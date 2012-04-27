版本:
TEXT-Fitch revises Nuevo Banco Comercial outlook to positive

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nuevo Banco Comercial's (NBC) ratings
as listed at the end of this release. Concurrently Fitch has revised the Rating
Outlook on its foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
to Positive from Stable following the same rating action on Uruguay's sovereign
ratings announced by Fitch on April 24, 2012. In addition, Fitch has assigned
NBC a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-'.	
	
NBC's IDRs are constrained by the sovereign ratings, thus any further rating 	
actions will mirror any rating action on the sovereign. The bank's foreign 	
currency IDR is at the country ceiling, while its local currency IDR is two 	
notches above that of the Uruguayan sovereign. NBC's ratings reflect the 	
potential support from the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank; Fitch IDR of 'AA-'),	
which held 72% of the bank's equity at Feb. 28, 2012. The Uruguayan government 	
owns the remaining 28% in the form of preferred stock with no voting rights over	
which there is a repurchase plan under way. 	
	
NBC's Viability ratings reflect its strong national franchise, good asset 	
quality, high liquidity, adequate capitalization levels and its low 	
profitability. 	
	
NBC suffered a net loss in 2011, mainly as a result of lower results from its 	
securities portfolio, foreign exchange losses and extraordinary administrative 	
expenses and charges related to the core system implemented in 2010 and to the 	
integration of NBC into Scotiabank. These were partly offset by higher operating	
revenues, fuelled by loan growth, and by the fact that the inflation adjustment 	
was not required in 2011. Fitch expects NBC's operating performance to improve 	
in line with the expected increase in lending volumes, higher commission income 	
and improvements in cost efficiency.	
	
In addition, Scotiabank's policy to centrally hedge the foreign exchange 	
positions stemming from its investment in subsidiaries enabled NBC to close its 	
historically open USD position and this will mean lower volatility on its income	
statement. 	
	
NBC's asset quality is good and its ratios have improved. Only 2.96% of the loan	
book is past-due (60 days or more overdue, under local definitions). Loan loss 	
reserves covered 7.22% of total loans and 243.61% of past-due loans at Dec. 31, 	
2011, which is considered ample.	
	
NBC's funding is mainly through deposits; liquidity continues to be high, with 	
liquid assets representing 43.3% of deposits and short-term funds. 	
	
NBC's capitalization has decreased because Fitch has deducted the preference 	
shares held by the Central Bank of Uruguay from the bank's equity due to the 	
repurchase program in 2014. Should Scotiabank keep part of the bank's preference	
shares, Fitch will continue to consider them as part of the bank's capital if 	
they meet the requirements set in its methodology 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank 	
Capital Analysis,' published on July 11, 2011. 	
	
Assuming the repurchase and amortization of the total preference shares, the 	
bank's equity would represent 6.54% of assets and its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) 	
ratio would be 9.06% at Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch considers this level of FCC to be 	
adequate but will monitor its evolution in the context of the bank's aggressive 	
expansion plan. However, Fitch is confident that Scotiabank will take the 	
necessary measures to support the bank's capital adequacy.  	
	
NBC is the fourth-largest private sector bank in Uruguay and its market presence	
is significant in all segments.	
	
Fitch has affirmed NBC's ratings as follows:	
- Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';	
- Local currency IDR at 'BBB+';	
- National long-term rating at 'AAA(uy)';	
- Support rating at '2'.	
	
Fitch has assigned the following rating:	
- VR of 'bb-'.	
The Rating Outlook on the IDRs is revised to Positive from Stable, the same as 	
on the sovereign's IDRs, and the Outlook on the National long-term rating 	
remains Stable.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above	
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 	
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
