版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 27日 星期五 22:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Mood Media to 'B+', outlook is stable

April 27 - Overview	
     -- Canada-based in-store media company Mood Media Corp. (Mood Media) has 	
made progress in integrating Muzak Holdings LLC and has further strengthened 	
its market-leading position in the U.S. through the acquisition of DMX 	
Holdings Inc.	
     -- We are therefore raising our assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile to "weak" from "vulnerable".	
     -- We are revising the outlook on Mood Media to positive from stable and 	
affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our view that despite its acquisitive 	
stance, Mood Media will likely further improve its credit ratios and maintain 	
an adequate liquidity profile.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Mood Media Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 	
'B' corporate credit rating.	
	
We also affirmed our 'B' issue ratings on the $355 million first-lien term 	
loan and Mood Media's $20 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The 	
recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation of 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default.	
	
In addition, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue rating on Mood Media's $100 million 	
second-lien term loan. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation 	
of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
 	
Rationale	
The outlook revision primarily reflects Mood Media's good progress in 	
integrating U.S.-incorporated Muzak Holdings LLC (Muzak), which it acquired in 	
May 2011, as well as the benefits from its recent acquisition of U.S. 	
competitor DMX Holdings Inc. (DMX), which was financed prudently with equity, 	
in our view. The acquisition of DMX in March 2012 will further enhance Mood 	
Media's market share in the U.S. We believe that this is likely to improve the 	
company's competitive position and maintain its adjusted EBITDA margin at 	
about 30%, as in 2011. We have therefore lifted our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile to "weak" from "vulnerable".	
	
Mood Media has funded its latest acquisition with equity. It has therefore 	
enlarged its earnings base at an unchanged financial debt position, which will 	
likely contribute to a noticeable improvement in financial metrics. Provided 	
that the company sustains its focus on deleveraging and continues to refrain 	
from debt-funded acquisitions, we anticipate that Mood Media will likely 	
achieve adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x and adjusted EBITDA interest 	
coverage of about 3x for the year ending Dec. 31, 2012. We would consider this 	
commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile.	
	
The ratings continue to reflect our assessment of Mood Media's aggressive debt 	
leverage, lack of business diversity, and a very aggressive financial policy 	
with a focus on external growth, which leads to related integration risks. 	
These factors are partly offset, in our view, by the company's leading 	
position in the business-to-business subscription music industry, its healthy 	
EBITDA margin, and recurring revenue base from multiyear contracts.	
 	
Liquidity	
We view Mood Media's liquidity as "adequate" as defined by our criteria, and 	
we calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 	
1.2x over the next 12 months.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources to be about $229 million. 	
These include:	
     -- Cash and cash equivalents of about $16 million;	
     -- Net proceeds of about $109 million from issuance of common shares in 	
March;	
     -- The fully undrawn RCF of $20 million; and	
     -- Unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about $83 million.	
	
We estimate Mood Media's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about 	
$121 million. They comprise:	
     -- The acquisition of DMX in March for $86 million;	
     -- Capital expenditure of about $25 million; and	
     -- Working capital outflows of close to $10 million.	
	
The acquisition of DMX for $86.1 million was financed through a GBP73.5 million 	
($114.5 million) share capital increase, leaving surplus proceeds of about $20 	
million, which we understand could be used in part or in full to retire 	
existing debt.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $469 million in financial debt 	
outstanding. Mood Media's loan facilities, in particular the RCF, start to 	
mature in 2016. Beyond some debt repayments through a cash flow sweep, there 	
are no meaningful debt maturities before this date.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
Standard & Poor's rates Mood Media's first-lien senior secured debt 'B', in 	
line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating 	
an expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. The 	
senior secured debt comprises a US$355 million term loan due 2018 and a US$20 	
million revolving credit facility due 2016. 	
	
The issue rating on the US$100 million second-lien senior secured term loan 	
due 2018 is 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating on Mood 	
Media), with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of negligible 	
(0%-10%) recovery in a default scenario. 	
	
Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, principally due 	
to competition from alternative media distribution models, poor execution of 	
the Muzak and DMX integration, and a reduction in the number of its customers 	
(retail outlets) caused by prolonged economic weakness.	
	
Given Mood Media's well-established market position and customer base, 	
combined with the low recovery prospects if the company is liquidated, we 	
believe debt holders would achieve the greatest recovery through a sale or 	
restructuring of the business in bankruptcy.	
	
Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of about $290 	
million, which corresponds to a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5.0x. We have 	
reviewed our stressed multiple from 4.5x to 5.0x to reflect Mood Media's 	
stronger market position following its recent acquisitions.	
	
After accounting for a 7% reduction for estimated bankruptcy administrative 	
expenses, we estimated a net value of about US$270 million. On this basis, we 	
see recovery in the 50%-70% range for the first-lien senior secured lenders 	
and between 0%-10% for the second-lien lenders.	
	
We believe that further upside in the recovery prospects could come from a 	
higher valuation as the business matures however, the asset-light nature of 	
the company is, in our view, a constraint on the recovery rating. 	
 	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our view that Mood Media will likely enhance its 	
financial metrics, provided that it pursues a prudent financial policy and 	
preserves its current adjusted EBITDA margins of about 30%. We could take a 	
positive rating action if under these circumstances Mood Media achieves 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x and EBITDA interest coverage of about 3x 	
on a sustainable basis and if liquidity also remains "adequate", according to 	
our classification.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if Mood Media's financial metrics were 	
to fall short of our expectations as a result of operating underperformance, 	
as reflected by weakening profitability, further debt-funded external growth 	
or similar signs of a loser financial policy, or a failure to successfully 	
integrate new acquisitions. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal.	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
 	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Mood Media Corp.	
Corporate Credit Rating                B/Positive/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Mood Media Corp.	
Senior Secured	
  US$20 mil first-lien revolving        B                  	
  credit facility bank ln due           	
  05/06/2016                            	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$100 mil second-lien term loan      CCC+               	
  bank ln due 11/06/2018                	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
  US$355 mil first-lien term loan bank  B                  	
  ln due 05/06/2018                     	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐