TEXT-S&P revises Allen Systems Group outlook to negative

Overview
-- U.S. systems management and cloud computing software provider Allen
Systems Group reported 8% revenue growth in 2011, but debt-financed
acquisitions and internal investments contributed to deterioration in credit
protection metrics.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and
revising the outlook to negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects Allen Systems' highly leveraged
financial profile, limited headroom under credit facility covenants, and our
view that liquidity is currently less than adequate.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Naples, Fla.-based systems management and cloud
computing software provider Allen Systems Group Inc. We also revised the
outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the deterioration in the company's
financial profile and limited covenant cushion.
Rationale
The rating on Allen Systems reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile, aggressive financial policies, and lack of EBITDA growth in 2011
(excluding expected acquisition synergies). In addition, we view the company's
business risk profile as "weak," reflecting its modest scale and market
position. We expect the company's investments in acquisitions and sales force
coverage during 2011 to support near-term revenue and EBITDA growth.
Allen Systems is a provider of IT systems management and cloud computing
software solutions to large and midsized businesses in a variety of
industries. The company's software helps its customers improve the management
and efficiency of increasingly complex information technology (IT) operations
across mainframes and distributed systems, and supports the transition to
virtualization and cloud computing.
Revenues in fiscal year 2011 grew by 8.1%, to about $285 million, from the
year-ago period, reflecting acquisitions. The company's organic maintenance
and license revenue base declined moderately in 2011.
In our view, Allen Systems' weak business risk profile primarily reflects its
modest scale and operation in a highly competitive sector against larger and
better capitalized companies such as IBM and BMC. However, growing addressable
markets, contractually recurring revenues which comprise 60% of the company's
total revenues, a diversified customer base and broad geographic coverage
partially offset these factors.
Standard & Poor's anticipates revenue growth in excess of 10% through 2012,
reflecting recent acquisitions and expansion of the company's product offering
to cloud computing solutions. In addition, we anticipate that sales force
investments made in 2011 will contribute to stabilization in revenues from the
company's high-margin legacy business.
We revised our view of Allen Systems' financial risk profile to highly
leveraged from "aggressive" (as defined in our criteria), reflecting
debt-financed acquisition activity, a history of shareholder distributions,
and "less than adequate" liquidity. The company's debt (including capitalized
operating leases) to adjusted EBITDA (excluding expected acquisition
synergies) was in excess if 7x at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 5.3x in the prior
year. Our EBITDA includes adjustments for charges and full-year EBITDA related
to acquisitions. The current rating incorporates our expectation that growth
in revenues and EBITDA, including the realization of acquisition-related cost
synergies, will lead to leverage improvement in the near term and for fiscal
2012.
Liquidity
We view Allen Systems' liquidity as less than adequate. The company had
approximately $10.5 million of cash on hand and $9 million availability under
the revolver as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, headroom under the company's
leverage and fixed-charge covenants is minimal, which we expect will constrain
access to incremental debt.
Allen Systems has historically generated moderately positive free operating
cash flow (FOCF), and cash uses are generally comprised of low working capital
needs and annual capital expenditures of about $2.5 million. However, it has a
significant-relative to FOCF-maturity of about $15 million due in 2012. With
revolver availability currently restricted by covenant requirements, the
company does not have an adequate liquidity cushion, in our view.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Allen Systems,
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following the release of
this report.
Outlook
The rating outlook on Allen Systems is negative, reflecting a highly leveraged
financial profile, limited covenant headroom, and less than adequate
liquidity. We could lower the rating in the near term if Allen does not
generate quarterly revenue and EBITDA growth through fiscal 2012. We could
revise the outlook to stable if the company demonstrates revenue and EBITDA
growth, and restores adequate liquidity and covenant headroom.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Allen Systems Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Allen Systems Group Inc.
Senior Secured 2nd-lien nts B
Recovery Rating 4
Senior Secured revolver & term bank ln BB-
Recovery Rating 1
