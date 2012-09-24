版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 00:28 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Ply Gem Industries proposed notes Caa3

Sept 24 Moody's rates Ply Gem's proposed senior unsecured notes Caa3

