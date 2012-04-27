TEXT-S&P cuts American Rock Salt Co to 'B-'

April 27 - Overview
-- U.S.-based American Rock Salt Co. LLC's fiscal 2012 revenues and
EBITDA have deteriorated following an unseasonably warm winter in the
company's end markets, resulting in weak demand for deicing salt.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-'
from 'B' and lowering our issue-level ratings on the debt.
-- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our view of the company's thin
liquidity and the possibility that it may trigger financial covenants if it is
unable to amend its credit facilities or secure additional sources of
liquidity.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Mount Morris, N.Y.-based American Rock Salt Co. LLC (ARS) to
'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is negative. We have removed the ratings
from CreditWatch, where we placed them on March, 28, 2012, with negative
implications.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior
secured term loan to 'B' (one notch above the corporate credit rating) from
'B+' and lowered the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien notes to
'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. The
recovery ratings remain a '2' for the senior secured term loan and a '6' for
the second-lien notes.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the impact of an unseasonably warm winter on ARS'
operating performance, which has led to significantly lower demand for deicing
salt products. As a result of the weaker demand, the company's liquidity
position has tightened such that we have revised our assessment of the
company's liquidity profile to "weak" from "adequate" because of the potential
that the company may breach the availability threshold on its asset-based
revolving credit facility. In addition, our projected leverage of 12.9x for
March 31, 2012, has almost doubled from 6.5x as of the company's fiscal year
end on Sept. 30, 2011, leading us to revise our assessment of the company's
financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive."
Under our base case scenario, we expect that ARS' 2012 volumes and revenues
will decline approximately 50% from 2011, with expected EBITDA of $35 million
to $40 million. These figures are significantly below our previous
expectations of about $225 million in revenues and about $75 million in
EBITDA, which assumed normal winter weather. Our base case scenario assumes
the company sells only the minimum levels of contracted salt for the remainder
of the current fiscal year. We expect credit metrics at the end of the fiscal
year to weaken meaningfully, with fiscal year 2012 leverage of about 14.4x,
negligible funds from operations (FFO) to debt, and interest coverage of about
1x, all of which we would consider to be more in line with the 'B-' rating. In
2013, we assume normal winter weather patterns but expect a slight decline in
sales prices and about a 20% decline in volumes versus a typical winter
because of higher-than-normal salt inventories held by customers at the
beginning of the season. We expect credit metrics to improve but remain within
our range for a highly leveraged financial risk profile for the next several
years.
ARS is the leading supplier of road deicing salt in western and central New
York and Pennsylvania, regions consistently affected by heavy lake-effect
snow. The business is highly seasonal, with more than 80% of sales occurring
between October and March. Sales are based on annual purchase contracts with
set pricing and reserved volumes, including minimum and maximum levels subject
to weather-based demand. We view the business as recession resistant because
local governments view deicing salt as a nondiscretionary expense because of
the overriding concern for public safety. Customers typically have minimal
storage capability to hold salt between seasons, and competition is regional
because of the high cost of transporting salt. However, ARS is dependent on a
single mine, which heightens the risk of operating disruptions, and its
earnings are highly correlated to winter weather. These factors lead to our
assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile.
Liquidity
Our assessment of ARS's liquidity position is weak, based on the following
expectations:
-- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under the revolving
credit facility) reflect a material deficit relative to uses over the next 12
months.
-- Covenants are likely to be breached unless the company is able to
secure an amendment to its revolving credit facility or receive a cash
infusion.
ARS typically relies more heavily on its ABL facility in October through
December, when it must incur costs to stockpile inventory at various locations
around its service region but does not receive revenues until the product is
delivered during the winter season. The company's ABL credit facility is
governed by a fixed-charge coverage ratio covenant of 1.1x if availability
falls to 10% of the lesser of the aggregate commitments and the total
borrowing base. In our view, the company may incur ABL balances such that
excess availability could fall below the minimum threshold, triggering a
springing fixed charge covenant which, if breached, would constitute an event
of default. This is a primary factor driving our opinion of ARS' weak
liquidity. We expect the company will take appropriate actions in advance of
the possible breach in the form of an amendment to its credit facilities or a
cash infusion such that the borrowing facility would not violate the
covenants. Should this occur, we would likely reconsider our liquidity
assessment.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had total liquidity of about $15.6 million,
consisting of about $3.6 million in cash and about $12 million in availability
under its $40 million asset-based revolving credit facility. We expect the
company to generate negligible levels of FFO and about $5 million in positive
cash flows from operations in 2012 because of reduced working capital. We
expect capital expenditures to be about $24 million this fiscal year, which
includes $19 million of railcar purchases financed with debt. As a result, at
year end, we are projecting the company will burn about $6 million in cash.
ARS' debt maturities over the next several years are manageable. The ABL is
due in 2016 and the term loan is due in 2017 with annual amortization of about
$3 million per year. In addition, the company issued promissory notes of
approximately $19 million to finance capital expenditures in 2012. The notes
mature in 2021 and have annual amortization of about $1 million.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on ARS, to
be published on RatingsDirect after this report.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the company may trigger
financial covenants if it is unable to amend its credit facilities or secure
additional sources of liquidity. Should the company bolster its liquidity
position such that the covenant uncertainty is resolved, we would reconsider
our outlook and liquidity assessment.
We could lower the ratings if the company failed to improve its liquidity in a
timely manner such that we deemed it likely to violate its covenants and if
operating performance fails to rebound as expected. Specifically, we could
lower the ratings if the company fails to address its covenant issues over the
next several months or if the company's 2013 interest coverage ratio falls
below 1x. This could occur if the coming winter is also unusually mild.
A positive rating action is unlikely in the near term, given our view of the
company's highly leveraged financial risk profile and vulnerable business risk
profile arising from its limited diversity, seasonal demand, and narrow
financial flexibility. However, we could take a positive action if the company
were to improve its operating performance or reduce its debt position such
that it could maintain leverage below 5x and FFO to total debt above 12%.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals
Industry, June 22, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch; Outlook Action
To From
American Rock Salt Co. LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch
American Rock Salt Co. LLC
Senior Secured Bank Loan B B+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior Secured Notes CCC CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.