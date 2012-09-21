版本:
2012年 9月 21日

TEXT-S&P revises Cumulus Media outlook to stable from positive

Overview
     -- U.S. radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc.'s debt leverage
remains very high, at 7.4x, and the company's margin of compliance with its
total debt leverage covenant governing revolver usage is thin.
     -- We believe that debt leverage will remain high and that the access to 
its revolving credit facility could become very limited in the second half of 
2013 due to tightening covenants.
     -- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to stable from 
positive.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cumulus will 
be able to maintain adequate liquidity and generate healthy discretionary cash 
flow over the intermediate term, despite its high leverage.

Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 
outlook on Atlanta, Ga.-based radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc. to stable 
from positive. All ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit 
rating, were affirmed.

Rationale
The outlook revision to stable reflects Cumulus' still high debt leverage, 
underperformance across several markets, weak long-term fundamentals in radio 
advertising, and a thin margin of compliance with its total debt leverage 
financial covenant. As of June 30, 2012, the company had a 7% EBITDA margin of 
compliance against its leverage covenant, which is only applied if the company 
draws on its revolving or swing-line loans or issues letters of credit. The 
covenant tightens progressively through 2015 and the company's access to its 
revolving credit facility could become severely limited in the second half of 
2013 if it is unable to grow its EBITDA base beyond the already identified 
acquisition synergies. As of Aug. 9, 2012, the company had no outstanding 
balance on the revolving credit facility.

The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects the company's very high leverage 
following the August 2011 acquisition of the remaining stake in Cumulus Media 
Partners LLC and the September 2011 acquisition of Citadel Broadcasting Corp. 
We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (as per our 
criteria), because of the company's healthy EBITDA margin and discretionary 
cash flow generation. The company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile 
is characterized by very high post-acquisition adjusted leverage of about 7.4x 
(including preferred stock), pro forma for synergies anticipated in the third 
quarter of 2012. We see the potential for weak industry fundamentals to result 
in revenue erosion over the intermediate-to-long term. 

Cumulus owns and operates approximately 525 stations in 110 markets, making it 
the second-largest diversified radio broadcaster based on the number of 
stations. The company's "fair" business risk profile stems from the industry's 
exposure to competition from alternative media, risks to ad rate integrity, 
and obstacles to significant growth in digital revenue contribution. Digital 
revenue currently only accounts for about 4% of total industry revenue. The 
consolidated company's good geographic diversity and competitive position in 
midsize and large markets, as well as its high EBITDA margin, do not offset 
these risks. 

In the second half of the year, we expect revenue to be flat and EBITDA to 
grow at a high-single-digit percentage rate due to the realization of cost 
synergies. We expect that an influx in political advertising revenue will 
offset a low-single-digit revenue decline in core advertising revenue. Our 
base case scenario assumes that revenue will decline at a low-single-digit 
rate in 2013 because of lower political advertising revenue, and pressures on 
ad rates and margins from traditional and nontraditional media. We believe 
EBITDA could decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2013 as 
additional synergies become more difficult to identify. Although digital 
represents a growth opportunity for Cumulus, it is such a small portion of the 
company's revenue that we don't anticipate it will be much of a driver over 
the intermediate term. We expect the EBITDA margin to contract by up to 100 
basis points in 2013, to the low-30% area (which is still better than most 
peers) because of lower revenue and ongoing investments in sales, technology, 
content, and the SweetJack social commerce business. Longer term, we see 
further risks to radio advertising from traditional and nontraditional media, 
which could put downward pressure on ad rates and margins. 

In the second quarter of 2012, performance was below our expectations. Pro 
forma for the Citadel acquisition in 2011, revenue and EBITDA declined 3% and 
2%, respectively, year over year, mainly due to the underperformance of 
several large market stations and weak ad demand. EBITDA also suffered from 
one-time costs related to acquisitions. The combined entity underperformed our 
expectations and the overall radio industry in the quarter. For the trailing 
12 months ended June 30, 2012, the company's actual EBITDA margin was about 
27%. Adjusting for cost synergies that the company has already implemented, 
the pro forma EBITDA margin increases to roughly 32%. The company had realized 
roughly $40 million through June 30, 2012, and is expected to recognize an 
additional $15 million in the third quarter, which, combined, exceed the $51 
million initially identified at the close of the transaction last year.

We consider the combined company's financial risk profile as "highly 
leveraged." Pro forma for acquisitions and $107 million debt repayment as of 
Aug. 9, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended 
June 30, 2012 was high, at 7.2x. The ratio is even higher at 7.4x when we 
include debt-like preferred stock. Adjusted leverage is in line with the debt 
to EBITDA ratio of greater than 5x that would indicate a "highly leveraged" 
financial risk profile. We expect lease-adjusted debt leverage to improve to 
the mid- to high-6.5x area over the next year.

We believe conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow at the combined 
entity will remain healthy, with the company converting roughly half of its 
EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. The combined business has manageable 
capital spending needs, at about 3% to 4% of EBITDA. Pro forma EBITDA coverage 
of interest (including preferred dividends and adjusted for operating leases) 
was about 1.9x as of June 30, 2012. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to 
improve to the low-2x area over the next year.

Liquidity
Cumulus' liquidity sources are "adequate" for its uses over the next 12 to 18 
months, in our opinion, despite our expectation of minimal revolver access by 
the second half of 2013. Relevant factors and assumptions supporting our 
liquidity assessment are as follows:
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 
facility availability) to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 
18 months.
     -- We would expect net sources to remain positive even in the event that 
EBITDA declines by more than 15%.
     -- We believe tightening covenants could limit Cumulus' access to its 
revolving credit facility by the second half of 2013. However, we expect 
sources of liquidity to continue to exceed uses by 1.2x or more because of the 
company's ability to generate healthy funds from operations. We also expect 
the company to be able to obtain an amendment of this covenant, if necessary.
     -- In our assessment, the company has well-established relationships with 
its banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets.
     -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.

Liquidity sources include roughly $200 million available under a $300 million 
revolving credit facility (based on covenant restrictions), and roughly $200 
million to $250 million of funds from operations in 2012 and 2013. Access to 
the revolving credit facility could become limited in 2013 as a result of 
tightening covenants. Uses of liquidity for 2012 include manageable working 
capital needs, roughly $12 million of capital expenditures, and about $13 
million of debt amortization. The company does not have any near-term 
maturities until the revolving credit facility comes due in 2016. Under our 
base case scenario, we expect Cumulus to generate about $175 million to $225 
million of discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013. 

The first-lien credit agreement contains a 7.75x leverage covenant, net of 
cash that applies if the company draws on its revolving or swing-line loans or 
issues letters of credit. The company currently has about a 7% cushion against 
its leverage covenant. The covenant tightens progressively through 2015, and 
the company's access to its revolving credit facility could become severely 
limited in the second half of 2013 if it is unable to grow its EBITDA base 
beyond the already identified acquisition synergies. Maintenance of an 
adequate cushion of compliance in 2012 will rely on improving business 
execution and adhering to management's publicly stated plans to continue 
repaying debt.

Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Cumulus, to be published on 
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cumulus will maintain 
adequate liquidity despite the potential for little to no access to its 
revolver starting in 2013, risks surrounding longer-term secular trends in 
radio, and fewer opportunities to reduce expenses in 2013. We believe that 
either an upgrade or downgrade is unlikely over the near term.

Still, we could raise our rating if Cumulus reduces leverage below 6.0x, while 
maintaining liquidity of at least $150 million and a 15% EBITDA margin of 
compliance with covenants. Upgrade potential likely would be linked to the 
radio industry stabilizing and returning to some modest pace of growth, the 
company amending its revolver covenant, and directing the majority of 
discretionary cash flow to debt repayment. Conversely, we could lower our 
rating if revenue and EBITDA decline by 13% and 35%, respectively, causing 
leverage to increase to nearly 10x and EBITDA coverage of interest expense to 
decline to the low-1x area, which we view as unlikely over the near term. This 
could occur as a result of continued secular pressure on radio advertising 
revenue, deterioration in the ratings and profitability of acquired stations, 
and debt-financed acquisitions that underperform expectations.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Cumulus Media Inc.
Cumulus Media Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Positive/--

Cumulus Media Holdings Inc.
 Secured First Lien                     BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      1
 Secured Second Lien                    CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6

Cumulus Media Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6                  
 


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

