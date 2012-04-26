版本:
TEXT-S&P: Banco do Nordeste do Brasil notes 'BBB'

April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB' rating to Brazil-based Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.'s (BNB)
planned issuance of minimum $300 million seven-year, fixed-rate senior unsecured
notes.	
	
The rating on the new notes is the same as our long-term issuer credit rating 	
on BNB, reflecting our view that the notes will rank pari passu with other 	
senior unsecured debt and will be the bank's direct, unsecured, 	
unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. BNB expects to use the proceeds 	
for general corporate purposes.	
	
The ratings on BNB reflect a very high likelihood that the bank will receive 	
extraordinary support from the Brazilian government, if needed, and its 	
"adequate" (as defined in our criteria) business position, "strong" capital 	
and earnings, and "adequate" risk position and liquidity. A "below-average" 	
funding partially offsets the positive factors. For a complete credit rating 	
rationale on BNB, please see "Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. 'BBB/A-3' 	
Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Stable," published April 23, 2012.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. 'BBB/A-3' Ratings Affirmed, Outlook 	
Stable," April 23, 2012	
     -- Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. Ratings Are Affirmed At 'BBB/A-3' On 	
Revised Bank Criteria; Outlook Stable, Dec. 6, 2011	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.	
  Issuer credit rating                        BBB/Stable/A-3	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.	
  $300M sr unsec notes                        BBB	
	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

