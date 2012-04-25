版本:
TEXT-S&P puts AlixPartners rating on watch negative

Overview	
     -- U.S. consulting firm AlixPartners has agreed to sell a majority 	
interest to CVC Capital Partners as part of a recapitalization plan.	
     -- We have placed our 'BB' rating for the company on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the 	
recapitalization will likely increase debt leverage and impair credit quality.	
	
Rating Action	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BB' corporate credit 	
rating for Southfield, Mich.-based AlixPartners LLP, along with its 'BB' 	
issue-level rating on the company's senior secured debt, on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement is based on AlixPartners' agreement to sell a 	
majority interest to CVC Capital Partners as part of a recapitalization. The 	
company expects to close the transaction in the summer and did not disclose 	
the terms. We are concerned that the recapitalization will likely increase 	
debt leverage and impair credit quality. Following the transaction, 	
AlixPartners' 125 managing directors and Jay Alix (the founder) are expected 	
to maintain their sizable minority stake in the company. In the fourth quarter 	
of 2011, year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth were fairly healthy, at 4% 	
and 12%, respectively, with a higher average billing rate more than offsetting 	
a slight deterioration in average consultant utilization. At the end of 2011, 	
debt leverage was 3x, down moderately from 3.4x at the end of 2010.	
	
CreditWatch	
We will resolve the CreditWatch listing after discussions with the management 	
on their financial policy and capital structure following the recapitalization 	
and our evaluation of the credit impact.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
CreditWatch Action	
                            To                 From	
AlixPartners LLP	
 Corporate Credit Rating    BB/Watch Neg/--    BB/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured             BB/Watch Neg       BB	
   Recovery Rating*         3                  3	
	
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch; 	
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially 	
changing in the future.	
 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

