TEXT-S&P raises Huntsman Corp and unit ratings

Overview
-- Significant earnings improvement and moderate debt reduction have
caused U.S.-based chemical manufacturer Huntsman Corp.'s financial
profile to
strengthen considerably during the past two years.
-- We are raising all our ratings on Huntsman Corp. and its subsidiary
Huntsman International LLC by one notch, including the corporate credit rating
to 'BB'.
-- The stable outlook indicates that we expect continued improvement in
credit metrics, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 20% by
the end of 2013.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Huntsman Corp. and its subsidiary Huntsman International LLC
to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we raised all our issue level ratings on
Huntsman by one notch.
The outlook is stable.
Huntsman's senior secured debt is rated 'BB+' with a recovery rating of '2',
indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. Its senior unsecured debt is rated 'BB-' with a recovery
rating of '5', denoting modest (10%-30%) recovery prospects, and its
subordinated debt is rated 'B+' with a recovery rating of '6', reflecting our
expectation that recovery would be negligible (0%-10%).
Rationale
The upgrade follows significant strengthening of Huntsman's financial profile
during the past two years. Moreover, we believe earnings will continue to
improve during the next two years based on our expectation of moderate global
economic growth; higher sales of Huntsman's products to such end markets as
auto, construction, and aerospace because of continued cyclical recovery,
increased product penetration, and supportive regulations affecting demand for
insulation; restructuring benefits; and favorable raw material costs in North
America. As a result, we believe the company can sustain low double-digit
percentage EBITDA margins despite the potential for more subdued results in
its titanium dioxide business, which are now cyclically strong. In addition,
we believe Huntsman will continue to incrementally reduce debt. Consequently,
we think it can achieve and maintain FFO to total adjusted debt above 20% by
the end of 2013. This ratio was 17% as of Dec. 31, 2011. We adjust debt to
include about $900 million of tax-effected unfunded postretirement
liabilities, capitalized operating leases, and environmental liabilities.
We base our assumptions in part on management's goal of reducing net debt to
EBITDA to less than 2.5x (which is equivalent to 3.6x total debt to EBITDA
after Standard & Poor's adjustments), compared with actual net leverage of
2.8x as of year-end 2011. We believe Huntsman's growth strategy will emphasize
incremental capacity expansion, joint ventures, and bolt-on acquisitions as
opposed to large, debt-financed transactions that could materially weaken
leverage metrics.
The ratings reflect Salt Lake City-based Huntsman's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.
Huntsman is a holding company with diverse chemical operations that generated
sales of more than $11 billion in 2011. Business strengths include a broad
product portfolio, with increasing emphasis on differentiated products,
favorable raw material costs in North America, and a well-established presence
in fast-growing regions such as Asia (which accounts for 25% of sales). Key
products and some of their typical uses include:
-- MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate)-based polyurethanes (foam for
building insulation, autos, and footwear), its input propylene oxide, and the
latter's co-product MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether, used as a gasoline
additive outside the U.S.);
-- Performance products (amines, surfactants, and carbonates used in
agrochemicals, cleaning products, and lubricants);
-- Pigments (titanium dioxide used in paints and coatings);
-- Advanced materials (polymers for coatings, construction, auto, and
aerospace); and
-- Textile effects (dyes and other chemicals used to treat textiles).
Relative weaknesses include a significant manufacturing presence in high-cost
locations such as Europe (where restructuring actions are currently underway),
exposure to raw material cost swings and cyclical end markets, and
comparatively low EBITDA margins in most businesses.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria, and we believe Huntsman has
sufficient sources of liquidity to cover its needs during the next 12-18
months even if economic conditions deteriorate or performance weakens. As of
Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $554 million in unrestricted cash and $481
million of unused borrowing capacity under its $300 million revolving credit
facility (which was subsequently increased to $400 million and extended until
2017) and two accounts receivable securitization programs that mature in 2014.
Our assessment of Huntsman's liquidity is based on the following expectations:
-- The company's sources of liquidity, including surplus cash and
committed credit availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x despite
potential volatility in working capital requirements.
-- Cash flow generation should be adequate to cover expected capital
spending of $425 million, $85 million of pension funding in excess of expense,
and cash restructuring of $70 million in 2012.
-- A recent refinancing lengthened debt maturities, but significant
amounts remain due in 2014. We expect management to refinance these
obligations in a timely manner.
-- The company's EBITDA cushion under the senior secured leverage
covenant, currently about 50%, should remain comfortable.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Huntsman to be
published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We believe Huntsman will attain FFO to debt above 20%
by the end of 2013 through a combination of higher earnings and modest debt
reduction, and we think business performance and financial policies will keep
this ratio at that level. Nevertheless, we could lower the ratings if earnings
stagnate or deteriorate because of a deeper and prolonged recession in Europe,
or substantial economic deterioration in the U.S. or China, which results in
FFO to debt remaining below 20% with no prospects for improvement.
We could also lower the ratings if pigment segment earnings suddenly plummet
without the expected offsetting improvement in the other segments, or if the
company unexpectedly increases debt for a major acquisition or shareholder
rewards. Given Huntsman's current business risk profile, an upgrade would
require the financial risk profile to strengthen to a degree beyond what we
believe management is currently committed to, including FFO to debt above 25%
on a sustainable basis.
