TEXT-S&P comments on Marsh & McLennan

Sept 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC; BBB-/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the company's recently announced executive leadership changes. Specifically, the company announced yesterday that Brian Duperreault will be retiring as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a position he held since 2008, and that Daniel Glaser, the company's Chief Operating Officer, has been named successor effective Jan. 1, 2013. Dan Glaser joined MMC in December 2007 as CEO of Marsh and assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer of MMC in April 2011, with strategic and operational oversight of both the Risk and Insurance Services and the Consulting segments of the company. MMC also announced earlier this month that Michael Bischoff was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Bischoff, who joined MMC in 1982, had assumed interim CFO responsibilities in March 2012 following the departure of Vanessa Wittman, and prior to that had served as Vice President in Corporate Finance. Given our favorable views on the experience level and track record of both Mr. Glaser and Mr. Bischoff at MMC, we believe the company will be able to absorb the management turnover without any material strategic, operational, or financial disruption.