TEXT-S&P raises Huntsman Corp and unit ratings

Overview	
     -- Significant earnings improvement and moderate debt reduction have 	
caused U.S.-based chemical manufacturer Huntsman Corp.'s financial
profile to 	
strengthen considerably during the past two years.	
     -- We are raising all our ratings on Huntsman Corp. and its subsidiary 	
Huntsman International LLC by one notch, including the corporate credit rating 	
to 'BB'.	
     -- The stable outlook indicates that we expect continued improvement in 	
credit metrics, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 20% by 	
the end of 2013.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Huntsman Corp. and its subsidiary Huntsman International LLC 	
to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we raised all our issue level ratings on 	
Huntsman by one notch.	
	
The outlook is stable.	
	
Huntsman's senior secured debt is rated 'BB+' with a recovery rating of '2', 	
indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of 	
a payment default. Its senior unsecured debt is rated 'BB-' with a recovery 	
rating of '5', denoting modest (10%-30%) recovery prospects, and its 	
subordinated debt is rated 'B+' with a recovery rating of '6', reflecting our 	
expectation that recovery would be negligible (0%-10%).	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade follows significant strengthening of Huntsman's financial profile 	
during the past two years. Moreover, we believe earnings will continue to 	
improve during the next two years based on our expectation of moderate global 	
economic growth; higher sales of Huntsman's products to such end markets as 	
auto, construction, and aerospace because of continued cyclical recovery, 	
increased product penetration, and supportive regulations affecting demand for 	
insulation; restructuring benefits; and favorable raw material costs in North 	
America. As a result, we believe the company can sustain low double-digit 	
percentage EBITDA margins despite the potential for more subdued results in 	
its titanium dioxide business, which are now cyclically strong. In addition, 	
we believe Huntsman will continue to incrementally reduce debt. Consequently, 	
we think it can achieve and maintain FFO to total adjusted debt above 20% by 	
the end of 2013. This ratio was 17% as of Dec. 31, 2011. We adjust debt to 	
include about $900 million of tax-effected unfunded postretirement 	
liabilities, capitalized operating leases, and environmental liabilities.	
	
We base our assumptions in part on management's goal of reducing net debt to 	
EBITDA to less than 2.5x (which is equivalent to 3.6x total debt to EBITDA 	
after Standard & Poor's adjustments), compared with actual net leverage of 	
2.8x as of year-end 2011. We believe Huntsman's growth strategy will emphasize 	
incremental capacity expansion, joint ventures, and bolt-on acquisitions as 	
opposed to large, debt-financed transactions that could materially weaken 	
leverage metrics. 	
	
The ratings reflect Salt Lake City-based Huntsman's "satisfactory" business 	
risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.	
	
Huntsman is a holding company with diverse chemical operations that generated 	
sales of more than $11 billion in 2011. Business strengths include a broad 	
product portfolio, with increasing emphasis on differentiated products, 	
favorable raw material costs in North America, and a well-established presence 	
in fast-growing regions such as Asia (which accounts for 25% of sales). Key 	
products and some of their typical uses include:	
     -- MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate)-based polyurethanes (foam for 	
building insulation, autos, and footwear), its input propylene oxide, and the 	
latter's co-product MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether, used as a gasoline 	
additive outside the U.S.); 	
     -- Performance products (amines, surfactants, and carbonates used in 	
agrochemicals, cleaning products, and lubricants); 	
     -- Pigments (titanium dioxide used in paints and coatings);	
     -- Advanced materials (polymers for coatings, construction, auto, and 	
aerospace); and	
     -- Textile effects (dyes and other chemicals used to treat textiles). 	
	
Relative weaknesses include a significant manufacturing presence in high-cost 	
locations such as Europe (where restructuring actions are currently underway), 	
exposure to raw material cost swings and cyclical end markets, and 	
comparatively low EBITDA margins in most businesses.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria, and we believe Huntsman has 	
sufficient sources of liquidity to cover its needs during the next 12-18 	
months even if economic conditions deteriorate or performance weakens. As of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $554 million in unrestricted cash and $481 	
million of unused borrowing capacity under its $300 million revolving credit 	
facility (which was subsequently increased to $400 million and extended until 	
2017) and two accounts receivable securitization programs that mature in 2014.	
	
Our assessment of Huntsman's liquidity is based on the following expectations:	
	
     -- The company's sources of liquidity, including surplus cash and 	
committed credit availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x despite 	
potential volatility in working capital requirements.	
     -- Cash flow generation should be adequate to cover expected capital 	
spending of $425 million, $85 million of pension funding in excess of expense, 	
and cash restructuring of $70 million in 2012. 	
     -- A recent refinancing lengthened debt maturities, but significant 	
amounts remain due in 2014. We expect management to refinance these 	
obligations in a timely manner.	
     -- The company's EBITDA cushion under the senior secured leverage 	
covenant, currently about 50%, should remain comfortable.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Huntsman to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We believe Huntsman will attain FFO to debt above 20% 	
by the end of 2013 through a combination of higher earnings and modest debt 	
reduction, and we think business performance and financial policies will keep 	
this ratio at that level. Nevertheless, we could lower the ratings if earnings 	
stagnate or deteriorate because of a deeper and prolonged recession in Europe, 	
or substantial economic deterioration in the U.S. or China, which results in 	
FFO to debt remaining below 20% with no prospects for improvement. 	
	
We could also lower the ratings if pigment segment earnings suddenly plummet 	
without the expected offsetting improvement in the other segments, or if the 	
company unexpectedly increases debt for a major acquisition or shareholder 	
rewards. Given Huntsman's current business risk profile, an upgrade would 	
require the financial risk profile to strengthen to a degree beyond what we 	
believe management is currently committed to, including FFO to debt above 25% 	
on a sustainable basis.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Huntsman Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB-/Positive/--	
	
Huntsman International LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB-/Positive/--	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Huntsman International LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB+                BB	
  Recovery Rating                       2                  2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                B+	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5	
 Subordinated                           B+                 B	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

