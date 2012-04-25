TEXT-S&P puts AlixPartners rating on watch negative

Overview
-- U.S. consulting firm AlixPartners has agreed to sell a majority
interest to CVC Capital Partners as part of a recapitalization plan.
-- We have placed our 'BB' rating for the company on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the
recapitalization will likely increase debt leverage and impair credit quality.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BB' corporate credit
rating for Southfield, Mich.-based AlixPartners LLP, along with its 'BB'
issue-level rating on the company's senior secured debt, on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement is based on AlixPartners' agreement to sell a
majority interest to CVC Capital Partners as part of a recapitalization. The
company expects to close the transaction in the summer and did not disclose
the terms. We are concerned that the recapitalization will likely increase
debt leverage and impair credit quality. Following the transaction,
AlixPartners' 125 managing directors and Jay Alix (the founder) are expected
to maintain their sizable minority stake in the company. In the fourth quarter
of 2011, year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth were fairly healthy, at 4%
and 12%, respectively, with a higher average billing rate more than offsetting
a slight deterioration in average consultant utilization. At the end of 2011,
debt leverage was 3x, down moderately from 3.4x at the end of 2010.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after discussions with the management
on their financial policy and capital structure following the recapitalization
and our evaluation of the credit impact.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
AlixPartners LLP
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- BB/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating* 3 3
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch;
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially
changing in the future.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.