TEXT-Fitch affirms PerkinElmer's IDR at 'BBB-'

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PerkinElmer Inc.'s
(PerkinElmer) ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured bank loan rating at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $914 million of outstanding
debt.
Digesting Caliper Acquisition
Fitch recognizes that the company has fine-tuned its product portfolio to cater
to two business segments - Human Health and Environmental Health - with a series
of significant acquisitions dating back to 2009. So far in 2012, PerkinElmer has
refrained from asset purchasing as the company integrates Caliper Life Sciences
Inc. (Caliper), acquired in November 2011 for approximately $646 million. Fitch
views as positive the hiring of the former CEO of Caliper to head the Human
Health segment, facilitating the integration of the new entity. Fitch sees
higher gross debt leverage, which resulted from incremental debt funding needed
to complete the purchase of Caliper, as the limiting factor for further
acquisition activity. However, Fitch expects the company to actively pursue
tuck-in opportunities at a similar pace as in 2009 and 2010, once the company
reduces debt leverage to below 2.5x - a level seen prior to the purchase of
Caliper.
Leverage Unwinding
PerkinElmer reduced total debt leverage (gross debt to EBITDA) in the first half
of 2012 through a combination of margin expansion and lower debt. Total debt
leverage was 2.7x for the latest 12-month (LTM) period ending July 1, 2012,
helped by a reduction in revolver borrowings of $34 million in the first half of
2012. The company utilized more cash and less debt than originally anticipated
to fund the Caliper acquisition and as such leverage stood at 3.1x at the end of
2011 instead of Fitch's original leverage expectation of 3.7x at the end of last
year. Fitch believes that debt repayment will be a focus for management in order
to keep leverage at a level indicative of the present rating. Fitch forecasts
leverage to remain at the current level of 2.7x at the end of 2012, but fall to
2.2x at the end of 2013, mainly due to continued pay down of outstanding bank
debt.
Margins Expanding from Restructuring
PerkinElmer has expanded margins in the first half of 2012 providing testament
to the company's efforts to lower operating costs through restructuring
initiatives, including shifting manufacturing to low-cost regions and
consolidating backoffice functions. EBITDA margin for the LTM period at the end
of the second quarter was 16.6% compared to 15.7% for the same period in 2011.
EBITDA margin in the first half of 2012 jumped to 16.8% from 15.0% in the first
six months of 2011.
Fitch recognizes PerkinElmer's current success in achieving its long-term goal
of expanding adjusted operating margins by around 100 basis points annually
through 2014 to 18%; however, margins remain weaker in relation to other
participants in the life sciences technology space. Margins lag the industry
from a legacy holding company operating structure that is changing through
restructuring efforts, and product mix less weighted to higher margin consumable
sales. Fitch is more modest in its expectation and forecasts EBITDA margin to
expand to 17% in 2015, primarily from savings derived from backoffice
consolidation.
Solid Liquidity Profile
Free cash flow (FCF) improved to $164.4 million for the LTM ending July 1, 2012
which yields an FCF margin of 8.1% compared to $97.7 million or a margin of 5.7%
in 2010. During that time, capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues fell
to 1.3% for the LTM ending July 1, 2012, from 2.0% in 2010. Fitch anticipates
FCF and FCF margin of $153.2 million and 7.3%, respectively, in 2012, and FCF
margins staying above 7% through 2015, as operating cash flow benefits from
expanding operating margins from restructuring actions. A cash balance of $171.4
million and $436 million in unused revolver capacity provided additional
liquidity at the end of the second quarter. The next significant long-term debt
maturity occurs in May 2015, when $150 million in 6% unsecured notes are due.
Guidelines for Further Rating Actions
Positive rating action would be warranted if PerkinElmer continues to reduce
acquisition debt and/or strengthen operations such that total debt leverage is
sustained below 2.5x.
Downward rating action would result from pressure on the operations or
shareholder-friendly actions such that debt reduction efforts are hampered and
leverage increases above 3.0x at the end of 2012. Operational weakness could
stem from lower-than-anticipated results due to poorer-than-expected sales
performance, or inability to improve margins to a level more commensurate with
peers.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 8, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology