版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 27日 星期五 00:59 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Braskem Finance notes 'BBB-'

April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' rating to
Braskem Finance Ltd.'s new senior unsecured notes. Brazil-based petrochemical
company Braskem S.A. (Braskem), the parent company of Braskem
Finance, will guarantee the notes unconditionally. We expect the company to use
the proceeds to pre-pay 	
short-term and long-term debt and for general corporate purposes.	
	
Our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Braskem reflects its satisfactory 	
business profile based on its dominant market position in Brazil, a 	
diversified feedstock mix, and favorable supply contracts. Despite weaker 	
operating performance in 2011, due to slower growth, competition from imports, 	
and lower thermoplastic resin prices, Braskem maintains strong liquidity. 	
Nonetheless, Braskem is exposed to industry cyclicality, global economic 	
slowdown, volatile commodity prices, and fluctuating exchange rates. For a 	
complete credit rationale on Braskem, please see Braskem 'BBB-' Global Scale, 	
'brAAA' National Scale Ratings Affirmed; Outlooks Remain Stable, published 	
March 19, 2012.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Braskem 'BBB-' Global Scale, 'brAAA' National Scale Ratings Affirmed; 	
Outlooks Remain Stable, March 19, 2012	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks in the Commodity and 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Braskem S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BBB-/Stable/--	
  National Scale                        brAAA/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Braskem Finance Ltd.	
  Sr unsec notes                        BBB-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐