TEXT-S&P puts AlixPartners rating on watch negative

Overview -- U.S. consulting firm AlixPartners has agreed to sell a majority interest to CVC Capital Partners as part of a recapitalization plan. -- We have placed our 'BB' rating for the company on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the recapitalization will likely increase debt leverage and impair credit quality. Rating Action Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BB' corporate credit rating for Southfield, Mich.-based AlixPartners LLP, along with its 'BB' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured debt, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement is based on AlixPartners' agreement to sell a majority interest to CVC Capital Partners as part of a recapitalization. The company expects to close the transaction in the summer and did not disclose the terms. We are concerned that the recapitalization will likely increase debt leverage and impair credit quality. Following the transaction, AlixPartners' 125 managing directors and Jay Alix (the founder) are expected to maintain their sizable minority stake in the company. In the fourth quarter of 2011, year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth were fairly healthy, at 4% and 12%, respectively, with a higher average billing rate more than offsetting a slight deterioration in average consultant utilization. At the end of 2011, debt leverage was 3x, down moderately from 3.4x at the end of 2010. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after discussions with the management on their financial policy and capital structure following the recapitalization and our evaluation of the credit impact. Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From AlixPartners LLP Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- BB/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB Recovery Rating* 3 3 *Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch; however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially changing in the future.