TEXT-S&P affirms International Wire Group Holdings Inc

Overview
     -- U.S.-based wire producer International Wire Group Holdings Inc. has 
announced that it is seeking to issue $250 million new senior secured notes 
due 2017.
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' rating on International Wire Group. We are 
assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the proposed 
notes.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain 
between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, as International Wire Group's end markets 
hold firm in a gradually improving economy.

Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
corporate credit rating on Camden, N.Y.-based International Wire Group 
Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch below the 
corporate credit rating) to the proposed $250 million senior secured notes of 
International Wire Group Inc., a subsidiary of International Wire Group 
Holdings Inc. The recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating our 
expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default.

We expect the company to use the proceeds from the proposed notes issuance to 
repay its existing debt, to fund a $60 million distribution to shareholders, 
and for other fees and expenses. We anticipate that we will withdraw our 
ratings on International Wire Group Holdings' existing senior secured notes 
and senior PIK toggle notes upon the successful completion of the refinancing.

Rationale
The rating affirmation follows International Wire Group Holdings' announcement 
that it intends to issue $250 million new senior secured notes due 2017. 
Despite higher pro forma debt balances, as book debt will increase to about 
$285 million by year-end 2012, compared with $240 million at year-end 2011, we 
believe credit metrics will remain in line with the current rating, with 
debt-to-EBITDA of between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, interest coverage in 
excess of 3x, and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of around 15%.

Under our base case scenario, we expect 2012 EBITDA of approximately $75 
million, a mid-single digit percentage increase over 2011, as a result of 
stronger volumes, particularly in its bare wire division, because of a 
gradually improving economy. We expect a similar improvement in EBITDA in 
2013, as a result of a continuing strengthening in International Wire Group 
Holdings' end markets, particularly industrial and energy, aerospace and 
defense, and automotive and specialty vehicles.

As a result, we expect debt-to-EBITDA of about 4x by year-end 2012, and for 
leverage to improve to between 3x and 3.5x by year-end 2013, as a result of 
improving EBITDA. We also expect the company will use free cash flow to reduce 
the balance of its revolving credit facility (estimated at $45 million, pro 
forma for the transaction). We consider these metrics to be in line with the 
rating given the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile. We also expect 
liquidity to remain adequate to finance internal working capital needs and 
capital expenditures. Should International Wire Group Holdings' shareholders 
decide to pursue future distributions or share repurchases, we would expect it 
to finance the actions in such a manner that liquidity remains adequate and 
leverage does not exceed 4x for a sustained period of time.

The ratings on International Wire Group Holdings reflect the company's 
vulnerable business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. Our 
vulnerable business risk assessment acknowledges the company's exposure to 
volatile copper prices, cyclical end markets, and its relatively modest size 
and scope. The aggressive financial risk profile reflects the company's 
penchant for large dividends relative to its cash flow, despite our estimate 
of 2012 and 2013 adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of between 3x and 4x, as well as 
adequate liquidity.

International Wire Group Holdings purchases copper rod that it uses to 
manufacture copper wire products. Consequently, a sharp decline or decrease in 
copper prices can have a significant impact on financial performance. The 
former can necessitate selling higher-cost inventories at lower market prices; 
the latter can restrict the company from passing through higher copper prices 
to customers. International Wire Group Holdings sells its products for a 
variety of electrical and data transmission applications whose end markets are 
in somewhat cyclical industries, including energy, electronics, and aerospace 
and defense. Although several of these markets are relatively strong now, 
demand can decline quite a bit during weak economic cycles, resulting in 
minimal earnings and weaker credit metrics.

Liquidity
We view International Wire Group Holdings' liquidity as "adequate" based on 
the following expectations:
     -- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under the proposed 
upsized $175 million asset-based lending {ABL} revolving credit facility) will 
exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year;
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline by 15%; and
     -- The company would continue to exceed the availability threshold under 
its credit facility, even if EBITDA drops 15%.

Pro forma for the proposed refinancing, we expect International Wire Group 
Holdings to have between $10 million and $15 million of cash on its balance 
sheet by year-end 2012. Although the company intends to amend its existing ABL 
revolver to increase commitments to $175 million, we believe the company's 
borrowing base only supports $150 million of availability. After taking into 
account existing borrowings, letters of credit, and the ABL's fixed-charge 
covenant, which takes effect only if availability under the credit facilities 
falls below about $22 million, we estimate the company will have between $80 
million and $90 million of availability on its ABL by year-end 2012.

We expect International Wire Group Holdings to generate between $20 million 
and $35 million of free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, based on capital 
expenditures of between $10 million and $15 million and our expectation that 
working capital spending will be modest. While we assume the company will 
continue to pay further distributions to shareholders, we would expect the 
actions to be financed in such a manner that liquidity remains adequate and 
leverage does not exceed 4x for a sustained period of time.

Recovery analysis
For our most recent recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 
International Wire Group Holdings Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect 
shortly following the release of this report.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain 
between 3x and 4x in 2012 and 2013, as International Wire Group Holdings' end 
markets hold firm in a gradually improving economy. In our view, this will 
cause higher sales volumes to offset weaker pricing for its products. 

We would lower our rating if leverage climbs to and remains above 4x for a 
sustained period of time, possibly as a result of a sharper-than-expected drop 
in sales prices and EBITDA margins or as a consequence of more 
aggressive-than-anticipated dividends. Specifically, we could lower the rating 
if margins drop about 200 basis points from current levels.

In our view, the company's relatively small size and scope, as well as the 
less transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private 
equity-owned firms, will preclude an upgrade over the next 12 months. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest 
To Weakest, July 10, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 
Industry, June 22, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
New Rating

International Wire Group Inc.
 Senior Secured
  US$250 mil sr nts due 12/31/2017      B                  
   Recovery Rating                      5                  

Ratings Affirmed

International Wire Group Holdings Inc.
International Wire Group Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

International Wire Group Holdings Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 
  Recovery Rating                       6        

International Wire Group Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B+                 
  Recovery Rating                       3

