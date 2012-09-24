TEXT-fitch affirms Brooklands 2004-1

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brooklands Euro Reference-Linked Notes 2004-1 Limited (Brooklands 2004-1), as follows: Class A1-b (ISIN XS0193141388) affirmed at 'CCCsf' Class A2 (ISIN XS0193141891) affirmed at 'CCsf' Class B (ISIN XS0193142436) affirmed at 'Csf' Class C-E (ISIN XS0193142782) affirmed at 'Csf' Class C-Y (ISIN XS0193142865) affirmed at 'Csf' Class D (ISIN XS0193143590) affirmed at 'Csf' Class E (ISIN XS0193143913) affirmed at 'Dsf' The class A1-a notes were redeemed in full in March 2012. The scheduled maturity date of the rest of the notes is 2014; the legal final is 2054. The affirmation of the class A1-b to C notes reflects the notes' levels of credit enhancement relative to the reference portfolio credit quality. The reference pool's credit quality has deteriorated year on year with the 'CCsf' and below bucket increasing to 6.1% from 2.5%. In addition, the share of investment grade assets has declined to 51% of the reference portfolio from 56% at the time of the last review in October 2011. The reference portfolio exposure to peripheral countries is limited at 3%. The reference pool concentration at industry level has not changed significantly during the past year: RMBS, Banking & Finance and CMBS account for 19%, 16% and 11%, respectively. Credit enhancement for the notes has declined since the last review in October 2011 following the settlement of an outstanding credit event. As a result of the credit event settlement, the class E note balance was further written down and now stands at 26% of its original balance .There have been five credit events since origination, which resulted in losses of EUR32.6m. As of the August 2012 report, there are no outstanding credit events. The issuer, Brooklands, is a special purpose vehicle incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Brooklands provides protection to UBS AG, London Branch on a portfolio of reference credits with an initial notional value of EUR750m. The ratings of the class A to E notes address the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the final maturity. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from periodic investor reports and the trustee. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', dated 6 October 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and