TEXT-S&P rates Atlas Pipeline's notes 'B'

Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P.'s $300 million senior unsecured notes offering. The partnership intends to use proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Atlas is a midstream energy partnership that specializes in natural gas gathering and processing, and the transportation of natural gas liquids. Our corporate credit rating on Atlas is 'B+', and the outlook is stable. As of June 30, 2012, Atlas had about $713 million in debt, a debt to EBITDA ratio of about 4x, and adequate liquidity. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 RATINGS LIST Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P. Corp. credit rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating $300 mil. senior unsecured notes B Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.