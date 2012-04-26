版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 27日 星期五 03:09 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Aetna outlook to positive

Overview	
     -- Aetna has a very strong business profile, earnings, and
financial 	
flexibility, and strong liquidity.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Aetna to positive from stable and 	
affirming our counterparty credit rating.	
     -- We are revising the group status of some of Aetna's HMOs and other 	
companies to core from strategically important, and upgrading them.	
     -- We expect Aetna generally to preserve and somewhat enhance its very 	
strong business profile, operating performance, and financial flexibility.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) and its operating subsidiaries to positive from stable. 	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit rating on Aetna 	
Inc. and our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings 	
on Aetna's core operating company, Aetna Life Insurance Co. (ALIC). In 	
addition, we revised the group status of Aetna's HMO and other companies (see 	
list below) to core from strategically important, resulting in our raising the 	
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on these 	
companies to 'A+' from 'A'. We also withdrew our counterparty credit and 	
financial strength ratings on Aetna's subsidiaries (see list below) that were 	
merged into other entities.	
	
Rationale	
Aetna's business and financial profiles are relatively strong compared with 	
its peers', and the company is well positioned to preserve its credit profile 	
in an improved but moderately stressed marketplace.	
	
Aetna's operating performance, discretionary cash-flow generation, liquidity, 	
and financial flexibility are very strong and well supported by the scale and 	
increasing diversification of its core businesses. In our opinion, the 	
company's credit characteristics suggest the potential for a higher rating 	
assignment within 12 months. Aetna's exposure to health-care reform-driven 	
margin compression was not significant. Nevertheless, industry risk remains 	
somewhat elevated regarding heightened regulatory scrutiny relative to pricing 	
and the near-term uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act litigation 	
challenging the constitutionality of the Health Care Reform legislation passed 	
in March 2010.	
	
For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $36 billion and for 	
medical membership to be about 18.5 million. We expect pretax GAAP operating 	
income to be $2.6 billion to $3 billion (about a 7.5% return on revenue ) 	
and cash flow (EBITDA) of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion (about a 9.5% margin). 	
If Aetna were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, 	
adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would be in our intermediate-term 	
expectation of 9x-13x. These results combined with expected cash and 	
marketable securities of $700 million to $1 billion at the holding company and 	
unregulated subsidiaries at year-end 2012 would likely continue to support 	
very strong liquidity and financial flexibility.	
	
Our rating on the holding company, Aetna Inc., is two notches lower than our 	
ratings on the core operating companies. This reflects the holding company's 	
dependence on dividends from the operating companies for debt servicing and 	
the regulatory restrictions that prevent the free flow of funds within the 	
organization. The two-notch gap is narrower than the standard three-notch gap 	
because the dividends from Aetna's subsidiaries are fairly well diversified, 	
and we consider Aetna's holding-company metrics (debt leverage and interest 	
coverage) to be strong for the rating category. In 2012, we expect the holding 	
company to receive dividends of $1.7 billion to $2 billion from the operating 	
companies, of which approximately two-thirds will come from regulated 	
insurance subsidiaries, which is slightly more than ordinary dividend capacity.	
	
We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain conservative for the 	
rating category. We expect adjusted leverage of about 35% and 	
operating-company capitalization to remain significantly in excess of 	
regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. The 	
difference is largely a result of our double-leverage adjustment, which 	
reduced the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's 	
business.	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Aetna will generally grow 	
and diversify its revenue base and sustain pricing flexibility in its key 	
geographies and market segments. Further supporting the positive outlook is 	
the sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health-care 	
reform, including the range of scenarios tied to the recent U.S. Supreme Court 	
proceedings. We will likely raise the ratings by one notch within 12 months if 	
it becomes apparent that the company will meet our 2012 pretax operating 	
earnings expectations of $2.6 billion to $3 billion (about a 7.5% ROR), 	
indicating moderate revenue growth and a sustained financial profile. Although 	
unlikely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if Aetna were to 	
adopt a more aggressive financial policy resulting in sustained adjusted debt 	
leverage of more than 35% or adjusted EBITDA interest coverage less than our 	
normalized range expectation of 9x-13x. We also could revise the outlook to 	
stable if operating margins were to decline to less than 6.5% on a sustained 	
basis and the company is not willing or able to mitigate the situation through 	
offsetting changes in its financial policy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
     -- Analysis Of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Aetna Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Positive/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Aetna Health and Life Insurance Co.	
Aetna Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Positive/--     A+/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Positive/--     A+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Aetna Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Aetna Dental Inc. (a New Jersey corporation)	
Aetna Health of California Inc.	
Aetna Health Insurance Co. of New York	
Aetna Health Insurance Co.	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a New York corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Michigan corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Maine corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Georgia corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Connecticut corporation)	
Aetna Dental of California Inc.	
Aetna Dental Inc. (a Texas Corp.)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Positive/--     A/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Positive/--     A/Stable/--	
	
Not Rated Action	
                                        To                 From	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Colorado corporation)	
Aetna Health of the Carolinas Inc.	
Aetna Health of Illinois Inc.	
Aetna Health Inc. (an Oklahoma corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (an Arizona corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Washington Corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Tennessee corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Missouri corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Maryland corporation)	
Aetna Health Inc. (a Delaware corporation)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        NR/--              A/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        NR/--              A/Stable/--

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐