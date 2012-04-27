TEXT-S&P: Ally Financial ratings unchanged by Q1 results

April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Ally
Financial Inc. (Ally, formerly GMAC; B+/Stable/C) are not affected by
the consolidated company's first-quarter results, which were consistent with our
expectations. Ally reported net income of $310 million, representing a
significant increase (112% year over year) on both a sequential quarter and
year-over-year basis (even adjusting for the nonrecurring mortgage settlement
expense accrual included in fourth-quarter results). Ally's core pretax
income--as Ally defines it--reached its highest level since fourth-quarter 2010,
as strong earnings in the company's mortgage unit offset a year-over-year
decline in automotive services.
Ally's automotive business reported pre-tax earnings of $611 million, up from
$592 million in the prior quarter, but down from $680 million a year ago. In
North America, pre-tax income from automotive services declined as the company
increased provisions as a result of strong balance-sheet growth. Ally's volume
of consumer auto finance originations in the U.S. of $9.7 billion was in line
with its trend of strengthening originations, driven by strong U.S. auto sales
combined with intensifying competition among auto financing providers. Ally's
U.S. volumes continue to be heavily weighted toward GM and Chrysler
originations, although these shares have declined in the past two years. Used
originations have grown substantially, increasing to 27% from 15% over the
last two years.
Ally's mortgage origination and servicing benefited from increasing
refinancing volumes and gains in servicing asset valuation, with net revenue
in this area up by 52% to $554 million. Mortgage unit results also included a
reduced repurchase reserve expense (to $19 million from $44 million in the
previous quarter and from $26 million a year ago) despite an uptick in new
repurchase claims (to $253 million from $122 million). Insurance income
increased to $124 million from $93 million in the prior quarter due to stable
revenue and slightly lower expenses.
Ally's first-quarter results included ongoing progress in building its deposit
funding base at Ally Bank, with increases in deposit accounts and dollar
volumes. With funding costs benefiting from deposit growth, Ally's net
interest margin showed marginal improvement relative to the low point it hit
last quarter (up 10 basis points to 1.9%). Ally's Tier 1 capital ratio
declined 20 basis points to 13.5% because of strong asset growth, but
continues to be fairly robust. Ally also improved its liquidity, and, in our
view, is now better positioned to meet its unsecured debt maturities for the
remainder of 2012.
Ally also announced that Chrysler will not be extending an arrangement
covering Ally's provision of subvention financing for Chrysler auto sales that
is set to expire in April 2013. This is a marginally negative development for
Ally, but was not unexpected. Standard & Poor's believes that Ally will
continue to generate substantial loan volumes with Chrysler and its dealers,
while gradually expanding its dealer relationships across a range of
manufacturers.
Ally's first-quarter results announcement did not shed any light on the
disposition of Residential Capital, Ally's troubled mortgage subsidiary.
ResCap is currently rated 'SD' (selective default) due to a missed interest
payment in April on one debt issue. Due to pending maturities and the imminent
expiration of the grace period for the missed payment, Standard & Poor's
expects that Ally will set out its plans for ResCap within the next few weeks.
