TEXT-S&P cuts M-2 SPC 2005-K, 2005-L ratings on losses

April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
notes issued by M-2 SPC's series 2005-K and 2005-L; M-2 SPC is a synthetic
corporate investment-grade CDO transaction (see list).
The downgrades follow a number of credit events of underlying reference
entities, which have caused the notes to incur partial principal losses for
series K and complete principal losses for series L.
RATINGS LOWERED
M-2 SPC
Series 2005-K
Rating
Class To From
FRN D (sf) CCC- (sf)
M-2 SPC
Series 2005-L
Rating
Class To From
Note D (sf) CCC- (sf)