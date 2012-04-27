版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Time Warner Cable Inc

April 27 - - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB' rating to Time Warner Cable Inc.'s (TWC) $3.5 billion, five-year
revolving credit facility. Other ratings on TWC, including the 'BBB' corporate
credit rating and stable outlook, are not affected. The New York City-based
cable-TV operator reported over $24 billion of debt outstanding at Dec. 31,
2011.  	
	
The modest reduction in the amount of the revolver does not affect our view of 	
TWC's liquidity as "adequate," an assessment which recognizes that its 	
predominantly subscription-based business model affords significant visibility 	
into revenue and cash flow. Ratings on TWC continue to reflect a "strong" 	
business risk profile, underpinned by its position as the second-largest U.S. 	
cable operator, solid cash flow generation, and a robust, high-bandwidth 	
network. The rating does recognize that the company's traditional pay-TV 	
business is mature, and we expect TWC to continue to experience low- to 	
mid-single-digit basic subscriber losses to the two satellite competitors and 	
to Verizon's and AT&T's respective FiOS and U-verse video services, at least 	
in the near term. Importantly, both the rating and the stable outlook 	
anticipate that TWC will maintain debt leverage of no more than the 3.25x 	
metric we view as commensurate with the rating. (For the complete corporate 	
credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on TWC, published Feb. 8, 2012, 	
on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Time Warner Cable Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating    BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Ratings	
	
Time Warner Cable Inc.	
 $3.5 bil five-year revolvg 	
 credit facility            BBB

