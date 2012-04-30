TEXT-S&P places Fresenius 'BB+' ratings on watch negative

April 30 - Overview

-- Germany-based health care provider Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) plans to acquire all the outstanding shares of German private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum AG for approximately EUR3.1 billion.

-- Although the transaction will be financed with a mix of debt and equity, we estimate that it will increase FSE's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage to about 3.5x, which is above the level we consider commensurate with the current rating.

-- We are therefore placing our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on FSE and its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a one-notch downgrade following the acquisition of Rhon-Klinikum to reflect the likely increase in leverage. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on Germany-based health care group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) and subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME; together with FSE, the group). At the same time, we placed our 'BBB-' issue rating on the group's senior secured debt facilities on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating on these instruments is unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured creditors in the event of a payment default. In addition, we placed our 'BB+' issue rating on the group's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating on these instruments is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for senior unsecured noteholders in the event of a payment default. Finally, we placed our 'BB-' issue rating on FSE's euro-denominated promissory notes ("Schuldscheindarlehen") on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows FSE's announcement that it intends to acquire German private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum AG for approximately EUR3.1 billion. We understand that FSE will fund the transaction with a large amount of debt. In our view, FSE's pro forma leverage after the acquisition is likely to increase above the range of 3.0x-3.5x that we consider commensurate with the current 'BB+' rating. In addition, the group has what we view as an acquisitive financial policy and track record, especially in light of FME's recent acquisition of Liberty Dialysis Holdings. We recognize that FSE is planning to raise equity to partially finance this transaction. In addition, we believe that FSE has a track record of assimilating sizable acquisitions and reducing debt relatively quickly because of its strong cash-generating capacity. The ratings continue to reflect our assessment of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile. This mainly reflects FME's position as the world's largest provider of products and services for dialysis, FME's integration within FSE, and FSE's market-leading position in Europe for clinical nutrition and infusion therapy. Additional supporting factors include: a recurrent revenue stream owing to the chronic nature of kidney failure; attractive growth prospects due to favorable demographic trends and increasing demand for health care in developing countries; and rising exposure to the lucrative U.S. market through FME and APP Pharmaceuticals Inc., which the group acquired in 2008. These positive factors are partly mitigated by FME's predominant focus on a single disease area, although this is tempered by the diversification of the remainder of the group through FSE's subsidiaries. The alignment of the corporate credit rating on FME with that on FSE is a consequence of our assessment of FME's relationship with FSE. This includes FSE's significant influence over FME, as well as the nature of their economic relationship. Liquidity We assess the group's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. We forecast that liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and the available credit facilities) should exceed uses over the next 12 months by more than 1.2x. Even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources would remain positive. (See "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Our assessment is based on the following sources of liquidity over the next 12 months:

-- On Dec. 31, 2011, the group had cash of EUR635 million available, together with approximately EUR800 million under committed and uncommitted bank facilities, $960 million under FME's $3.9 credit agreement expiring in March 2013, and $550 million under FSE's $2.3 billion credit agreement.

-- We anticipate that FSE should be able to generate at least EUR1.6 billion of cash from operations per year over the next three years, comfortably covering capital expenditures and dividends of about EUR800 million and EUR350 million per year, respectively. We project the following uses of liquidity over the next 12 months:

-- Debt of EUR1.9 billion due by the end of the fourth quarter of 2012, mainly comprising repayments under the group's credit agreements and FSE's euro-denominated notes.

-- Long-term debt maturities at FSE (excluding FME). These are concentrated in 2013 and 2014, when about EUR1 billion is due under the senior credit agreement, in addition to about EUR800 million of euro and senior notes, and EUR204 million under European Investment Bank (AAA/Negative/A-1+) facilities.

-- Long-term debt maturities at FME. These are concentrated in 2012 and 2013, when about $2.8 billion under credit agreement facilities is due for repayment.

-- Maintenance covenants under FSE's senior secured loans agreement, mainly comprising leverage and interest coverage ratios. We anticipate that FSE should be able to maintain adequate (15%-30%) headroom under these covenants. Recovery analysis The issue ratings on all debt instruments issued by FME and FSE are on CreditWatch with negative implications. We intend to revise the assumptions of our recovery analysis and assess the effect of the acquisition on the recovery prospects for the various debt instruments when more details emerge about the transaction financing arrangements. We note that FSE's senior unsecured notes are the most sensitive debt tranche in the financial structure. For more details, see our full recovery reports "Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Recovery Rating Profile" and "Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Recovery Rating Profile," both published April 11, 2012. CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that FSE's leverage following the potential and mainly debt-funded acquisition of Rhon-Klinikum is likely to be above the range of 3x-3.5x that we consider commensurate with the current ratings. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within three months, subject to further progress on the proposed transaction. Our discussions with management will aim to determine the effect of the transaction on the group's business and financial risk profiles, mainly its effect on profitability, market position, diversification, and cash flow generation. We expect that a potential downgrade is likely to be limited to one notch because we estimate that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 3.5x after the acquisition, a level that we view as commensurate with a 'BB' rating. We will also review the effect of the acquisition financing on the recovery prospects for the various rated debt instruments. Depending on the mix of debt and equity financing raised for the acquisition, the issue and recovery ratings could also be affected. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The U.S. For-Profit Health Care Facilities Industry, Jan. 21, 2009 Ratings List CreditWatch Action

To From Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Stable/-- APP Pharmaceuticals LLC Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc. Fresenius Finance I S.A. (Luxembourg) Senior Secured Debt BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-

Recovery Rating 2 2 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Fresenius Finance B.V. Fresenius U.S. Finance II Inc. Senior Unsecured Debt BB+/Watch Neg BB+

Recovery Rating 3 3 FMC Finance VII S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt BB+/Watch Neg BB+

Recovery Rating 3 3 FMC Finance VIII S.A. Fresenius Medical Care Finance VI S.A. Fresenius Medical Care US Finance II, Inc Fresenius Medical Care US Finance, Inc Senior Unsecured Debt BB+/Watch Neg BB+

Recovery Rating 3 3 Fresenius Finance B.V. Subordinated Debt BB-/Watch Neg BB-

Recovery Rating 6 6 Guaranteed by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. Guaranteed by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc. Guaranteed by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc., and Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH.