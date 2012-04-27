TEXT-S&P rates Time Warner Cable Inc

April 27 - - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB' rating to Time Warner Cable Inc.'s (TWC) $3.5 billion, five-year
revolving credit facility. Other ratings on TWC, including the 'BBB' corporate
credit rating and stable outlook, are not affected. The New York City-based
cable-TV operator reported over $24 billion of debt outstanding at Dec. 31,
2011.
The modest reduction in the amount of the revolver does not affect our view of
TWC's liquidity as "adequate," an assessment which recognizes that its
predominantly subscription-based business model affords significant visibility
into revenue and cash flow. Ratings on TWC continue to reflect a "strong"
business risk profile, underpinned by its position as the second-largest U.S.
cable operator, solid cash flow generation, and a robust, high-bandwidth
network. The rating does recognize that the company's traditional pay-TV
business is mature, and we expect TWC to continue to experience low- to
mid-single-digit basic subscriber losses to the two satellite competitors and
to Verizon's and AT&T's respective FiOS and U-verse video services, at least
in the near term. Importantly, both the rating and the stable outlook
anticipate that TWC will maintain debt leverage of no more than the 3.25x
metric we view as commensurate with the rating. (For the complete corporate
credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on TWC, published Feb. 8, 2012,
on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Time Warner Cable Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Ratings
Time Warner Cable Inc.
$3.5 bil five-year revolvg
credit facility BBB