TEXT-S&P affirms Hyundai Capital America 'BBB+' rating

Sept 24 - Overview
     -- Hyundai Capital America (HCA), a "core" subsidiary of Hyundai Motor 
Co. (HMC), has announced that it will sell a benchmark-sized
offering of senior unsecured notes.
     -- We are affirming the 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on HCA, the same as 
the issuer credit rating on its parent, and we're assigning a 'BBB+' rating on 
the proposed notes.
     -- The outlook on the issuer credit rating is stable, reflecting its 
"core" subsidiary status and the stable outlook on the ratings on HMC and its 
affiliate, Kia.

Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term issuer credit rating on Hyundai Capital America (HCA). The outlook 
remains stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB+' rating on the 
company's proposed benchmark-sized senior unsecured notes.

Rationale
HCA has announced that it plans to sell a benchmarked-sized offering of senior 
unsecured notes with maturities of three and five years. We rate the notes 
'BBB+', the same as our issuer credit rating on the company. The note offering 
does not affect the issuer rating on HCA, which mainly reflects our assessment 
that HCA is a "core" subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC).

We view HCA as a core subsidiary under our group rating methodology because of 
the high unlikelihood it would be sold, the integral role the company plays in 
HMC's current identity and future strategy, the close business ties between 
the two entities, and HCA's successful operating history. We consider HCA a 
captive finance unit of HMC. We rate captive finance units organized as 
separate subsidiaries the same as their parents in most cases.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook on HCA reflects its core subsidiary status and the 
stable rating outlook on HMC and its affiliate, Kia. We could change our 
assessment of HCA's core status and most likely lower the rating if the 
company begins originating non-Hyundai/Kia loans and leases in a volume that 
leads us to reassess its status as a captive finance unit. 

We expect HMC and Kia will maintain their market positions and profitability 
despite increasing competition in the global auto industry. Also, their solid 
financial risk profiles and strong liquidity will likely enable the companies 
to weather any negative developments. Given that our ratings on HMC and Kia 
are the same, we may lower our ratings on the two companies if HMC's adjusted 
debt to EBITDA exceeds 1.5x for a prolonged period. In addition to a 
significant erosion of HMC's profitability or its global market position, 
negative rating factors include major additional investments as a result of 
weak corporate governance and deterioration in operating efficiency because of 
lack of stability in labor relations. Although the potential to upgrade HMC 
and Kia is limited in the next year, we could raise the ratings on the 
companies if they both improve their profitability by further enhancing their 
brands and global market positions without significant deterioration in their 
sound financial risk profiles. We would also need to consider whether HMC had 
improved its corporate governance or streamlined its circular and complex 
ownership structure.

Related Criteria And Research
Captive Finance Operations, April 17, 2007

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Hyundai Capital America
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB+/Stable/--     

New Rating

Hyundai Capital America
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

