TEXT-S&P raises Barrington Broadcasting rating to 'B+'

Overview
-- Performance has been solid at U.S. TV broadcaster Barrington
Broadcasting LLC, and we expect credit metrics to improve in 2012, a
presidential election year.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from
'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Barrington will be
able to maintain an appropriate cushion of compliance with its covenants and
reduce leverage with discretionary cash flow.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
rating on Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based TV broadcaster Barrington Broadcasting
LLC to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
All related issue-level ratings on the company's debt were also raised by one
notch in conjunction with the upgrade, while all recovery ratings on the debt
issues remain unchanged.
Rationale
The 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that
Barrington will be able to maintain adequate liquidity and an appropriate
cushion of compliance with its leverage covenant. Additionally, we expect
continuing leverage reduction in 2012 due to debt repayment and EBITDA growth.
We view Barrington's business risk profile as "weak" (as per our criteria)
because of its narrow cash flow base concentrated in 15 small to midsize TV
markets and competition from other major-network-affiliated TV stations that
have parent companies with greater financial resources. We view Barrington's
financial risk profile as "aggressive," based on its ratio of debt to average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 5.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, and its aggressive
financial policy.
Barrington's 24 TV stations operate in 15 small-to-midsize markets in the U.S.
Such markets offer smaller total ad revenue and cash flow opportunities
compared with top-100 markets, and typically attract considerably less
national advertising, a source of revenue diversification. Barrington's
advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to economic downturns and also varies
with election cycles. EBITDA can decline by as much as 30% in nonelection
years.
The company's station affiliations are diversified across the four major
networks, which limits exposure to individual network performance.
Nevertheless, in our view, the company has limited growth potential because of
its focus on small TV markets, the mature prospects of the local TV
broadcasting business, and intensifying competition for audiences and
advertisers from traditional and nontraditional media. Additionally, while no
single market comprises more than 17% of net revenue, the company has a number
of stations located in the Midwest, as well as other regions that have
experienced greater economic pressure than the economy as a whole.
Under our base-case scenario for 2012, a presidential election year, we expect
revenue to grow at a mid-teens percentage rate and EBITDA to grow 25% or more
due the return of significant political ad revenue, and low-single-digit
growth of core ad revenue. We expect growth in high-margin political ad
revenue to more than offset modest growth in operating expenses, resulting in
an EBITDA margin in the mid-30% area.
For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, revenue and EBITDA fell 20% and 33%,
respectively, primarily because of lower political revenue. The EBITDA margin
contracted to 32.7% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 35.3% a year
ago. The EBITDA margin decline was due to the absence of political revenue,
partially offset by a workforce reduction and productivity gains from
reengineering operations.
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA increased
to 5.4x, from 4.7x the year before, as a result of the lower EBITDA base in
2011, a nonelection year. Debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA, which
smoothes the effects of election advertising and Olympics cycles, was 5.0x on
Dec. 31, 2011. Leverage is at the high end of the 4x to 5x range that Standard
& Poor's associates with an "aggressive" financial risk profile. However, we
expect lease-adjusted leverage to fall to around 4x by the end of 2012 because
of EBITDA growth and lower debt levels. On a trailing-eight-quarter basis, we
expect leverage to fall to 4.5x or less. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31,
2011, EBITDA coverage of interest (adjusted for leases) was healthy, at 2.5x.
We expect this metric to improve in 2012.
We expect capital spending to stay roughly flat in 2012. Under our base case,
Barrington will generate $25 million of discretionary cash flow for the full
year of 2012 as result of manageable capital spending and working capital
requirements.
Liquidity
In our view, Barrington has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the
next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates
the following expectations and factors:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses
by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines by 15%.
-- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant
compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA over the next 12 months.
-- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.
Sources of liquidity consist of discretionary cash flow generation, full
availability under its $10 million revolving credit facility, and cash
balances of $12.7 million. Our base-case scenario assumes $25 million of
discretionary cash flow in 2012. Primary uses of liquidity are manageable term
loan amortization (about $2.5 million per year) and capital expenditures.
Barrington had an adequate EBITDA cushion of compliance against its leverage
covenant as of Dec. 31, 2011. The credit agreement's EBITDA definition uses
average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA. We believe the company will maintain
adequate covenant compliance, despite the scheduled tightening of the
company's leverage and EBITDA coverage of interest covenants. The leverage
covenant tightens about 0.25x every year for the first three years, and faster
after that. The covenant tightens to 5.25x from 5.50x on Dec. 31, 2012.
Barrington's debt maturities are minimal until the term loan matures in 2017.
The revolving credit facility matures in 2016.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the report on Barrington
Broadcasting LLC, to be published soon on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain an
appropriate cushion of compliance with its total leverage covenant and reduce
debt with discretionary cash flow through the 100% excess cash flow sweep.
Still, we could lower the rating if operating performance deteriorates because
of sharp declines in core advertising, leading to covenant headroom of 10% or
less, negative discretionary cash flow, poor liquidity, or
trailing-eight-quarter leverage above 5.0x. Other factors that could lead to a
downgrade include the implementation of a debt-financed dividend.
Although less likely, we could raise the rating if Barrington achieves
increased geographic diversification and critical mass of EBITDA and
discretionary cash flow, and commits to a less aggressive financial policy.
