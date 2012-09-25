版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-Moody's says arbitration panel won't impact Seneca rtg

Sept 25 Moody's says the appointment of arbitration panel to examine dispute has no rating impact on Seneca Gaming

