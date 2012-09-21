版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns JPMorgan Chase Comm Mortgage 2012-C8 prelim ratings

Sept 21 - OVERVIEW
     -- J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-C8's 
issuance is a CMBS securitization backed by 43 commercial mortgage loans with 
an aggregate principal balance of $1.14 billion, secured by the fee interest 
in 78 properties, the fee/leasehold in five properties, and the leasehold 
interest in one property.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A-1, A-2, A-3, A-SB, 
X-A, A-S, B, C, EC, D, E, F, and G notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
support, underlying collateral, trustee-provided liquidity, and the relative 
diversity of the collateral pool, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to J.P. Morgan Chase 
Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-C8's $1.14 billion commercial 
mortgage pass-through certificates series 2012-C8 (see list).

The note issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction 
backed by 43 commercial mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of 
$1.14 billion, secured by the fee interest in 78 properties, the fee/leasehold 
in five properties, and the leasehold interest in one property.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 21, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the credit support provided by the 
transaction structure, our view of the economics of the underlying collateral, 
the trustee-provided liquidity, the relative diversity of the collateral pool, 
and our overall qualitative assessment of the transaction. Standard & Poor's 
determined that the collateral pool has, on a weighted average basis, a debt 
service coverage of 1.56x, and beginning and ending loan-to-value ratios of 
82.4% and 70.0%, respectively, based on Standard & Poor's values.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-C8
 
Class       Rating          Amount

A-1         AAA (sf)    76,634,000
A-2         AAA (sf)   189,227,000
A-3         AAA (sf)   426,122,000
A-SB        AAA (sf)   103,623,000
X-A(i)      AAA (sf)   897,898,000
X-B         NR         238,681,989
A-S         AAA (sf)   102,292,000
B           AA (sf)     56,829,000
C           A (sf)      44,043,000
EC(ii)      A (sf)     203,164,000
D           BBB+ (sf)   35,518,000
E           BBB- (sf)   32,676,000
F           BB (sf)     15,628,000
G           BB- (sf)    17,049,000
NR          NR          36,938,989

(i)Notional balance. (ii)Exchangeable certificates with notional balance 
linked to the sum of the class A-S, B, and C certificates. NR--Not rated.

