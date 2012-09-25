版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Gray TV's term loan rating to 'B+'

Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its recovery
rating on Atlanta, Ga.-based TV broadcaster Gray Television Inc.'s 
proposed senior secured term loan B due 2019 to '2', indicating our expectation
of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '3'
(50% to 70% recovery expectation). In addition, we raised our issue-level rating
on the proposed term loan to 'B+'--one notch higher than our 'B' corporate
credit rating on the 
company--from 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery 
rating of '2'.

The rating action follows the upsizing of the company's senior unsecured notes 
yesterday to $300 million from $250 million. We expect the term loan B to 
decrease in size by $50 million, resulting in greater recovery prospects for 
the term loan. The upsizing has no effect on our 'CCC+' issue-level rating or 
recovery rating of '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation) on the notes, or our 
'B' corporate credit rating on Gray. The rating outlook on the company is 
stable.

The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects Gray's high debt leverage and weak 
discretionary cash flow, both of which we expect will persist. The stable 
rating outlook reflects our expectation that Gray will maintain lease-adjusted 
debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 7.5x. Pro forma for the 
proposed transaction, leverage (on an average trailing-eight-quarter basis) 
will be 7x. We also expect the company to generate modest positive 
discretionary cash flow in 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit 
rating outlook, see Standard & Poor's research report on Gray Television 
published Sept. 24, 2012.)

RATINGS LIST

Gray Television Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating         B/Stable/--
 $300M sr unsecd nts due 2020    CCC+
   Recovery Rating               6

Revised Ratings
                                 To     From
Gray Television Inc.
 Term loan B due 2019            B+     B
   Recovery Rating               2      3

 
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

