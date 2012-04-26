TEXT-Fitch revises MegaFon outlook to stable, affirms at 'BB+'

April 26 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on OAO MegaFon (MegaFon) to
Stable from Positive and affirmed its Long-term foreign currency and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-term rating at
'AA(rus)' and foreign and local currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'.
The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's concerns that the new shareholder
structure, whereby AF Telecom controls50%+1 of MegaFon, contains substantial
corporate governance risks. AF Telecom will be able to exercise control over key
company decisions, including dividend policy, potential leverage increase and
the majority of acquisitions (barring any share dilutions. There is no
shareholder agreement in place. All shareholders issues will be resolved under
Russian corporate law.
MegaFon's financial and operational profile conforms to a higher rating category
than its current 'BB+' IDR, but the company's corporate governance concerns
constrain it to below investment grade category.
Fitch notes also that under this ownership structure MegaFon is unlikely to be
protected from a potential negative influence from AF Telecom. The company is
controlled by Mr Usmanov, who is a principal shareholder of JSC Holding Company
Metalloinvest (Metalloinvest , 'BB-'/Stable), where Fitch assess corporate
governance as below average compared to Russian steel and mining peers and where
related party transactions, particularly use of debt for acquisition of assets
not related to the company's operations, are an area of concern (see the full
rating report on 'JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest' dated 7 December 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch also has concerns that MegaFon's cash flow could be compromised by cash
needs at the AF Telecom parent level if the more cyclical Metalloinvest required
funding.
Regarding M&A risks, AF Telecom has recently announced that it is creating a new
holding company with the owners of Skartel, which will control 50% + 1 share of
MegaFon and 100% of Skartel. Skartel is the only mobile operator in Russia which
has LTE frequencies and is allowed to build a 4G network. However, due to its
financial position, the company is unlikely to be able to create a nationwide 4G
network on its own. An acquisition of Skartel in the mid term, when it will
likely enlarge its operations and achieve some scale, is probable.
As a result of the new ownership structure, including a special dividend payment
and exit of Altimo from MegaFon, the company had to raise a total of USD4.5bn
and is likely to increase its leverage to the upper bound of announced leverage
range of 1.2x-1.5x net debt/EBITDA ratio by end-2012, which is consistent with
the current rating. Fitch notes that the company's rating provides some
flexibility for leverage increase up to 2.5x net debt/EBITDA, but only if there
are no liquidity problems and the debt maturity profile is well spread.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, and
'Rating European Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors,' dated 12 March
2010, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(rus)' for National ratings in Russia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Rating European Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors