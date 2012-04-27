TEXT-S&P affirms H&R Block ratings

Overview -- On April 25, H&R Block announced a strategic realignment, gave guidance around revenues and earnings for fiscal-year 2012, and reported an increased level of new claims of breaches of representations and warranties at Sand Canyon Corp. -- Following our review, we affirmed our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on the company. The outlook remains negative. -- We believe that losses from new claims at Sand Canyon will be consistent with historical loss experience. We also expect that H&R Block will reduce its leverage with the reduction in EBITDA due to the 2011 sale of RSM McGladrey Inc. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' issuer credit rating on H&R Block Inc. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The rating action is based on the company's strong liquidity, our view that it will deleverage its balance sheet, and our view that its losses from new claims of breaches of representations and warranties at Sand Canyon Corp. (SCC; not rated) will be small. H&R Block has a strong liquidity position following the 2012 tax season. As it has done historically, the company generated significant cash during the tax season. The company currently has enough cash on its balance sheet (outside of H&R Block Bank) to easily cover the debt maturities coming due within 12 months--if it chooses to pay them down. We believe that H&R Block will deleverage its balance sheet through a debt paydown, when it refinances $600 million of senior notes coming due in January 2013. The company sold RSM McGladrey Inc. in November 2011, and, as a result, we expect its EBITDA to be significantly lower than for fiscal-year 2011, which ended April 30, 2011. H&R Block released guidance on April 25, 2012, that shows revenue declines of approximately 24% for fiscal 2012 and net income declines of as much as 24%, largely due to the sale of RSM. We expect that H&R Block will refinance its upcoming maturities in mid-2012 and pay down some of its debt at that time. We believe that losses from the new claims of breaches of representations and warranties at SCC will be small, consistent with its historical experience, despite the very high claims level in fourth-quarter fiscal 2012. Our view reflects the low level of losses from claims in second-quarter fiscal 2012. Although claims in that quarter were also high, at $483 million, the actual losses of those claims analyzed through Jan. 31, 2012, were less than 1% of claims. We expect that the company will work through the new claims for the quarter, which were $543 million as of April 24, 2012, and provide greater visibility into the losses from those claims over the next 120 days. Our review followed H&R Block's announcement of a strategic realignment of its organization. The firm plans to eliminate 350 positions, close 200 underperforming stores, and change some management positions, including the chief financial officer and the president of retail tax services. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that H&R Block will contend with risks from a number of factors in 2012, including the renewal and extension of its $1.7 billion committed line of credit and the refinancing of $600 million of debt coming due in January 2013. In our analysis, we assumed that, following its refinancing, H&R Block's corporate debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio (which includes operating leases, and excludes EBITDA attributable to H&R Block Bank and increasing levels of seasonal debt during tax season) will remain at a strong level--approximately 2.3x or less annually. If this ratio consistently exceeds this level, then we could lower the rating. A significant stock repurchase that affects H&R Block's liquidity by limiting the company's ability to pay down debt during the refinancing could also lead to a downgrade. We could also lower the rating if losses from new claims of breaches in representations and warranties exceed our expectations and lead to significant losses. Related Criteria And Research Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed H&R Block Inc. Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 Block Financial LLC Senior Unsecured BBB Commercial Paper A-2