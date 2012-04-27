版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Entry Funding No. 1 Plc

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Entry Funding No. 1 PLC's notes, as
follows:	
	
Class A notes (ISIN: XS0277614532): PIF	
	
EUR1.9m class B notes (ISIN: XS0277614706): affirmed at 'CCsf', assigned 'RE40%'	
	
EUR8m class C notes (ISIN: XS0277614888): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned 'RE0%'	
	
EUR10m class D notes (ISIN: XS0277614961): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned 'RE0%' 	
	
EUR11m class E notes (ISIN: XS0277615000): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned 'RE0%'	
	
EUR5m class F notes (ISIN: XS0277615265): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned 'RE0%'	
	
The transaction's scheduled maturity was in September 2011, while legal final 	
maturity will be in September 2013. The class A notes were paid in full in 	
December 2011. At present, only one asset in the portfolio is outstanding. As a 	
result of this asset being restructured, its maturity was extended until 15 	
December 2012.	
	
The transaction features a principal deficiency ledger (PDL). The total number 	
of PDL events is 54, corresponding to EUR65.3m. Of the 54 assets, in 20 cases 	
the workout process has been completed, with accumulated recoveries equal to 	
EUR20.2m, yielding a recovery rate of 30.9%. This is an increase of 13.1% 	
compared to the cumulative recovery rate at the time of the last review in June 	
2011, which was 17.8%.Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance TransactionsStructured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed SecuritiesGlobal Structured Finance Rating Criteria

