TEXT-S&P cuts Fiat SpA to 'BB-' from 'BB'

Overview
-- We expect substantial excess mass market auto manufacturing capacity
in Europe and weak demand in Fiat's Italian home market in 2012 to weigh on
profitability and cash flow.
-- We are revising our assessment of Fiat's financial risk to
"aggressive" from "significant" due to rising net debt and expected
significant negative free operating cash flow.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Italy-based
Fiat to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
-- The outlook is stable due to counterbalancing cash generation in
Brazil, "adequate" liquidity for expected cash uses, and a rebound at the
Chrysler unit.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Fiat SpA (Fiat) to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative
implications on Feb. 6, 2012. This action didn't affect the 'B' short-term
rating. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered the issue ratings on the group's
debt instruments by one notch to reflect the lower corporate credit rating.
The recovery ratings are unchanged at '4', reflecting our expectation for
average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
The downgrade primarily reflects the weak performance of Fiat in Europe and
the resulting harm to profitability and cash flow. This has caused us to
characterize the financial risk profile as "aggressive", which is weaker than
our previous view of the risk as "significant", as per our criteria.
We believe Fiat will continue to suffer from industry overcapacity and
underutilization of its production sites in Europe over the next few years. We
expect substantial overcapacity among European mass market automakers and weak
consumer demand--both especially in Fiat's home market of Italy--and strong
competition to weaken profitability and cash flow in 2012 and pose challenges
beyond this year. Following a 2011 full-year decline of 11% in new European
(EU+EFTA) registrations, in the first quarter of 2012 Fiat Group experienced a
decline of 20% in European new registrations versus a 7.7% decline for the
industry.
We expect investments in new products and production capacity in Brazil and
North America, as well as periodic Chrysler share repurchases, to increase net
debt in 2012 by EUR1 billion to EUR2 billion from year-end 2011 consolidated net
debt of EUR25.6 billion. Management's decision to limit investments in
potentially unprofitable new models will bolster liquidity and limit the rise
in debt in the next year, but it could undermine the company's competitive
position when the Italian and broader European markets recover. The overall
credit quality will depend on the sustained success in Brazil and continued
improvement at its Chrysler unit. We believe that Fiat's performance in Brazil
will continue to underpin group profitability, based on popular models, high
capacity utilization, and supportive moves by the Brazilian government to
limit import competition for indigenous producers like Fiat.
In reviewing Fiat's credit profile, we consider both Fiat's core operations
and Chrysler to determine Fiat's business risk profile, which we continue to
assess as "fair". Fiat benefits from the diversity that Chrysler's North
American market position provides, as well as joint purchasing and shared
investments. We analyze Fiat and Chrysler on a consolidated basis because of
Chrysler's strategic importance to Fiat, our expectation that its ownership
percentage will continue to rise, and the less comprehensive information on
Fiat group that excludes Chrysler. However, constraints on the movement of
cash between the parent company and Chrysler cause us to assess the liquidity
positions and cash generation capacity of the two entities independently. The
recent consolidation of Chrysler caused adjusted debt to rise significantly to
EUR25.6 billion in December 2011, including unfunded pension liabilities
(largely at Chrysler), netting of cash outside Chrysler, certain receivables
sold and other adjustments to reported debt. Fiat's 2011 results consolidate
Chrysler for only seven months of the year, which distorts or makes it
difficult to compute many full-year credit ratios for 2011 and comparisons
between 2011 and future years.
Our base case assumes that Fiat will suffer a negative EBIT margin in 2012 in
the EMEA region on the back of a continuing very weak car market in Italy.
However, we believe strongly profitable Brazil will continue to perform well,
with expected market growth of 1% to about 3.46 million light vehicles. We
expect Chrysler to benefit as the U.S. light vehicle market rebounds to about
14.2 million units. Nevertheless, the consolidated EBITDA margin--adjusted for
unusual items and capitalized development and other costs--is projected to
remain flat, at about 7%. Due to relatively high research and development
(R&D) expenses, other capital expenditure in North and South America, and a
likely exercise of the first of five options over 3.32% stakes of Chrysler
shares held by the VEBA Trust, we expect consolidated free cash flow
potentially in the range of EUR1 billion to EUR2 billion. The aggressive
financial
risk assessment anticipates net debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x to 5x for 2012
and beyond.
Liquidity
We assess Fiat's liquidity as adequate based on our projection that the ratio
of potential sources to uses of liquidity will exceed 1.5x in each of the next
two years. Our liquidity analysis focuses on Fiat Group, excluding Chrysler
because we understand that Chrysler's credit agreement restricts the upstream
of cash to Fiat. Furthermore, Chrysler Group and Fiat manage financial
matters, including treasury services, separately.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fiat held EUR10.3 billion of cash and marketable
securities, of which we view EUR2 billion as necessary for ongoing operations.
We exclude this amount from our analysis. Debt due in 2012 totaled EUR4.8
billion (including short-term borrowings that have historically been rolled
over in the normal course of business) at the start of the year, but two bond
issues have already refinanced about EUR1.2 billion of this amount.
At year-end, Fiat had EUR2 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities. It
also has a global medium-term note program (GMTN), which includes negative
pledges among its standard conditions. Fiat is proactive about refinancing
borrowings several months ahead of the maturity date, which mitigates
refinancing risk somewhat, in our view.
Measures to limit capital investment and contain costs in the troubled
European market will mitigate the risk of more substantial cash uses to levels
that Fiat can fund with available liquidity.
Recovery analysis
The issue ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Fiat Finance & Trade
Ltd. and Fiat Finance North America Inc. and the revolving credit facility
(RCF) borrowed by Fiat Finance SpA, Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd., and Fiat
Finance North America Inc. are 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating
on Fiat. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating Standard and
Poor's expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The recovery rating on the notes is supported by Fiat's significant asset
value and strong brand and a fundamentally unsecured (but guaranteed) capital
structure. We also incorporate into the recovery rating the fact that, under
Italian law, Fiat Industrial is jointly liable (up to the value of the net
worth transferred to Fiat Industrial at the demerger) with respect to the debt
existing before the demerger and allocated to Fiat S.p.A. The recovery rating
on the notes are constrained, however, by the company's high leverage, the
stronger protection that the RCF benefits from due to the maintenance
financial covenants included in its documentation, and a relatively less
creditor-friendly jurisdiction in Italy.
To calculate recoveries, Standard & Poor's simulates a hypothetical default
scenario at the earliest plausible potential point in order to perform our
recovery analysis. For Fiat, we believe a default would most likely result
from a deterioration in operating performance, due to weak demand under a
challenging economy. We believe the cyclical nature of the automotive business
heightens this risk. Moreover, in our hypothetical default scenario we assume
a stressed capital market in 2015. At that point, we assume the company could
be unable to address its EUR1,500 million 6.875% GMTN notes and Swiss franc
(CHF) 425 million 5% GMTN notes maturing in 2015.
Fiat is headquartered in Italy, but the company's operations span the globe.
About one-half of Fiat's operations are concentrated in Europe, with the
majority in Italy. Brazil is the single most significant market for the
company. We assume that Fiat's primary insolvency proceedings would occur in
Italy, which we view as the center of main interest. We consider both Italy
and Brazil to be relatively less creditor-friendly jurisdictions. In our
opinion, Fiat's broad geographic exposure entails risk, as an insolvency
process incorporating multijurisdictional proceedings could delay or lower
ultimate recovery prospects.
We have valued Fiat using a discrete asset valuation, because we believe this
provides a good indication of the value available to creditors. However, in
our view, lenders would achieve greater recovery through reorganization than
through liquidation, because Fiat's business model would, in case of default,
remain viable, in our view, due to the significant customer demand for the
company's products. We have not taken into account any value for the equity of
Fiat's financial arms (the captive finance operations) in our valuation,
consistent with Standard and Poor's captive finance methodology. Furthermore,
we believe that there would be negligible value for Fiat's 58.5% equity stake
in Chrysler in the year of Fiat's hypothetical default since Fiat's and
Chrysler's auto divisions would likely follow a similar path to default. This
treatment is also supported by Chrysler's very significant liabilities,
including debt, pensions, and medical liabilities. The two companies are
distinct operations and do not provide loans, guarantees, or security to each
other in default.
Our stressed enterprise value of Fiat in the simulated default year of 2015
would be about EUR8.8 billion. We have also assumed Fiat would refinance bond
debt maturing prior to 2015 under similar terms, as the company has been doing
lately, and that all still-outstanding bank facilities would be fully drawn at
the point of default. After deducting priority liabilities of about EUR1.4
billion comprising enforcement costs, capital leases, and 50% of the present
value of Fiat's net pension liabilities, we calculate a net stressed
enterprise value for Fiat of about EUR7.4 billion. From this amount, we deduct
EUR2.7 billion of senior debt, consisting of subsidized loans and structurally
senior debt at operating companies plus six months' prepetition interest. This
leaves about EUR4.7 billion residual value for the pari passu unsecured notes
and the ABL, against total claims of approximately EUR12 billion. The result is
our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default,
equivalent to a recovery rating of '4'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that European activities will continue to
be weak over the next 12 months. However, we also believe that cash flow from
Brazilian and luxury car operations, efforts to control costs, and substantial
excess liquidity will enable Fiat to weather a difficult period in the
European auto market.
Under our base case, we expect the consolidated group to maintain funds from
operations to net adjusted debt in the 12% to 20% range and net debt to EBITDA
of 4.5x to 5.0x. We view these ratios as appropriate for the current rating.
We could take a negative rating action if an even more severe than expected
deterioration in European performance, or significant weakening of Brazilian
operations, causes the liquidity position to worsen or credit ratios to drop
below levels we view as commensurate with the 'BB-' rating. We currently see
no upgrade potential for the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009
-- •2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May, 13, 2008
-- Captive Finance Operations, April 17, 2007
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Fiat SpA
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B BB/Watch Neg/B
Senior Unsecured BB- BB/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 4
Fiat Finance North America Inc.
Senior Unsecured* BB- BB/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 4
Fiat Finance and Trade LTD. societe anonyme
Senior Unsecured* BB- BB/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 4
*Guaranteed by Fiat Spa.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.