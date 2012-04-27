TEXT-S&P raises Mood Media to 'B+', outlook is stable

April 27 - Overview
-- Canada-based in-store media company Mood Media Corp. (Mood Media) has
made progress in integrating Muzak Holdings LLC and has further strengthened
its market-leading position in the U.S. through the acquisition of DMX
Holdings Inc.
-- We are therefore raising our assessment of the company's business risk
profile to "weak" from "vulnerable".
-- We are revising the outlook on Mood Media to positive from stable and
affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that despite its acquisitive
stance, Mood Media will likely further improve its credit ratios and maintain
an adequate liquidity profile.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Mood Media Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the
'B' corporate credit rating.
We also affirmed our 'B' issue ratings on the $355 million first-lien term
loan and Mood Media's $20 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The
recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default.
In addition, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue rating on Mood Media's $100 million
second-lien term loan. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation
of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The outlook revision primarily reflects Mood Media's good progress in
integrating U.S.-incorporated Muzak Holdings LLC (Muzak), which it acquired in
May 2011, as well as the benefits from its recent acquisition of U.S.
competitor DMX Holdings Inc. (DMX), which was financed prudently with equity,
in our view. The acquisition of DMX in March 2012 will further enhance Mood
Media's market share in the U.S. We believe that this is likely to improve the
company's competitive position and maintain its adjusted EBITDA margin at
about 30%, as in 2011. We have therefore lifted our assessment of the
company's business risk profile to "weak" from "vulnerable".
Mood Media has funded its latest acquisition with equity. It has therefore
enlarged its earnings base at an unchanged financial debt position, which will
likely contribute to a noticeable improvement in financial metrics. Provided
that the company sustains its focus on deleveraging and continues to refrain
from debt-funded acquisitions, we anticipate that Mood Media will likely
achieve adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x and adjusted EBITDA interest
coverage of about 3x for the year ending Dec. 31, 2012. We would consider this
commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile.
The ratings continue to reflect our assessment of Mood Media's aggressive debt
leverage, lack of business diversity, and a very aggressive financial policy
with a focus on external growth, which leads to related integration risks.
These factors are partly offset, in our view, by the company's leading
position in the business-to-business subscription music industry, its healthy
EBITDA margin, and recurring revenue base from multiyear contracts.
Liquidity
We view Mood Media's liquidity as "adequate" as defined by our criteria, and
we calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than
1.2x over the next 12 months.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources to be about $229 million.
These include:
-- Cash and cash equivalents of about $16 million;
-- Net proceeds of about $109 million from issuance of common shares in
March;
-- The fully undrawn RCF of $20 million; and
-- Unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about $83 million.
We estimate Mood Media's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about
$121 million. They comprise:
-- The acquisition of DMX in March for $86 million;
-- Capital expenditure of about $25 million; and
-- Working capital outflows of close to $10 million.
The acquisition of DMX for $86.1 million was financed through a GBP73.5 million
($114.5 million) share capital increase, leaving surplus proceeds of about $20
million, which we understand could be used in part or in full to retire
existing debt.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $469 million in financial debt
outstanding. Mood Media's loan facilities, in particular the RCF, start to
mature in 2016. Beyond some debt repayments through a cash flow sweep, there
are no meaningful debt maturities before this date.
Recovery analysis
Standard & Poor's rates Mood Media's first-lien senior secured debt 'B', in
line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating
an expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. The
senior secured debt comprises a US$355 million term loan due 2018 and a US$20
million revolving credit facility due 2016.
The issue rating on the US$100 million second-lien senior secured term loan
due 2018 is 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating on Mood
Media), with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of negligible
(0%-10%) recovery in a default scenario.
Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, principally due
to competition from alternative media distribution models, poor execution of
the Muzak and DMX integration, and a reduction in the number of its customers
(retail outlets) caused by prolonged economic weakness.
Given Mood Media's well-established market position and customer base,
combined with the low recovery prospects if the company is liquidated, we
believe debt holders would achieve the greatest recovery through a sale or
restructuring of the business in bankruptcy.
Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of about $290
million, which corresponds to a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5.0x. We have
reviewed our stressed multiple from 4.5x to 5.0x to reflect Mood Media's
stronger market position following its recent acquisitions.
After accounting for a 7% reduction for estimated bankruptcy administrative
expenses, we estimated a net value of about US$270 million. On this basis, we
see recovery in the 50%-70% range for the first-lien senior secured lenders
and between 0%-10% for the second-lien lenders.
We believe that further upside in the recovery prospects could come from a
higher valuation as the business matures however, the asset-light nature of
the company is, in our view, a constraint on the recovery rating.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that Mood Media will likely enhance its
financial metrics, provided that it pursues a prudent financial policy and
preserves its current adjusted EBITDA margins of about 30%. We could take a
positive rating action if under these circumstances Mood Media achieves
adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x and EBITDA interest coverage of about 3x
on a sustainable basis and if liquidity also remains "adequate", according to
our classification.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Mood Media's financial metrics were
to fall short of our expectations as a result of operating underperformance,
as reflected by weakening profitability, further debt-funded external growth
or similar signs of a loser financial policy, or a failure to successfully
integrate new acquisitions.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Mood Media Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Mood Media Corp.
Senior Secured
US$20 mil first-lien revolving B
credit facility bank ln due
05/06/2016
Recovery Rating 3
US$100 mil second-lien term loan CCC+
bank ln due 11/06/2018
Recovery Rating 6
US$355 mil first-lien term loan bank B
ln due 05/06/2018
Recovery Rating 3
