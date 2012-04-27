TEXT-S&P cuts FGA Capital long-term rating to 'BBB-'

Overview -- We lowered the long-term and issue ratings on Fiat SpA to 'BB-' from 'BB', affirmed the 'B' short-term rating, and removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2012. -- We have maintained FGA Capital SpA's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb-', reflecting a weakened business position offset by its increasing exposure to lower risk countries. Our view of FGA Capital as an "insulated" subsidiary of Fiat remains unchanged. -- We are lowering our long-term rating on FGA Capital to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', affirming our 'A-3' short-term rating, and removing them from CreditWatch negative. -- The stable outlook on FGA Capital mirrors that on Fiat and our view of FGA Capital's moderate strategic importance to Credit Agricole S.A. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Italian car finance provider FGA Capital SpA (FGA Capital) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At the same time, the 'A-3' short-term rating was affirmed. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action follows the lowering of the long-term and issue ratings on Fiat SpA (BB-/Stable/B; see "Fiat Downgraded To 'BB-' On Weak European Performance And Rising Consolidated Net Debt; Outlook Stable," published April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) and reflects our view that FGA Capital is an "insulated" subsidiary of its 50% owner Fiat. According to our criteria, we consider that the rating on FGA Capital can exceed that on Fiat by three notches. This differential reflects: -- Credit Agricole S.A.'s (CASA's) 50% ownership of FGA Capital and its shared governance with Fiat; -- The joint venture agreement which provides that FGA Capital has access to CASA's funding and that it will apply all regulation and risk management procedures applicable to its immediate parent Credit Agricole Consumer Finance (CACF); -- FGA Capital's regulated status by the Bank of Italy; -- The parents' commitment to maintaining the company's capital well above minimum regulatory levels; -- FGA Capital's minimal credit exposure to Fiat; and -- The absence of cross-default clauses between FGA Capital's debt and that of Fiat. We believe that FGA Capital's business stability is deteriorating because of the ongoing decline of Fiat's new car sales in Europe. The combined European market share of Fiat, Chrysler Group LLC (B+/Stable/--), and Jaguar Land Rover PLC (B+/Positive/--) decreased to 8.6% in 2011 from 9.3% in 2010. In addition, we anticipate that FGA Capital's new loans will drop in 2012, largely because of the fall in Italian new car sales, which accounts for the largest part of its portfolio. Although we believe its business stability is deteriorating, we have maintained FGA Capital's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-', reflecting the company's increasing exposure to lower-risk countries. This has resulted in an improvement of our weighted economic risk score for FGA Capital to '3' from '4' on our scale of 1-10 ('1' is the lowest risk and '10' the highest), which, in turn, led to an improvement of our anchor for FGA Capital--our starting point for assigning a counterparty credit rating based on the economic risk and industry risk scores--to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. We assess FGA Capital's economic risk based on our calculation of the weighted average of its gross credit exposure in the countries where it operates. We estimate its operations as follows: Italy (45%), Germany (15%), U.K. (15%), France (10%), and other European countries (15%). The industry risk score remains unchanged at '4'. We have also maintained our view of FGA Capital's "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We consider that FGA Capital has "moderate" strategic importance for CASA (Credit Agricole S.A.; A/Stable/A-1). However, given our 'BB-' long-term rating on Fiat, we do not incorporate any uplift into our rating on FGA Capital for parent support. This is because, according to our criteria, we consider that FGA Capital, as a 50% "insulated" subsidiary of Fiat, cannot be rated more than three notches above Fiat. Outlook The stable outlook mirrors that on Fiat. It also incorporates our view that FGA Capital will remain an "insulated" subsidiary of Fiat and that we will maintain the three-notch differential between our long-term rating on FGA Capital and that on Fiat. A weakening of FGA Capital's SACP, mainly owing to substantially worsening asset quality or deteriorating economic and operating conditions in Italy, would be compensated by the unused notch of extraordinary support deriving from FGA's moderate strategic importance to CASA. As a result, we would not automatically lower our rating on FGA Capital. However, we would lower the rating if we no longer viewed FGA Capital as being of "moderate" strategic importance to CASA. In addition, a substantial weakening of the terms of the joint venture agreement and CASA's funding provisions, which can be renewed starting in December 2014, would likely have a negative effect on the ratings. A positive rating action would mainly depend on an upgrade of Fiat. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb+ Business Position Weak (-3) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -1 Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Fiat Downgraded To 'BB-' On Weak European Performance And Rising Consolidated Net Debt; Outlook Stable, April 26, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From FGA Capital SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-3 FGA Capital Ireland PLC Senior Unsecured* BBB- BBB/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by FGA Capital SpA. 