TEXT-S&P revises Wesco International outlook to positive

Overview -- Credit measures for U.S.-based industrial distributor WESCO International Inc. continue to improve. -- We are revising our outlook on the company to positive from stable and affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the next 12 months if WESCO's leverage remains commensurate with a higher rating. This would include adjusted debt leverage less than 3.5x and funds flow to debt coverage exceeding 20%. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Pittsburgh, Pa.-based WESCO International Inc. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and 'B' issue ratings, on the company and its operating subsidiary. Rationale WESCO's credit measures continued to strengthen in the first quarter of 2012. WESCO currently operates at the low end of its leverage target of 2x-3.5x debt to EBITDA (as reported), and the company's debt capacity has become significant, in our opinion. We currently estimate that the company could incur at least $750 million in additional debt to finance acquisitions (assuming related profits and cash flows) while maintaining its adjusted debt leverage comfortably under 4x, which we view as appropriate for the current rating. We expect that the company will use its debt capacity to fund growth, but its reliable cash flow generation allows for debt reduction after an acquisition. WESCO is one of the top five electrical distributors in the U.S. and serves customers across the construction, industrial, governmental, and utility infrastructure markets. Electrical distribution is a highly fragmented market, which can lead to intense pricing pressures, particularly during periods of weak demand. Currently, the expanding overall economy and the increasing use of electrical parts are boosting demand. The company should also continue to benefit from the trend among many general industrial manufacturers to outsource noncore activities such as purchasing and inventory management. We expect the company's expanding geographic footprint, broad product offering and service capabilities, efficient logistic network, and fair degree of end-market diversity will continue to support its competitive position. These factors help WESCO obtain global accounts with major industrial manufacturers and allow it to leverage its cost structure. We assess WESCO's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." Improving demand in WESCO's industrial markets have contributed to revenue and profit growth in the past two years. WESCO also continues to experience growth in its nonresidential construction segment despite continued relative weakness in this end market. Although we expect some deceleration in growth rates in the industrial sector, we believe operating margins could continue strengthening to more than 6% (up from about 4% during the downturn but still less than its peak of 7%) as WESCO continues to gain market share from smaller competitors and benefits from higher volumes. We note that low capital expenditures and high working capital requirements can translate into somewhat countercyclical cash flow generation and good revenue growth this year could hamper cash generation. Still, we expect WESCO to generate about $150 million of free operating cash flow in 2012. Liquidity We believe WESCO will maintain adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even if EBITDA were to decline unexpectedly. Our assessment of WESCO's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit facilities availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; and -- The company's credit facility is only subject to a springing financial covenant, and we expect WESCO will maintain both availability above the testing threshold and more than 15% headroom over the covenant requirement. Liquidity sources include free cash flow that we expect could be about $150 million in 2012, and about $500 million of credit facility availability. This amount represents the combined availability under the company's $450 million receivable securitization facility expiring in 2014 and its $400 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2016. The revolving facility includes a springing fixed-charge covenant of 1x, to be tested if availability under the facility falls below 10% (that is, $40 million). Most of the company's other debt is long-term, including $150 million in subordinated notes due 2017 and $345 million in unsecured convertible notes due 2029 (with no put feature). Recovery analysis We rate both WESCO Distribution's senior subordinated notes and the senior convertible debentures of its parent, WESCO International, 'B' (two notches below the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on both entities). The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive minimal (0-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on WESCO published Oct. 31, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive. Credit metrics are currently stronger than our expectations for the rating, and reported debt leverage is at the low end of management's stated target of 2x-3.5x. We fully expect WESCO will use its expanding debt capacity for opportunistic debt-financed acquisitions. Still, we could raise the rating if WESCO remains disciplined in its acquisitions and shareholder returns initiatives, and if we believe that leverage will likely remain less than 3.5x, and funds from operations to debt coverage greater than 20%, taking into account the cyclicality of the company's end-markets. We could revise the outlook back to stable if the company's ratios weaken back toward 4x debt to EBITDA and 15% FFO to total debt. This could be due to more aggressive-than-expected growth initiatives, such as acquisition spending that increases debt by substantially more than $750 million, or because of a protracted period of weak industrial activity or operational shortfalls that cause revenues to decline by more than 15% and erode margins back below 5%. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From WESCO International Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured B Recovery rating 6 WESCO Distribution Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/-- Subordinated B Recovery rating 6