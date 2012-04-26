TEXT-Fitch rates Braskem's proposed notes 'BBB-'

April 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Braskem Finance Limited's proposed notes issuance of approximately USD500 million due 2022, which will be unconditionally guaranteed by Braskem S.A. (Braskem). The issuance will rank pari passu with other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Braskem. Net proceeds will be used to repay short and medium term debt. Fitch currently rates Braskem and its subsidiaries as follows: --Long-term foreign Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB-'; --National scale rating 'AA+(bra)'. The Corporate Rating Outlook is Stable. Braskem's investment grade ratings reflect its leading position in the Latin-American petrochemical sector as the sole thermoplastic resin producer in Brazil, ongoing strengthening of its business base within the global petrochemical industry and its strong liquidity position and manageable debt schedule amortization profile. Braskem's ratings are also supported by its strong shareholder structure with Grupo Odebrecht and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A (Petrobras: Local and Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) as its two main shareholders. Braskem has the challenge to reduce its leverage to levels more commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. The company's operating performance in 2011 was frustrated by adverse market conditions. During the first half of 2012, Braskem's operating margins should continue to be under pressure and a rebound in the second semester is fundamental to avoid further pressures on the company's ratings. Fitch expects Braskem's management strong commitment to support this deleveraging process and implement all necessary efforts to reduce its leverage. Fitch also believes that the positive fundamentals of Braskem's business remain unchanged in a long-term view, and that an expected recovery in the industry's cycle in 2014/15 should contribute to enhance company's operating cash flow generation going forward. Business Profile Kept Robust Compared to Peers Historically, Braskem's sizeable operational scale and unique position in the Brazilian market has partially mitigated sector volatility. The company's integrated operations and its recently more diversified raw material mix, reducing business risks, provide it with competitive advantages. During less favorable petrochemical cycles, Braskem has been efficient in obtaining higher and less volatile margins, when compared to its global peers. Braskem's business also benefits of Petrobras' relevant position on its voting capital (47%). Petrobras is a very strategic partner to Braskem since Petrobras is the single local naphta supplier in the Brazilian petrochemical industry. Braskem counts with a supply agreement with Petrobras that reduces the volatility of its cost production curve. Challenging Scenario Frustrated Operating Cash Flow Expansion A scenario of decreasing petrochemical spreads during 2011, FX valuations and weaker local demand combined with tough competition from imports significantly limited Braskem's potential operating cash flow generation in 2011. Compared to 2010, the company showed quite low level of cash flow generation during the year, when incorporating the synergies from the acquisition of Quattor Participacoes S.A (Quattor) of around BRL400 million. At the same time, debt level was impacted by dollar appreciation by the end of the year, which have resulted in higher leverage ratios and further frustrated the expected de-leveraging process. Braskem generated BRL1.3 billion in funds from operations (FFO) and BRL3.7 billion in EBITDA in 2011, compared to BRL2.8 billion and BRL4.1 billion in 2010, respectively. During the first semester of 2011, Braskem's operating cash flow generation was negatively impacted by the BRL appreciation, as its revenues are dollar-based, and by the non-recurring event (power blackout in the Brazilian Northeast) with an estimated EBITDA loss of BRL230 million. A more challenging scenario for the petrochemical spreads during the 2H'11 negatively affected Braskem's operating cash flow generation. As a consequence of the factors above, Ebitda margin felt down to 11.3% in 2011, the weaker Ebitda margin since 2Q08, and compared to 14.6% in 2010 and 16.2% in 2009. High Leverage for the Rating Category In 2011, the leverage ratio as measured by Net Adjusted Debt/EBITDA was 3.7 times (x), which compares to 2.9x in 2010 and 5.0x at year-end 2009, considering pro forma figures of acquired assets. Braskem has the challenge to reduce its leverage to levels more commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. During the first half of 2012, Braskem's margins should continue to be under pressure and a rebound in the second semester is fundamental to avoid further pressures on Braskem's ratings. Given the continuity of a challenging scenario for the short term, with petrochemical spreads still under pressure and competition from imports, Braskem should not be able to reach net leverage ratios close to 2.5x or below in 2012 as per Fitch's previous expectations. If in the medium term Braskem consistently continues to reach a net leverage above 3.0(x) a ratings downgrade is likely. Fitch expects Braskem's management to take further proactive measures to resume its leverage reduction trend if an improvement of its operating cash generation does not materialize. On operating basis, Fitch forecasts indicate the company should be able to improve its main credit measures only from 2013 on. Yet, it is important that in the second half of 2012 Braskem reaches profitability closer to its track record performance as a positive driver to a consistent deleverage process in 2013. Proactive Liability Management Braskem's robust liquidity position and long-term debt profile are the key factors supporting its ratings, in a period that the company has reported a week operational cash flow. The company's management has been adopting a conservative and pro-active financial strategy to limit the risks associated to its business exposure to a cyclic and capital intensive industry. This strategy has provided Braskem with a satisfactory payment schedule, even in challenging operating cash generation scenarios or in the event of global credit tightness. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash and marketable securities was BRL3.1 billion, further supported by USD600 million of undrawn stand-by credit lines due in 2013 and 2016, without material adverse change clauses, while short-term debt reached BRL1.6 billion. As a result, its short-term debt coverage ratios, including additional debt maturities through 2014, are quite strong at 2.4x and 0.8x, respectively. Including its cash flow generation (CFFO) of BRL2.7 billion in 2011, these ratios increased to 4.0x and 1.4x, respectively. At the end of 2011, Braskem reported total adjusted debt of BRL16.9 billion, which incorporates the BRL1.7 billion debt with the tax refinancing program (Refis). Debt maturities until 2014 amounted to BRL4.8 billion, in line with Braskem's strategy to protect its operating cash generation and liquidity for the next three years. During 2011, Braskem demonstrated its ability to access capital market, carrying out around USD1.3 billion in long-term debt transactions, and extending its debt amortization profile to an average life of 12.5 years. In early 2012, Braskem issued additional USD450 million in bonds within its liability management strategy. Event Risks Remains Acquisitions may likely continue to play an important role in Braskem's growth strategy, since it builds geographic diversity and/or access to competitive raw materials. But the company is expected to be selective with its acquisitions. Fitch expects Braskem to carefully manage and to adequately fund any possible future acquisitions and/or to finance relevant investments without moving the company's net leverage away from 2.5x in the long term. Key Rating Drivers Braskem's inability to increase its cash flow generation or to reduce leverage may pressure the ratings. Braskem's inability to increase its cash flow generation or to reduce leverage may pressure the ratings. Braskem's performance is strongly focused on the Brazilian economy, as around 70% of its revenues are generated in the local market. A downturn of the economy would weaken the company's results and could also result in a negative rating action. Given current challenges to reduce leverage, an upgrade of Braskem's ratings is unlikely in the short to medium term.