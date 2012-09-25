TEXT-S&P upgrades Allbritton Communications to 'B+'

Overview -- U.S.-based TV broadcaster Allbritton Communications Co. has seen leverage decline to less than 6.5x on a trailing-eight-quarter average, and the size of shareholder dividends has decreased. -- We are raising our rating on Allbritton to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Allbritton will maintain debt to eight-quarter-average EBITDA of less than 6.5x throughout the election cycle and that dividends will generally remain less than free cash flow. Rating Action On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Arlington, Va.-based TV broadcaster Allbritton Communications Co. to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. We also raised our issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B', in conjunction with the corporate credit rating change. The recovery rating on the notes remains at '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our upgrade reflects our expectation that the company will maintain debt to average-trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of less than 6.5x while keeping shareholder dividends in line with free operating cash flow generation. Leverage on a trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA basis was 6.1x as of June 30, 2012, and dividends over the last 12 months were about 57% of free operating cash flow. Our rating on Allbritton reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on our criteria. We view Allbritton's business risk profile as weak because of its lack of critical mass, its small revenue base concentrated in a limited number of TV markets (especially Washington DC), and its station affiliation with only one major broadcast network. Key factors in our financial risk profile assessment include its high debt to EBITDA, narrow cushion of compliance with its financial covenants, and an aggressive financial policy of using free cash flow and revolving credit borrowings to make distributions to its parent. The company's current ratios of debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 6.1x and funds from operations to debt of 4.1% are in line with Standard & Poor's financial risk indicative ratios of greater than 5x and less than 12%, respectively, for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Allbritton owns and operates a relatively small TV station portfolio covering one large and five midsize markets ranked from No. 8 to No. 68, reaching about 5% of U.S. TV households. The company is dependent on economic trends in the Washington/Virginia/Maryland region because its largest station--the ABC affiliate WJLA in Washington, D.C.--contributes a large proportion of the company's cash flow. Also, all of Allbritton's stations are affiliated with the ABC Network, which makes the company vulnerable to shifts in ABC's primetime ratings. Allbritton renewed it affiliation agreement with ABC on Sept. 14, 2012. We view local TV broadcasting as vulnerable to structural changes in the media and entertainment industry. We expect competition from alternative media will continue to erode viewership and, ultimately, advertising revenue over the long term. To its benefit, Allbritton's news programs rank No. 1 or No. 2 in early and late news in most of its markets. Strong news programming helps build stable and loyal audiences that, at times, can overcome weakness in network ratings and help attract election-related advertising. Our base-case scenario for fiscal-year 2013 (ending Sept. 30, 2013) assumes low single-digit percent revenue growth, driven by mid-single-digit percent growth in retransmission fees from annual rate hikes. The company should benefit from one quarter of strong political ad spending (its first fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31, 2012). The three remaining quarters, however, will face tough 2012 political comparisons. We expect the EBITDA margin to decline to about 35% (from our fiscal-year 2012 expectation of 41%) with the loss of political ad spending. We also believe that the EBITDA margin will be under pressure over the intermediate term, based on our expectation that the company will be required to pay much higher affiliation fees to ABC after the upcoming affiliation agreement renewal in December 2012. We have assumed an EBITDA margin of 35% in our fiscal-year 2013 base case. In the third fiscal quarter of fiscal-year 2012 (ended June 30, 2012), Allbritton's revenue increased 14% year over year because of growth in political revenues, which increased from essentially zero to $1.4 million. Core local and national ad revenue grew 5.7% during this period, and subscriber fees increased by about 45% due to annual contractual rate hikes and higher pricing on retransmission contracts renewed during the year. The EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, was 41%, up from 39% for the same period of 2011 because of the growth in political ad revenue. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was 10% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, down from 16% for the same period in 2011, as a result of timing of payments. In fiscal-year 2013, we expect EBITDA conversion into discretionary cash flow to remain more or less unchanged, as we believe the company will continue paying distributions to the parent, particularly as political ad revenue increases toward the end of the year. Debt to last-12-months EBITDA stood at 5.9x as of June 30, 2012, an improvement from 6.4x as of June 30, 2011. Using trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA to smooth the differences between election and nonelection years, debt to EBITDA was nearly flat at 6.1x as of June 30, 2012, compared with 6x a year ago. EBITDA coverage of interest was 2.1x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, a slight improvement from 2x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2011, because of modestly higher EBITDA. We expect both leverage and coverage metrics to improve over the remainder of calendar-year 2012 because of sharply higher retransmission fees and political ad revenue in advance of the November elections. Our base-case scenario for fiscal-year 2013 assumes debt to last-12-months EBITDA increasing to the mid-6x area (about 6x on a trailing-eight-quarter average EBITDA basis). We expect dividends to remain the focus of the company but to remain within free cash flow generation The company is owned and operated by the Allbritton family through Perpetual Corp. Significant distributions to Perpetual historically have put a strain on the company's credit metrics. Allbritton's credit agreement does not permit the payment of cash dividends if the company's leverage ratio is above 6.75x (per the covenant calculation). For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the company paid $10.8 million in distributions to the parent (57% of free cash flow), and its leverage per the covenant was 5.61x. Liquidity Based on our criteria, we regard Allbritton's sources of liquidity as "adequate" to cover uses over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate EBITDA declines in a nonelection year. Our assessment of Allbritton's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- •We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by over 1.2x. Its debt maturities over this time horizon are minimal, consisting only of a $7.5 million revolving credit loan. -- •We expect that net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA falls more than 20%. -- •Compliance with financial covenants will not survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- •Assuming that the company does not resume paying out more than its free cash flow to its parent, we believe it could absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks. -- •The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. The company typically maintains a minimal cash balance; it was $3.2 million as of June 30, 2012. Other liquidity sources include minimal to modest discretionary cash flow (depending on the amount of distributions to the parent) and access to the revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2012, the company had $52.5 million of availability under its $60 million revolver maturing in April 2015. Revolving credit borrowings have historically varied with the timing of the company's semiannual bond interest payments and cash distributions to Perpetual, but revolver usage has been gradually declining and could be fully repaid in the next quarter, barring any large payments to Perpetual. Uses of liquidity include modest working capital needs and capital expenditures, and our expectation of cash distributions. As of June 30, 2012, Allbritton had a 17% EBITDA cushion of compliance under its 6.75x total leverage ratio covenant, which governs access to its $60 million revolving credit facility. There is no further covenant tightening. The credit agreement permits distributions to the parent if covenant leverage is below 6.75x. Given our expectation that leverage will remain below 6.75x in the intermediate term, the rating incorporates the risk that a significant proportion of discretionary cash flow could be directed to distributions to the parent. Allbritton's next debt maturity is in April 2015, when the revolving credit facility matures. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Allbritton, to be published as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Allbritton will maintain debt to eight-quarter-average EBITDA of less than 6.5x throughout the election cycle and that dividends will generally remain less than free cash flow. We could lower the rating if the company increases its leverage back above 6.5x on a sustained basis for either a dividend or an acquisition or if covenant compliance were to decline below 10% of if cash flow operations, on an last-12-months basis, were to turn negative. An upgrade is unlikely and would entail the company adopting a financial policy that would result in reducing its dividend payout to less than 25% of free cash flow, reducing leverage to below the low-5x area, and improving its liquidity cushion through a larger cash balance. Ratings List Upgraded To From Allbritton Communications Co. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured B+ B Recovery Rating 4 4