TEXT-S&P cuts Associated Materials rating to 'B-'

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based building products manufacturer Associated Materials LLC has 	
a highly leveraged financial profile and less-than-adequate liquidity, in our 	
view.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Associated Materials to 	
'B-' from 'B'. We are also lowering our issue-level ratings on the company.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that liquidity could become 	
strained if the company needs to build working capital to fund higher sales.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Associated Materials LLC to 'B-' 	
from 'B'. The outlook is negative.	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior 	
secured notes to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The 	
recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 	
50%) recovery in the event of payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that Associated Materials remains highly 	
leveraged, with "less-than-adequate" liquidity, in our view. The company's 	
adjusted EBITDA declined approximately 40% to about $90 million in the year 	
ended Dec. 31, 2011, compared with the prior year. Debt (including pensions, 	
operating leases and other adjustments) increased due to higher revolver 	
borrowings. As a result, leverage was greater than 10x as of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
compared with about 6.5x in the prior year. While sales were roughly flat 	
year-over-year, margins declined due to lower sales of the company's key vinyl 	
windows products. The company supplanted lower windows sales with higher sales 	
of third-party manufactured products, and in particular roofing, which carry a 	
lower margin than the company's window and siding products. 	
	
In our view, performance may gradually improve in 2012 but metrics will likely 	
remain more in line with the 'B-' rating. Our economists are projecting total 	
housing starts of 740,000, a 20% improvement over 2011 levels, although much 	
of the growth will come from the multi-family segment, which typically carry 	
lower margins for building products manufacturers such as Associated 	
Materials. Repair and remodeling spending may modestly improve by the end of 	
the year. Even with improved sales and EBITDA, leverage is likely to remain 	
about 8x or greater, with interest coverage below 1.5x, which are levels we 	
consider to be more in line with the 'B-' rating. Our rating and outlook also 	
reflect our view that liquidity is less than adequate.	
	
We view the company's business risk profile to be "weak" based on the 	
company's participation in cyclical residential construction markets and 	
exposure to volatile raw material costs. In particular, resin and aluminum 	
costs can compress operating margins. Associated Materials' meaningful market 	
share in the consolidated vinyl siding industry and nationwide distribution 	
capabilities somewhat offset these negatives.	
	
Associated Materials is a leading, vertically integrated manufacturer and 	
North American distributor of exterior residential building products. The 	
company's core products are vinyl windows and vinyl siding, aluminum trim 	
coil, and aluminum and steel siding and accessories, which it produces at its 	
11 manufacturing facilities. The company also sells complementary products 	
that are manufactured by third parties, such as roofing materials, insulation, 	
and exterior doors. Associated Materials distributes its products through 121 	
company-operated supply centers and approximately 275 independent distributors 	
located throughout the U.S. and Canada.	
	
Liquidity	
Given our operating expectations, we now view Associated Materials' liquidity 	
as less than adequate. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes 	
expectations that:	
     -- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under the company's 	
$225 million revolving credit facilities) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x 	
over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next 18 to 24 months;	
     -- The company likely would not be able to absorb high-impact, low 	
probability events.	
	
The company's total liquidity on Dec. 31, 2011 was approximately $25 million 	
lower than the prior year, due to increased revolver borrowings as well as a 	
lower borrowing base on the company's asset-based lending (ABL) facilities. 	
The company typically experiences about a $50 million swing in working capital 	
during the year, with working capital at its low point in the spring.	
	
The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $11.4 	
million of balance sheet cash and about $82.5 million of availability on its 	
$225 million ABL facilities as of Dec. 31, 2011. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the 	
company's borrowing base under its ABL was about $164 million, with $74 	
million of borrowings and $7.4 million allocated for letters of credit. 	
Availability under the ABL facilities is subject to a borrowing base of 	
eligible receivables and inventory, which fluctuates throughout the year due 	
to seasonal working capital changes. A fixed-charge covenant applies only if 	
availability under the credit facilities for five consecutive days falls to 	
less than approximately $20 million. Given our projections, we expect 	
Associated to not trigger the fixed-charge covenant. However, we estimate that 	
cushion under the covenant could decline in the spring months, when the 	
company's working capital needs are at its peak.	
	
We expect free cash flow to be breakeven to slightly positive in 2012 after 	
about $15 million in capital expenditures each year. We expect free cash flow 	
in the same range in 2013. The nearest maturity will occur in 2015, when the 	
company's ABL facilities mature.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on 	
Associated Materials LLC to be published after the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting our view that liquidity could 	
become more constrained if the company needs to build working capital to fund 	
higher sales. We also expect leverage to remain high, with debt to EBITDA 	
exceeding 8x by year-end 2012 and interest coverage below 1.5x. We could lower 	
the rating if liquidity continues to deteriorate, such that the cushion 	
continues to narrow on the company's fixed charge covenant that governs its 	
ABL facility. Although unlikely in the near term, we could revise the outlook 	
to stable if we deem the company's liquidity to be "adequate", such that 	
interest coverage improves to more than 1.5x and the company's cushion under 	
its revolving credit facility increases. This could happen if the company's 	
EBITDA margins improve approximately 150 basis points from current levels, and 	
if the company generates positive free operating cash flow. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Issuer Ranking: North American Building Materials Companies, Strongest to 	
Weakest, April 13, 2012	
Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 	
2009	
Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building 	
Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008. 	
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008. 	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Outlook Negative	
                                        To                 From	
Associated Materials LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured                         B-                 B	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
AMH New Finance Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B-                 B	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4

