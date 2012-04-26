TEXT-S&P cuts Fiat SpA to 'BB-' from 'BB'

Overview -- We expect substantial excess mass market auto manufacturing capacity in Europe and weak demand in Fiat's Italian home market in 2012 to weigh on profitability and cash flow. -- We are revising our assessment of Fiat's financial risk to "aggressive" from "significant" due to rising net debt and expected significant negative free operating cash flow. -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Italy-based Fiat to 'BB-' from 'BB'. -- The outlook is stable due to counterbalancing cash generation in Brazil, "adequate" liquidity for expected cash uses, and a rebound at the Chrysler unit. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Fiat SpA (Fiat) to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on Feb. 6, 2012. This action didn't affect the 'B' short-term rating. The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered the issue ratings on the group's debt instruments by one notch to reflect the lower corporate credit rating. The recovery ratings are unchanged at '4', reflecting our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The downgrade primarily reflects the weak performance of Fiat in Europe and the resulting harm to profitability and cash flow. This has caused us to characterize the financial risk profile as "aggressive", which is weaker than our previous view of the risk as "significant", as per our criteria. We believe Fiat will continue to suffer from industry overcapacity and underutilization of its production sites in Europe over the next few years. We expect substantial overcapacity among European mass market automakers and weak consumer demand--both especially in Fiat's home market of Italy--and strong competition to weaken profitability and cash flow in 2012 and pose challenges beyond this year. Following a 2011 full-year decline of 11% in new European (EU+EFTA) registrations, in the first quarter of 2012 Fiat Group experienced a decline of 20% in European new registrations versus a 7.7% decline for the industry. We expect investments in new products and production capacity in Brazil and North America, as well as periodic Chrysler share repurchases, to increase net debt in 2012 by EUR1 billion to EUR2 billion from year-end 2011 consolidated net debt of EUR25.6 billion. Management's decision to limit investments in potentially unprofitable new models will bolster liquidity and limit the rise in debt in the next year, but it could undermine the company's competitive position when the Italian and broader European markets recover. The overall credit quality will depend on the sustained success in Brazil and continued improvement at its Chrysler unit. We believe that Fiat's performance in Brazil will continue to underpin group profitability, based on popular models, high capacity utilization, and supportive moves by the Brazilian government to limit import competition for indigenous producers like Fiat. In reviewing Fiat's credit profile, we consider both Fiat's core operations and Chrysler to determine Fiat's business risk profile, which we continue to assess as "fair". Fiat benefits from the diversity that Chrysler's North American market position provides, as well as joint purchasing and shared investments. We analyze Fiat and Chrysler on a consolidated basis because of Chrysler's strategic importance to Fiat, our expectation that its ownership percentage will continue to rise, and the less comprehensive information on Fiat group that excludes Chrysler. However, constraints on the movement of cash between the parent company and Chrysler cause us to assess the liquidity positions and cash generation capacity of the two entities independently. The recent consolidation of Chrysler caused adjusted debt to rise significantly to EUR25.6 billion in December 2011, including unfunded pension liabilities (largely at Chrysler), netting of cash outside Chrysler, certain receivables sold and other adjustments to reported debt. Fiat's 2011 results consolidate Chrysler for only seven months of the year, which distorts or makes it difficult to compute many full-year credit ratios for 2011 and comparisons between 2011 and future years. Our base case assumes that Fiat will suffer a negative EBIT margin in 2012 in the EMEA region on the back of a continuing very weak car market in Italy. However, we believe strongly profitable Brazil will continue to perform well, with expected market growth of 1% to about 3.46 million light vehicles. We expect Chrysler to benefit as the U.S. light vehicle market rebounds to about 14.2 million units. Nevertheless, the consolidated EBITDA margin--adjusted for unusual items and capitalized development and other costs--is projected to remain flat, at about 7%. Due to relatively high research and development (R&D) expenses, other capital expenditure in North and South America, and a likely exercise of the first of five options over 3.32% stakes of Chrysler shares held by the VEBA Trust, we expect consolidated free cash flow potentially in the range of EUR1 billion to EUR2 billion. The aggressive financial risk assessment anticipates net debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x to 5x for 2012 and beyond. Liquidity We assess Fiat's liquidity as adequate based on our projection that the ratio of potential sources to uses of liquidity will exceed 1.5x in each of the next two years. Our liquidity analysis focuses on Fiat Group, excluding Chrysler because we understand that Chrysler's credit agreement restricts the upstream of cash to Fiat. Furthermore, Chrysler Group and Fiat manage financial matters, including treasury services, separately. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fiat held EUR10.3 billion of cash and marketable securities, of which we view EUR2 billion as necessary for ongoing operations. We exclude this amount from our analysis. Debt due in 2012 totaled EUR4.8 billion (including short-term borrowings that have historically been rolled over in the normal course of business) at the start of the year, but two bond issues have already refinanced about EUR1.2 billion of this amount. At year-end, Fiat had EUR2 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities. It also has a global medium-term note program (GMTN), which includes negative pledges among its standard conditions. Fiat is proactive about refinancing borrowings several months ahead of the maturity date, which mitigates refinancing risk somewhat, in our view. Measures to limit capital investment and contain costs in the troubled European market will mitigate the risk of more substantial cash uses to levels that Fiat can fund with available liquidity. Recovery analysis The issue ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd. and Fiat Finance North America Inc. and the revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by Fiat Finance SpA, Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd., and Fiat Finance North America Inc. are 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating on Fiat. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating Standard and Poor's expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating on the notes is supported by Fiat's significant asset value and strong brand and a fundamentally unsecured (but guaranteed) capital structure. We also incorporate into the recovery rating the fact that, under Italian law, Fiat Industrial is jointly liable (up to the value of the net worth transferred to Fiat Industrial at the demerger) with respect to the debt existing before the demerger and allocated to Fiat S.p.A. The recovery rating on the notes are constrained, however, by the company's high leverage, the stronger protection that the RCF benefits from due to the maintenance financial covenants included in its documentation, and a relatively less creditor-friendly jurisdiction in Italy. To calculate recoveries, Standard & Poor's simulates a hypothetical default scenario at the earliest plausible potential point in order to perform our recovery analysis. For Fiat, we believe a default would most likely result from a deterioration in operating performance, due to weak demand under a challenging economy. We believe the cyclical nature of the automotive business heightens this risk. Moreover, in our hypothetical default scenario we assume a stressed capital market in 2015. At that point, we assume the company could be unable to address its EUR1,500 million 6.875% GMTN notes and Swiss franc (CHF) 425 million 5% GMTN notes maturing in 2015. Fiat is headquartered in Italy, but the company's operations span the globe. About one-half of Fiat's operations are concentrated in Europe, with the majority in Italy. Brazil is the single most significant market for the company. We assume that Fiat's primary insolvency proceedings would occur in Italy, which we view as the center of main interest. We consider both Italy and Brazil to be relatively less creditor-friendly jurisdictions. In our opinion, Fiat's broad geographic exposure entails risk, as an insolvency process incorporating multijurisdictional proceedings could delay or lower ultimate recovery prospects. We have valued Fiat using a discrete asset valuation, because we believe this provides a good indication of the value available to creditors. However, in our view, lenders would achieve greater recovery through reorganization than through liquidation, because Fiat's business model would, in case of default, remain viable, in our view, due to the significant customer demand for the company's products. We have not taken into account any value for the equity of Fiat's financial arms (the captive finance operations) in our valuation, consistent with Standard and Poor's captive finance methodology. Furthermore, we believe that there would be negligible value for Fiat's 58.5% equity stake in Chrysler in the year of Fiat's hypothetical default since Fiat's and Chrysler's auto divisions would likely follow a similar path to default. This treatment is also supported by Chrysler's very significant liabilities, including debt, pensions, and medical liabilities. The two companies are distinct operations and do not provide loans, guarantees, or security to each other in default. Our stressed enterprise value of Fiat in the simulated default year of 2015 would be about EUR8.8 billion. We have also assumed Fiat would refinance bond debt maturing prior to 2015 under similar terms, as the company has been doing lately, and that all still-outstanding bank facilities would be fully drawn at the point of default. After deducting priority liabilities of about EUR1.4 billion comprising enforcement costs, capital leases, and 50% of the present value of Fiat's net pension liabilities, we calculate a net stressed enterprise value for Fiat of about EUR7.4 billion. From this amount, we deduct EUR2.7 billion of senior debt, consisting of subsidized loans and structurally senior debt at operating companies plus six months' prepetition interest. This leaves about EUR4.7 billion residual value for the pari passu unsecured notes and the ABL, against total claims of approximately EUR12 billion. The result is our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a default, equivalent to a recovery rating of '4'. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that European activities will continue to be weak over the next 12 months. However, we also believe that cash flow from Brazilian and luxury car operations, efforts to control costs, and substantial excess liquidity will enable Fiat to weather a difficult period in the European auto market. Under our base case, we expect the consolidated group to maintain funds from operations to net adjusted debt in the 12% to 20% range and net debt to EBITDA of 4.5x to 5.0x. We view these ratios as appropriate for the current rating. We could take a negative rating action if an even more severe than expected deterioration in European performance, or significant weakening of Brazilian operations, causes the liquidity position to worsen or credit ratios to drop below levels we view as commensurate with the 'BB-' rating. We currently see no upgrade potential for the rating. 