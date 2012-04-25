TEXT-Fitch rates Meritor amended credit facility 'BB/RR1'

April 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BB/RR1' to Meritor, Inc.'s (MTOR) amended and restated secured credit facility. The amended credit facility is currently comprised of a $429 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million funded term loan. MTOR's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'B' and the Rating Outlook is 'Positive'. The recovery rating of 'RR1' on the amended credit facility reflects its substantial collateral coverage that results in outstanding recovery prospects in the 90% to 100% range in a distressed scenario. Collateral securing facility includes a pledge of MTOR's equity interests in certain direct and indirect subsidiaries, as well as nearly all of MTOR's other assets and the assets of its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The pledge of MTOR's equity interests in certain foreign subsidiaries is limited to 65%. The credit agreement is guaranteed by most of MTOR's wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries and certain wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries. Although the revolving portion of the credit facility currently has a limit of $429 million, the limit will step down to $415 million in February 2014. However, the credit facility does contain an accordion feature that could increase the size of either the revolver or term loan by up to $100 million. The amended credit facility matures in April 2017, although the maturity will be accelerated to June 10, 2015 if more than $100 million of the company's 8.125% senior notes is outstanding on June 1, 2015. Likewise, the credit agreement will mature on Nov. 15, 2015 if more than $100 million of MTOR's 4.625% convertible notes are outstanding and the conversion price of the notes is above the company's stock price. Prepayment of the company's unsecured debt is made possible by a change in the restricted payments provision contained in the credit facility amendment. Although the addition of a funded term loan will increase MTOR's debt outstanding in the near term, the increased flexibility provided by the change to the restricted payments provision in the credit facility will allow the company to reduce its debt outstanding over the intermediate term. This, combined with the amortization of the term loan, could result in the company de-levering more quickly than it could prior to the amendment. MTOR's ratings and positive outlook reflect Fitch's expectations of further strengthening in MTOR's credit profile over the medium term as end market demand solidifies, margins grow on stronger pricing and improved manufacturing efficiencies, and leverage declines on higher EBITDA and lower debt. Demand in the company's core segments will be supported over the longer term by global economic growth, although weakness in Europe will negatively affect near-term demand in that region. MTOR's defense-related business is expected to rebound in the near term, as the U.S. military's Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) program ramps up with a new primary contractor. Despite improving business conditions, however, free cash flow will be weighed down by higher pension contributions and heavy capital spending, although Fitch expects full-year free cash flow to be positive in fiscal 2012. Fitch could upgrade MTOR's ratings in the intermediate term if market conditions remain stable and further revenue and margin growth lead to higher free cash flow and stronger credit protection metrics. On the other hand Fitch could undertake a negative action on MTOR if market conditions deteriorate significantly, resulting in a meaningful erosion of the company's liquidity and a substantial weakening of its credit profile. For a more detailed discussion of MTOR's credit profile and the key drivers of its ratings, please see the Fitch release titled, 'Fitch Revises Meritor's Rating Outlook to Positive,' published Feb. 6, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Evaluating Corporate Governance