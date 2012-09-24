版本:
TEXT-S&P: Belarus ratings unaffected by election outcome

Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its sovereign
credit ratings and outlook on Belarus (B-/Stable/B) are unaffected by the
outcome of the parliamentary elections held on Sept. 23, 2012, as we expect
government policy will remain unchanged. At 74%, the turnout for the elections
was strong, despite the leading opposition parties calling for a boycott. The
winning candidates were those affiliated with parties aligned with the
president's administration. Observers from the Organization of Security and
Cooperation in Europe have deemed the elections not free and lacking
competition. Observers noted that leading political opposition figures were
unable to participate freely during the campaigning period. 

We do not expect the outcome of this election to affect the government's 
economic agenda--namely that dictated by the president's administration--as no 
opposing views are expected from within parliament. So far in 2012, economic 
data indicates that the Belarusian economy is continuing to stabilize. 
Year-on-year economic growth was 3% in the first half of 2012, while 
inflation, albeit still high, declined to 66% at end-July 2012 compared with 
109% at end-2011.

