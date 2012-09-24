TEXT-S&P says Frontier Communications Corp rating remains unchanged

Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its issue-level rating on Stamford, Conn.-based incumbent telephone company Frontier Communications Corp.'s 7.125% senior notes due 2023 is unchanged. The company is proposing to tack $200 million onto its existing $600 million senior notes, for an aggregate of $800 million. The issue-level rating on these assigned is 'BB' and the recovery rating is '3', which indicates expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes to repay existing debt. The 'BB' corporate credit on Frontier is unchanged and the outlook is negative. The rating reflects a "weak" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Key business risk factors include significant competitive pressures from wireless carriers and incumbent cable operators, the latter of which are bundling telephone with data and video services and are increasingly targeting smaller business customers. As a result, the company continues to lose high-margin voice access lines, which totaled 7.6% in the second quarter of 2012, year over year. Our "significant" financial risk assessment is based on Frontier's leverage of about 3.7x as of June 30, 2012 and what we consider to be a shareholder-oriented financial policy. Despite some modest improvement in operating trends and the company's intentions to pay down some of its upcoming maturities with cash and free operating cash flow (FOCF), we believe that it will be difficult for Frontier to improve key credit measures over the next few years because of secular industry declines and lower subsidy revenue. Moreover, even though Frontier generates solid FOCF, over 55% is consumed by its common dividend. We could lower the ratings over the next year if operating and financial performance does not show meaningful improvement such that leverage declines to 3.5x by the end of 2012 and is on a trajectory to improve to 3x over the longer term. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Frontier, published July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST Frontier Communications Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- $800 mil 7.125% senior nts due 2023 BB Recovery Rating 3