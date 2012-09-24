版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 05:58 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Universal Health Services rating unaffected by loan increase

Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on
King of Prussia, Penn.-based health care service provider Universal Health
Services Inc. is unaffected by the upsizing of the recently rated term
loan A-2. Universal increased the size of the term loan to $900 million from the
proposed amount of $500 million. The company used all of the additional $400
million proceeds to repay outstanding term loan B, resulting in no change in
senior secured debt outstanding. Our rating on the loan is 'BB+', with a
recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery for lenders in the event of default.

Our corporate credit rating on Universal is 'BB', and the rating outlook is 
stable. Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" 
reflects the company's increasing market presence and high margins in its 
rapidly growing inpatient behavioral business, which somewhat eases the 
reimbursement risks associated with its less profitable acute care business 
segment. We consider the financial risk profile "significant," reflecting our 
expectation that leverage will remain in the low-3x area, and that the company 
will continue to follow a relatively modest growth strategy. Universal is an 
owner and operator of acute care hospitals, behavioral health hospitals, and 
ambulatory centers nationwide and in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
 
RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

Universal Health Services Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                         BB/Stable/--       

New Ratings

Universal Health Services Inc.
Senior Secured                                        
 $900M term loan A-2 due 2016                    BB+      
   Recovery Rating                               2                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐