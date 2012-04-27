版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Wesco International outlook to positive

Overview	
     -- Credit measures for U.S.-based industrial distributor WESCO 	
International Inc. continue to improve.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on the company to positive from stable and 	
affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the 	
next 12 months if WESCO's leverage remains commensurate with a higher rating. 	
This would include adjusted debt leverage less than 3.5x and funds flow to 	
debt coverage exceeding 20%.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Pittsburgh, Pa.-based WESCO International Inc. to positive from stable. At the 	
same time, we affirmed our ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit 	
rating and 'B' issue ratings, on the company and its operating subsidiary. 	
	
Rationale	
WESCO's credit measures continued to strengthen in the first quarter of 2012. 	
WESCO currently operates at the low end of its leverage target of 2x-3.5x debt 	
to EBITDA (as reported), and the company's debt capacity has become 	
significant, in our opinion. We currently estimate that the company could 	
incur at least $750 million in additional debt to finance acquisitions 	
(assuming related profits and cash flows) while maintaining its adjusted debt 	
leverage comfortably under 4x, which we view as appropriate for the current 	
rating. We expect that the company will use its debt capacity to fund growth, 	
but its reliable cash flow generation allows for debt reduction after an 	
acquisition.	
	
WESCO is one of the top five electrical distributors in the U.S. and serves 	
customers across the construction, industrial, governmental, and utility 	
infrastructure markets. Electrical distribution is a highly fragmented market, 	
which can lead to intense pricing pressures, particularly during periods of 	
weak demand. Currently, the expanding overall economy and the increasing use 	
of electrical parts are boosting demand. The company should also continue to 	
benefit from the trend among many general industrial manufacturers to 	
outsource noncore activities such as purchasing and inventory management. We 	
expect the company's expanding geographic footprint, broad product offering 	
and service capabilities, efficient logistic network, and fair degree of 	
end-market diversity will continue to support its competitive position. These 	
factors help WESCO obtain global accounts with major industrial manufacturers 	
and allow it to leverage its cost structure. We assess WESCO's business risk 	
profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."	
	
Improving demand in WESCO's industrial markets have contributed to revenue and 	
profit growth in the past two years. WESCO also continues to experience growth 	
in its nonresidential construction segment despite continued relative weakness 	
in this end market. Although we expect some deceleration in growth rates in 	
the industrial sector, we believe operating margins could continue 	
strengthening to more than 6% (up from about 4% during the downturn but still 	
less than its peak of 7%) as WESCO continues to gain market share from smaller 	
competitors and benefits from higher volumes. We note that low capital 	
expenditures and high working capital requirements can translate into somewhat 	
countercyclical cash flow generation and good revenue growth this year could 	
hamper cash generation. Still, we expect WESCO to generate about $150 million 	
of free operating cash flow in 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe WESCO will maintain adequate sources of liquidity to cover its 	
needs in the near term, even if EBITDA were to decline unexpectedly. Our 	
assessment of WESCO's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
credit facilities availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the 	
next 12-18 months;	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more 	
than 15%; and	
     -- The company's credit facility is only subject to a springing financial 	
covenant, and we expect WESCO will maintain both availability above the 	
testing threshold and more than 15% headroom over the covenant requirement.	
	
Liquidity sources include free cash flow that we expect could be about $150 	
million in 2012, and about $500 million of credit facility availability. This 	
amount represents the combined availability under the company's $450 million 	
receivable securitization facility expiring in 2014 and its $400 million 	
revolving credit facility expiring in 2016. The revolving facility includes a 	
springing fixed-charge covenant of 1x, to be tested if availability under the 	
facility falls below 10% (that is, $40 million). Most of the company's other 	
debt is long-term, including $150 million in subordinated notes due 2017 and 	
$345 million in unsecured convertible notes due 2029 (with no put feature).	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate both WESCO Distribution's senior subordinated notes and the senior 	
convertible debentures of its parent, WESCO International, 'B' (two notches 	
below the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on both entities). The recovery rating 	
on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive 	
minimal (0-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. For the complete 	
recovery analysis, see our recovery report on WESCO published Oct. 31, 2011, 	
on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive. Credit metrics are currently stronger than our 	
expectations for the rating, and reported debt leverage is at the low end of 	
management's stated target of 2x-3.5x. We fully expect WESCO will use its 	
expanding debt capacity for opportunistic debt-financed acquisitions. Still, 	
we could raise the rating if WESCO remains disciplined in its acquisitions and 	
shareholder returns initiatives, and if we believe that leverage will likely 	
remain less than 3.5x, and funds from operations to debt coverage greater than 	
20%, taking into account the cyclicality of the company's end-markets.	
	
We could revise the outlook back to stable if the company's ratios weaken back 	
toward 4x debt to EBITDA and 15% FFO to total debt. This could be due to more 	
aggressive-than-expected growth initiatives, such as acquisition spending that 	
increases debt by substantially more than $750 million, or because of a 	
protracted period of weak industrial activity or operational shortfalls that 	
cause revenues to decline by more than 15% and erode margins back below 5%.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                             To                   From	
WESCO International Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating     BB-/Positive/--      BB-/Stable/--	
 Senior unsecured            B	
  Recovery rating            6	
	
WESCO Distribution Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating     BB-/Positive/--      BB-/Stable/--	
 Subordinated                B	
  Recovery rating            6

