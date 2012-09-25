TEXT-Fitch cuts Council of Europe Development Bank to 'AA+'

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Council of Europe Development Bank's (CEB) Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating ('IDR') to 'AA+' from 'AAA' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook for the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The agency placed CEB on RWN on 19 December 2011 and maintained the RWN on 12 June 2012. The downgrade primarily reflects weaker capitalisation compared to peers together with a weakening of the CEB's asset quality due to the multi-notch downgrades of several borrowing countries in the European Union (EU) in 2012, in particular Spain ('BBB'/Negative), Italy ('A-'/Negative) and Cyprus ('BB+'/Negative). Although CEB had no impaired loans as of end-August 2012 and has never written off any loan, its asset quality is on a potentially declining trend. The average rating of its loan portfolio has decreased to 'BBB+' as of end-August 2012, from 'A-' at end-2011. In addition, the quality of its liquid assets held in treasury securities has markedly declined in 2012. Securities and bank placements rated 'AA-' or higher represented 54.2% of total investments at end-August 2012, compared with 74.6% at end-2011. However, the bank's capitalisation has not been strengthened in response to this heightened risk profile, and its equity to asset ratio, which stood at 8.1% at end-2011, is the lowest among the multilateral development banks (MDB) rated by Fitch. In contrast to most MDBs, CEB's shareholders did not increase the bank's paid-in capital: the capital increase launched in 2011 consisted entirely of callable capital. Although management is committed to stabilising the loan portfolio at its current level (around EUR13bn), Fitch considers that CEB's capitalisation is no longer consistent with a 'AAA' rating. CEB's substantial exposure to eurozone countries facing financial difficulties is becoming a key source of risk. As of end-August 2012, the exposure to Spain (sovereign loans and bonds, local authorities and banks) was equivalent to 75.1% of the bank's equity. Exposure to Italy and Portugal ('BB+'/Negative) represented 45.1% and 31.9% of equity respectively. CEB also has a large exposure to Hungary ('BB+'/Negative, 55.5% of equity), almost entirely comprising sovereign loans, and to Cyprus (28.6%). So far, this portfolio has been performing well and the bank has been protected by its preferred creditor status (PCS), which ensures it will not participate in sovereign loan rescheduling and will have priority over private creditors in case of a sovereign default. PCS was successfully tested in 2011. CEB did not participate in the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt, and no arrears have been recorded on its loans to the Greek government, which represented 4.8% of equity at end-August 2012. Risk management constitutes a key rating strength for the bank. Capital adequacy, liquidity, and credit risk are carefully monitored through a prudent risk-management framework, based on self-imposed prudential ratios and limits. The bank's liquidity is excellent compared to peers. However, following the downgrade of several borrowers, the limit for the risk asset coverage ratio was breached in 2011. This did not trigger an immediate response from management, which indicates that, albeit conservative, these limits do not act as a constraint. The ability of some member states to provide support to CEB has significantly weakened in the past two years, as a result of the downgrade of several large shareholders, in particular Italy and Spain, which own 17.0% and 11.1% of the capital respectively at end-August 2012. As a consequence, the average rating of shareholders had declined to 'A+' as of end-August 2012 from 'AA-' at end-2011 and 'AA' at end-2009. The share of callable capital subscribed by countries rated 'AA-' or higher is also on a declining trend: it stood at 47.8% at end-August 2012, compared with 63.5% at end-2011 and 77.0% at end-2010. Hence, in line with Fitch's methodology, CEB's rating is not currently driven by support from shareholders, but rather by intrinsic factors. Further pressure on the rating would arise as a consequence of additional downgrades of large borrowers, which would likely induce a marked deterioration in asset quality. Also, a modification of the bank's strategy, leading to a higher rate of growth in lending, would exert downward pressure on the ratings. Efforts to strengthen the capital base of the bank would have a positive impact on its credit quality. The CEB is an MDB established in 1956 by members of the Council of Europe, a 47-member organisation founded in 1949. Its mission is to provide low-cost financing through loans and guarantees to its member states for social, environmental and educational purposes. Based in Paris, France, it employed 175 staff at end-2011. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks', dated 23 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Multilateral Development Banks