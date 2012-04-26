TEXT-S&P raises Textron Financial ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'

Overview
-- Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) has dramatically reduced its noncaptive
assets on its way to becoming a pure captive finance unit of Textron Inc.
-- Based on this, we believe TFC is a "core" or captive subsidiary of
Textron.
-- We are raising our ratings on TFC to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B', in line
with our ratings on its parent, and removing the ratings from CreditWatch
positive.
-- The outlook on TFC is stable, reflecting its parent's improved
profitability and reduced debt.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings on Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) to
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on March 28,
2012. The outlook is stable. We also raised our rating on the company's senior
unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and our junior subordinated debt rating to
'BB' from 'B'.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that TFC is now a "core" or captive subsidiary
(as our criteria define it) of its parent, Textron Inc. (Textron;
BBB-/Stable/A-3). Under our criteria, our ratings on a core or captive
subsidiary are the same as those on its parent.
TFC has dramatically reduced its noncaptive assets on its way to becoming a
pure captive finance unit of Textron. During the process of liquidating
noncore assets, Textron has shown a consistent commitment to support TFC,
notwithstanding the considerable strain the finance company's outsize losses
have placed on its parent. In our view, that has enabled TFC to greatly reduce
its credit and liquidity risk to a point where any additional support is
likely to be very manageable for Textron.
Textron has provided substantial equity support to TFC since 2008, including
$240 million as recently as January 2012, and it accounted for about
one-quarter of TFC's reported debt at year-end 2011. That has allowed TFC to
absorb $1.1 billion in net losses in four years, to meet significant debt
maturities, and to remain in compliance with the terms of the support
agreement between Textron and TFC. (Certain TFC debt issues require the parent
to uphold the terms of the support agreement, which relate to the subsidiary's
net worth, earnings, and other matters.)
In the process, TFC has substantially reduced its credit and liquidity
risk--more rapidly than we expected a year ago--and has moved more toward
acting simply as a captive finance company. In 2011, the subsidiary liquidated
or wrote down its troubled noncaptive managed receivables (including mortgages
on golf courses, developer loans, and large-ticket equipment leases) by almost
60%. It made further progress in liquidating those receivables in
first-quarter 2012. As of year-end 2011, we believe TFC had marked down its
noncaptive portfolio by roughly 40% from its unpaid principal balance, net of
the allowance for loan losses. The reported noncaptive portfolio accounted for
about 40% of TFC's receivables, down from 54% in 2010. We expect the company
to liquidate the majority of the remaining noncaptive portfolio within three
years.
TFC also paid down $1.9 billion in reported debt in 2011, shrinking its
balance sheet by more than 40% and leaving it with debt maturities of $52
million in 2012 and $577 million in 2013.
We still believe TFC could require some further parental support to meet its
2013 debt maturities and to remain in compliance with the TFC-Textron support
agreement. For instance, without additional support, the subsidiary could
violate the support agreement's fixed-charge covenant--one that essentially
requires its pretax earnings before interest expense to be at least 1.25x its
interest expense. Also, to meet its 2013 maturities without support, TFC will
need to further shrink its balance sheet through asset liquidations or new
debt issuance.
However, any additional required support, in our view, is likely to be very
manageable for Textron. We believe it is unlikely that TFC will report further
outsize losses on its noncaptive portfolio. We also expect TFC to contract its
captive portfolio moderately and to liquidate a material portion of its
noncaptive portfolio in 2012 and 2013. That should enable it to meet a
meaningful portion, if not all, of its 2013 debt maturities without support.
We believe Textron's willingness to support TFC relates to business,
financial, and reputation reasons. TFC primarily supports Textron's business
by providing or arranging financings of customer purchases of Cessna business
planes, Bell helicopters, and the company's golf and turf care equipment. That
includes its role as a servicer for loans that are financed through other
subsidiaries of Textron with funds from government export banks in the U.S.
and Canada. In addition, TFC shares the parent's name, and we believe its
failure would damage Textron's reputation.
Outlook
The stable outlook on TFC is the same as that of its parent, Textron. In
first-quarter 2012, Textron extended its 2010-2011 recovery. Textron's
first-quarter profits rose from the prior year, and its debt is down 25% from
year-end 2010. A downgrade would result only from a steep, recessionary
downturn in Textron's markets--which we do not expect.
We would consider raising the ratings if Textron restores its profitability
margins (for example, achieves EBITDA margins in the midteens) and resolves
questions about the company's longer-term prospects. In this light, the
further bolstering of the balance sheet that we anticipate for 2012 is only
prudent. Textron management seems committed to such financial strengthening as
it uses free cash flow to reduce debt, as opposed to paying higher dividends
or repurchasing shares.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Textron Financial Corp. 'BB+/B' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive
On Consistent Support From Parent, March 28, 2012
-- Textron Inc., Jan. 4, 2012
-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Textron Financial Corp.
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BB+/Watch Pos/B
Senior Unsecured BBB- BB+/Watch Pos
Junior Subordinated BB B/Watch Pos
