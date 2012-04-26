版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts M-2 SPC 2005-K, 2005-L ratings on losses

April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
notes issued by M-2 SPC's series 2005-K and 2005-L; M-2 SPC is a synthetic
corporate investment-grade CDO transaction (see list).	
	
The downgrades follow a number of credit events of underlying reference 	
entities, which have caused the notes to incur partial principal losses for 	
series K and complete principal losses for series L.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Criteria: Structured Finance: CDOs: Revised Methodologies And 	
Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 	
published June 3, 2009.	
 	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
M-2 SPC	
Series 2005-K 	
                   Rating 	
Class          To        From         	
FRN            D (sf)    CCC- (sf)	
	
M-2 SPC	
Series 2005-L 	
                 Rating 	
Class         To       From       	
Note          D (sf)   CCC- (sf)

