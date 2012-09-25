TEXT-Fitch assigns Russian Standard Bank bonds 'B-(exp)' rating

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Finance S.A.'s upcoming USD subordinated issue of limited recourse loan participation notes an expected 'B-(EXP)' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR6'. The bonds' final ratings will be contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to JSC Russian Standard Bank (RSB), which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating of 'b+' and a Support Rating of '5'. RSB is the sole borrower under the subordinated loan agreement. As at end-2011 RSB was the 27th-largest bank in Russia by assets and according to management's estimates held a 17.2% market share in credit cards and 11.7% in POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities