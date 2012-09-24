版本:
TEXT-S&P rates United Parcel Service senior notes 'A+'

Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A+' issue-level rating to United Parcel Service Inc.'s (UPS) new
senior notes. UPS will use proceeds from the debt issuance to refinance its
$1.75 billion senior notes, which mature on Jan. 15, 2013, and for general
corporate purposes.

We recently lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on UPS to 'A+' from 
'AA-' because of a weakening in credit metrics as a result of increased 
exposure to multiemployer pension plans (MEPPs) and the company's plans to 
continue making significant shareholder rewards while pursuing a large 
acquisition. UPS reached an agreement earlier this year to acquire TNT Express 
N.V. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2) for an estimated $6.77 billion. Our ratings are 
based on an expectation that UPS will complete the TNT transaction over the 
next few months and that funds from operation (FFO) to debt will remain 
40%-50% over the next two years while the company integrates TNT. We also 
assume that this ratio will gradually improve closer to 50% over that period. 
We calculated FFO to debt by adjusting for cash in excess of $1 billion--which 
we view as "excess cash" and net against debt, operating leases, reported 
post-retirement obligations, and self insurance reserves. It excludes our 
adjustment for MEPP exposure, which is based on confidential information that 
UPS supplied to Standard & Poor's. 

The ratings on Atlanta, Ga.-based UPS also reflect its very strong position in 
ground parcel delivery and substantial earnings and cash flow. Its 
participation in a competitive industry with some exposure to cyclical demand 
pressures somewhat offsets these strengths. UPS benefits from its position as 
the leading provider of ground package delivery in the U.S. and from its 
significant presence in domestic air express package delivery, international 
package delivery, and logistics services. We characterize the company's 
business risk as "excellent," its financial risk as "intermediate," and its 
liquidity as "strong."

If economic pressures cause cash flow and earnings to decline materially below 
our expectations, the company encounters unexpected problems integrating the 
TNT transaction, or pension obligations increase materially, such that FFO to 
debt falls to the mid-30% area (before adjusting for MEPPs) and we no longer 
believe it will improve to 50% over the next two years, we could lower the 
ratings. If the company restores credit metrics to the levels we expect, with 
FFO to debt of 40%-50% (before adjusting for MEPPs), and if the company 
encounters no TNT-related integration issues, we could revise the outlook to 
stable. 


RATINGS LIST

United Parcel Service Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                        A+/Negative/A-1

New Ratings

United Parcel Service Inc.
 $375 mil. 1.125% sr unsecd nts due 2017        A+
 $375 mil. 3.635% sr unsecd nts due 2042        A+
 $1 bil. 2.45% sr unsecd nts due 2022           A+
