analysis
We rate Dole's $900 million senior secured term loans 'BB-', two notches above 
our corporate credit rating on the company, with a recovery rating of '1', 
indicating expectations of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a 
payment default. The rating on the company's 13.875% secured notes and 8% 
secured notes issues aggregating $490 million is 'B+', one notch above the 
corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '2', indicating 
expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. The ratings on the company's 8.75% unsecured debentures aggregating 
$155 million are 'B-', one notch below the corporate credit rating, with a 
recovery rating of '5', indicating expectations of a modest (10% to 30%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery 
analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Dole Food Co. Inc. 
published March 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook
The ratings outlook is positive. We could raise the ratings over the outlook 
period if the company uses sale proceeds to reduce debt to an extent that 
would materially improve the company's financial risk profile, despite our 
opinion that Dole's business risk profile would weaken following a divestiture 
of the worldwide packaged food and Asia fresh produce businesses. A 
significant improvement in Dole's financial risk profile could occur if 
divestiture proceeds are used to reduce debt, while at the same time Dole 
demonstrates sustained improved performance in its remaining business, 
resulting in indicative ratios approaching those commensurate with a 
"significant" financial risk profile, which includes achieving and maintaining 
a rolling four-quarter average lease-adjusted leverage ratio of close to 4x 
and FFO to debt approaching 20%, while maintaining a prudent financial policy. 
We estimate this would require a reduction in current debt levels by 
significantly more than 50%, assuming flat EBITDA levels adjusted for the 
proposed divestiture. Alternatively, we would consider an outlook revision 
back to stable if Dole does not reduce debt levels as planned and/or operating 
performance weakens, resulting in credit measures commensurate with a highly 
leveraged financial risk profile, including leverage over 5x.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
                            To               From
Dole Food Co. Inc.
 Corporate credit rating    B/Positive/--    B/Developing/--

Ratings Affirmed
Dole Food Co. Inc.
Senior Secured
  Junior lien notes         B+ 
   Recovery Rating          2  
  Term loan B-2             BB- 
   Recovery Rating          1  
 Senior Unsecured  
  Debentures                B-  
   Recovery Rating          5   

Solvest Ltd.
 Senior Secured
  Term loan C-2             BB- 
   Recovery Rating          1 

